On Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper interviewed Colin Powell and then Ben Carson. All of Tapper’s questions to each man included a comment about President Trump regarding something the president had said or done. All of Powell’s answers were superlatively negative and personally critical of the president. All of Carson’s answers got to the meat of Tapper’s questions without criticizing or mentioning the president.
Last week was one of the worst week’s in American history. The week before last, we watched a white Minneapolis police officer slowly strangle George Floyd, a black man who was cuffed and lying on his stomach, crushing the life out of him with his knee on his neck. Three other police officers watched him kill the man. Bystanders begged the officer to remove his knee, and begged the other officers to intervene and stop the brutality while the black man continually gasped, “I can’t breathe.”
The white officer’s brutal and hateful act against the black man he had arrested ignited universal outrage from everyone who saw the video. Protests against police brutality, particularly brutality against people of color, sprang up immediately in cities across America and even around the world.
Many of the protests in larger cities degenerated into full-scale rioting. Rioters looted, burned and destroyed businesses, neighborhoods, churches, public buildings, and even a police precinct. More than 300 law enforcement officers have been injured during the past two weeks of rioting, and the death count is rising.
For the past nearly three months, governors and mayors have locked down cities and states to stem the COVID-19 pandemic. Americans are weary and tired of all the government restrictions associated with the pandemic. Just as America was beginning to reopen, as Americans were beginning to feel relief from the threat of infection and death, one stupid white police officer blatantly executed a cuffed black man as horrified onlookers recorded the atrocity.
Of course, protests popped up spontaneously with many raging at the inhumanity of murder that raised specters of hundreds of cases of racial injustice by police and other authorities. Everyone is outraged over this killing.
Unfortunately, left-wing radical groups like Antifa organized and infiltrated otherwise peaceful protests turning them into full-scale riots. Governors and mayors reacted in different ways, none of which appeared to quell the violence.
After all we’ve witnessed the past two weeks and endured the past three months, why was Jake Tapper, and indeed the left, condemning President Trump? The left hates President Trump, has hated him for the past four years and will do any and everything to take him out of office.
Last week, a man at the gym asked me whether Trump would win the election, and I replied he would. The man dismissed my answer with disgust, and I said, “You just hate Trump.” To which he replied, “Yes, I hate him!”
I talked later with another man at the gym about all that’s gone on. His little brother had caught the virus and died. I expressed condolences. I asked him how all the other stuff was affecting him, and he said the problem isn’t about skin color; it’s about the heart. We talked about how people needed Jesus to heal us and our nation. We are brothers in Christ, in black and white skin. Trump never came up.
•
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.