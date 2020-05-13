I was an awkward lad, overweight and clumsy with thick glasses. My hair went every which way possible with a pasture full of cow licks. I dressed like … well, let’s just say I had a love of athletic wear.
When school picture day would roll around, I did everything possible to avoid it. In my younger days, I appeared in class photos. I opted out of the glamour shots.
In 4 seconds, I can be picked out of my elementary school class photos. I usually had a New York Jets or New York Yankees T-shirt and wild reddish-brown hair. If I only realized then how much big hair was admired. I treated it like a rat’s nest.
By high school, I was still goofy as the day is long. I also had permission to leave campus — those days were different. On picture day, I would just excuse myself — sometimes legally, sometimes not — and head home to watch “The Price is Right” and maybe an episode of “Days of Our Lives.”
In four years of high school, I never once had photos taken. I appear in one photo in four years’ worth of yearbooks — as I was a member of the yearbook staff my freshman year. Even in our class photo, my friend Andy and I sat yards away from everyone else — out of camera view in a set of wooden bleachers.
All through high school, we never had a newspaper that would publish a commemorative book to bid us farewell. Not every community produces a magazine to honor local graduates.
It impresses me to no end these days when we receive our student photographs from Robby Scruggs and the team at Studio 5fifty. Each student is dressed immaculately. We receive hundreds and hundreds of photos. We take those photos, gather some words together and put it together. It is a time-consuming endeavor.
Producing a graduation magazine is a dance of hope, luck and a lot of crossed fingers. This year, we were crossing our eyelids.
COVID-19 has thrown a monkey wrench into everything in our lives. Who would have thought at Christmas that in less than three months, school would be over for the semester? In a flash, it happened.
Up until about two weeks ago, we didn’t even know if we were going to have any graduations, let alone a magazine. Those who work in the guidance offices and public relations had their lives thrown about as well. Getting information that normally is easy was a little more difficult.
We also don’t know who among those photos that were taken six months ago would graduate. How many of them are still in school? There are always some who don’t make it.
To get a magazine printed in the full-color quality that this one is takes time. We have to send everything about 10 days in advance. Final graduation lists were unavailable. We used the most complete lists we received. Lord willing, everyone who showed up for photo day has their picture in this magazine. You certainly deserve it.
Which leads me to what has become almost as big an annual tradition as me skipping picture day at Peekskill High School. It pains us to make oversights or mistakes. It is the bane of my professional existence. It makes me sick in the stomach. Yet, just about every year we have been doing this graduation magazine, something happens.
On Friday afternoon, I received an email about a student whose picture had been left out of the magazine. I didn’t want to even look at whether I forgot the photo, never received it, lost it ... yes, I lost sleep.
Monday morning, early, I looked in the home educators’ folder and saw MaryBeth May’s photo.
We — mostly I — should have been more diligent in checking names and photos. To MaryBeth and her family, I apologize.
So, who is MaryBeth May?
She is the 18-year-old daughter of Chuck and Sherrill May of Laurel. She is the youngest of six children.
She has been home-schooled since kindergarten and is a member of First Baptist Church of Sharon, where she enjoys singing, playing guitar, ukulele and piano with the adult and youth praise teams. MaryBeth also enjoys working with the children as a Bible Drill teacher’s assistant.
In her free time, she loves drawing, writing and spending time with friends and family. After graduation, MaryBeth hopes to pursue a career in music as a singer and songwriter. Her passion and dream is to share God and His love around the world with everyone she meets.
MaryBeth’s favorite Bible verse is Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
“This verse has helped me through a lot and it continues to help knowing that with God and His guidance I’m capable of doing great and mighty things for His glory,” MaryBeth wrote in her bio.
Sounds like a fine representative of our community and certainly worthy of more than being in a column from the great photo-day school-skipper.
But that is what I can offer — along with her photo, which is on Page 9.
I can finally go to sleep again — at least for a few days.
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
