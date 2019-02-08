In 1963 (the year I was born), a movie titled “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” premiered. The film, starring Milton Berle, Sid Caesar, Buddy Hackett, Ethel Merman, Mickey Rooney, Phil Silvers, Jonathan Winters, Jimmy Durante and Spencer Tracy, among others, was a madcap caper that is notable for having the largest number of stars to ever appear in a comedy.
Fifty-five years later, it really has become a mad, mad, mad, mad world, but this time, there isn’t anything funny about it. As a matter of fact, it seems as if the world has turned into one big horror film.
Don’t believe me? Then you simply haven’t been paying attention to real news (yep it’s still out there somewhere). A bill allowing abortion up to the point of birth was introduced by Democratic delegate Kathy Tran to the Virginia state Legislature. Virginia’s Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam stated his support for the bill by saying, “the infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and family desired. And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”
I think Donald Trump Jr. said it best in a tweet: “This is insanity. Seems like advocating for Post Term Abortion AKA MURDER by any standard I’m aware of.” Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida echoed that sentiment by stating, “I never thought I would see the day America had government officials who openly support legal infanticide.”
Even if you are pro-choice, you would think that government officials advocating the killing of full-term babies would incite rioting on the streets, but, sadly that wasn’t the case. Besides some tweets by a few noted Republicans, the Virginia governor was given a virtual free pass by the media and his Democrat colleagues on his statement that advocated killing certain babies that had already been delivered.
But Northam didn’t escape from media and Democratic colleagues intense criticism after a photo was discovered that showed a man in black face and another one in a Ku Klux Klan costume that appeared on his medical school yearbook page. This begs a couple of questions. First, what kind of bizarre medical school did Gov. Northam attend that would allow a photo of a man in black face and another in a KKK costume to appear in its yearbook? This was in the 1980s, not the 1880s.
But worse than that, why in the world would the media and most Democrats be OK with the governor advocating the murder of full-term babies, but then be outraged that the same man once appeared in black face some 35 years earlier.
No joke. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, who has previously stated that he would not support any pro-life Democrats, made it perfectly clear that killing full-term babies is a non-issue for him. However, appearing in black face is unforgivable. Perez publicly called for Gov. Northam to step down, not for advocating baby murder, but for putting shoe polish on his face 35 years ago. Yes, it was a stupid, racist thing to do, but it certainly pales in comparison to murdering babies — but not in the eyes of many Democrats.
This, my friends, is the mad, mad, mad, mad world in which we now live. We now have elected leaders who believe that walls are immoral but killing full-term babies is not only OK but deserves applause. It’s sick, disturbing and certainly a sign that the end of this once-great nation may be growing closer.
But there is still a glimmer of hope that maybe we can save the country from the madness. During Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, President Trump spoke elegantly about the steps that we need to take to stop the lunacy and, despite the Democrats sitting on their hands for most of the speech and Nancy Pelosi looking like she had just swallowed a lemon for a good part of the night, a CBS poll showed that more than 76 percent of viewers thought Trump’s words were on target.
Those words included taking steps to end illegal immigration, making it a federal mandate to stop late-term abortions and stating quite loudly and proudly that the United States of America would never become a socialist country.
Yes, it was disturbing to see so many Democrats, especially those angry-looking ladies dressed in white, refusing to stand and applaud those sentiments, but at least now America truly knows that the national Democrat Party officially endorses socialism, killing babies no matter how far along in their development and open borders for all. Fortunately, we know that 76 percent of the audience rejected those Democrat values, and that should give us some hope for the immediate future of our country.
Maybe that means the madness can be stopped. Maybe it means that Trump’s policies of deregulation, fair trade deals and lower taxes that have led to a booming economy and a record low unemployment rate are shining a new light on just how insane the push toward socialism is. Maybe the Democrats have finally gone too far for most decent people when they openly applaud the killing of full-term babies. And, maybe, most people are waking up and realizing that the Democrats aren’t against securing our Southern border, they are simply against President Trump getting the credit for solving a problem that has negatively affected the country for decades.
It may just be possible that the madness that seems to be sweeping the country can be contained to the Democrat Party and their comrades in the media. If it can, we should quarantine them like a leper colony from the Middle Ages by putting these baby-murdering socialists on a deserted island off the coast of France.
Then we should build a wall around it.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
