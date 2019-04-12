There’s an unwritten rule in the world of public relations about rumors: Don’t react to them because that makes them real.
I don’t have a PR person, so here’s a novel idea for those people who have carefully crafted images, spinning everything to make themselves look good — I’m just going to level with you and tell the truth.
Here it goes: The Laurel Leader-Call nor anyone who works here has a fake profile set up on Facebook to gig the sheriff.
I keep seeing that accusation out there when I log on for my daily dose of “As the Fakebook World Turns.”
Longtime investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department are among the people putting that out there, which is disappointing. It would be understandable if a pre-teen girl or others with similar maturity levels, who let their emotions control their thoughts, did that.
But criminal investigators are supposed to be able to look at things logically. Take a step back, guys. Approach this mystery like it was a case. If you did that, Leader-Call folks would be crossed off the list of suspects first.
Have you been reading our paper? (I know you’ll say publicly that you haven’t, but we all know better.) Specifically, have you been reading these editorial pages?
Who’s been holding back what he thinks about the sheriff? Nobody here is guilty of that! Our mugshots and our names are right here in our columns and the “Our View” editorial published in each edition represents the staff as a whole (the names are in the upper right corner of this page), unless otherwise noted.
Who in the hell is hiding? Why would we be scared to put our names on Fakebook after we’re putting it all out there in print?
Come on, guys, I know y’all are smarter than that. Remember when I could send text messages directly to you to get information for stories I was working on? All of you are pretty sharp, I thought, and we worked well together. Our system worked well for you, for us and for our readers. Ahh, the good old days … and then the sheriff’s third PR person came along. She put an end to our private communications.
For those of you keeping score at home, this transpired way before the sheriff set his sights on us and instigated this skirmish between his department and the newspaper over the Misdemeanor of the Century on Lyon Ranch Road.
You readers didn’t hear about it because I didn’t complain. I went along to try to continue to get along. That’s one of my many faults. My first inclination isn’t to fight, especially with people and/or agencies that I need to maintain a working relationship with. No, I try to reason, compromise and come up with mutually beneficial solutions.
With the sheriff’s first two PR people, we agreed that if I asked about an arrest or incident, they would give me the information exclusively, unless another media outlet requested it. And if I did anything independently with the investigators … well, that was between us.
But after Allyson Knotts took over, that all changed. If I requested something, she would send it to all media outlets. If I got up at 3 in the morning or on a weekend night to cover a shooting or a wreck, the officials on the scene who had once confided in me weren’t allowed to talk except to say, “You’ve got to ask Allyson.”
Well, she damned sure wasn’t there. So I was at her mercy. And that meant media folks who stayed in bed would be spoon-fed the same thing at the same time — at her convenience, of course.
When I suggested (many times) that it would be more efficient for both of us if she just emailed incident reports — you know, those documents that the Legislature has deemed to be public record — she declined. Her reason — and I’m not making this up — was that she didn’t want me to see the officers’ grammar or quote it directly.
That wasn’t the real reason, though. See, if she just sent incident reports, that wouldn’t justify her $37,000-per-year position. That would be too easy. Funny thing is, the reports she did send out were just copied-and-pasted portions of the incident report, signed by her, so it looked like she did something.
The reason she cut me off from directly contacting investigators was a little more devious. If I got a story through my on legwork, then her phone or inbox would light up with an editor or news director from another media outlet whining, “Why didn’t we get this?”
Instead of telling the truth — “Sorry, but Mark got out of bed and got the story” or “He worked that up himself, and if you ask me for something exclusively, I’ll give you the same courtesy” — she didn’t want to have to deal with that. She also didn’t want to make the TV folks mad because that might put a damper on her boss’ dream of being a TV star.
Better to piss off the paper than the people with the bright lights and glitz — you know, style over substance. That’s how superficial, wannabe career politicians operate.
From a purely reporting perspective, it’s much more practical for us to get information from people directly involved with a case. It doesn’t take much time and it’s the best way to get the best information. If they’re smart enough to be an investigator, they’re smart enough to know what not to say on the record. And if there’s a misstep, we can clean it up before going to press. That’s how professionals with a good working relationship — like we used to have — handle things.
The sheriff will handle his own PR a few weeks out of the year — right before elections — but letting investigators speak for themselves is a better approach. There’s a simple reason that doesn’t happen, though.
That’s because the sheriff would be giving someone else the spotlight on a routine basis. That could eventually give birth to a political threat to him. It’s happened at other departments before, so he’s just keeping them in check. That’s why the only ones who are put in front of the cameras regularly are the ones who are no threat to his job — until it’s their turn, that is.
Ever wonder why a man whose motto is “teamwork” only puts out pictures of himself? That’s why. Or maybe it’s because those group photos would be obsolete every few weeks with the turnover rate they have.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.