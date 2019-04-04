I thought maybe my brother and I agreed on something politically. I really did.
He called last Thursday evening as I was watching President Trump do his well-deserved victory lap in Michigan following the results of a two-year farce showed that Trump was not in cahoots with the Russians to steal the 2016 election.
To be under the scrutiny and pressure of being president — not to mention having the miscreants of the country hating your guts and a media that wants your presidency destroyed — would kill most people. To be the subject of a nearly three-year witch-hunt where the media coverage against him was at least 100-1 and come out the other side unscathed … amazing.
He was perfect Trumpian last Thursday working the crowd. Holding anyone’s attention for five minutes these days is rough, yet our 70-plus-year-old president can have a crowd eating out of the palm of his hand for the length of a Hollywood movie.
“I’m watching Trump in Michigan… taking his victory tour,” I told Dan, a Bernie Sanders Democrat. “And the economy is good…”
“Yeah, but he is doing it by spending us into the poorhouse,” Dan chided in.
Dan has been a Bernie-liberal for several years now. I don’t hold it against him, because everyone should be able to freely express their politics openly. But I began to think when the last time any Democrat gave a flip about spending?
Never. That is the tenet of both political parties, but especially Democrats who don’t try to hide it — spend. Tax, spend, spend, spend, tax. That might be the one thing our Congress can agree on (although they will never all say it). Oh, politicians will feign outrage at out-of-control spending and just keep spending. In dire times, they spend. In rosy times, they spend. I have been bemoaning the spending habits of our federal government for 20 years and nothing seems to have happened. Plus, if countries are dumb enough to lend our elected officials money at this point, they are as insane as the spenders.
If it does matter — eventually — it will be our financial ruin. What we have promised and what we can produce are not even close. It will be bad if we have to “pay the piper.”
I usually switch the subject with family when politics enters, but I just couldn’t.
“The debt will never go down unless you cut spending,” I said. “But no one will cut spending. Bring up any program to cut funding on and people lose their minds. Politicians want to get re-elected and cutting budgets is not the way to get re-elected.”
“But, eventually, we have to get our spending under control — if it’s not too late already.”
“Or you could tax these companies…” Dan said, getting peeved. “… like Amazon… don’t play s&^T in taxes…”
Amazon, Facebook, Sanderson Farms, Tyson… they should all pay their freight. I have no idea how much in taxes Amazon did or did not pay. They should pay their share — everyone should. But paying their share should not mean punitively punishing success.
“Or tax the super rich,” he offered up.
The super rich are taxed mightily already. Consider that about 40 percent of all Americans, when the year is up, pay little or no income tax. The rich people carry the freight for most of us. The rich pay a LOT in taxes. Of course, even after the tax man cometh, those who are wealthy are still wealthy. But this country was not built on class warfare.
Even if we did soak the super rich even more, could our debt really be paid off?
No.
“The intake is not the issue,” I told Dan, noting a more than $4 trillion federal budget that for some reason is not enough to function. “The problem is the outtake. If these morons we elected refuse to quit spending and even consider substantive cuts everywhere in the budget, we could take every single person’s last penny and it still wouldn’t be enough.”
After he hung up, I started to do some math. Wednesday morning, our national debt, according to USDebtClock.org, sat at $22.2 trillion — an absolutely incomprehensible number.
According to Forbes magazine, the ultra rich — 2,153 billionaires across the world — are worth $8.7 trillion. Let’s say the Americans’ share of that is $4.5 trillion, which our government will now confiscate.
SO after taking everything from every billionaire, our national debt is $17.5 trillion
Now it’s time to move onto the millionaires. Wow, this is fun.
Forbes reports that the combined wealth of the world’s millionaires is $70 trillion. Let’s be generous again and say that the USA has 25 percent of all the world’s millionaires. So we take every penny… subtract…. carry the one… Well, lookie here, $17.5 trillion. Boom… out of debt.
So we have taken every billion and every million and the debt is paid off. Certainly our elected officials will learn from their past financial mismanagement, right?
“Oh, hell no… we got a fresh credit line, baby!!”
The only way for our government-caused financial mess to work out in the long run is, 1- We just say to hell with those we owe, point to our nukes and say, “Come get it,” or 2- Get serious, make cuts and try to get the debt under control.
If you guessed 2, I have some beautiful mountain property on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to sell you.
As for Dan, we agreed on something politically — everyone should carry their part of the freight. With what our politicians have done to our future generations, it sure is a long train we are all pulling.
•
Sean Murphy is editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
