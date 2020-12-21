The Dutchess of Myrick has curved teeth and understands less than 1 percent of what I say. Ever the picky eater, she prefers dry cat food and Cheez-Its over anything else in the kitchen. The funny part about it is that I chose to live with her.
The black pit bull is not too bad. Sunday was her first birthday. She doesn’t know or care about it, so we didn’t celebrate. Hopefully that doesn’t speak to who I’d be as a father. We do enough for each other day-to-day that we don’t need to swap gifts. She’s less of a giver and more of a taker-and-chew’er-up … er.
I sometimes ask myself why I even deal with pets. I can’t take a day trip without the fear that they’ll trash the house. Dana, the Dutchess, could use her shelter in the backyard during cold and wet weather if she had the sense. But she doesn’t, so if it’s raining, I leave her inside so she can figure out ways to get her mitts on dog-proofed personal items, like boxes of Cap’n Crunch.
When she had her first heat, I thought she’d somehow been impregnated by a beagle who’d been lingering around the back fence. No, it turned out she’d eaten a tin of sugar cookies, which Cam Bonelli of the Hattiesburg American left lying around the house. Dana lay down on the kitchen floor all day, round as a pig, groaning and hiccuping. She showed other clear signs of pregnancy as well, but it was in the end a case of “false pregnancy” that can occur in young dogs.
I thought that after getting her fixed, she might be less hyperactive, maybe less inclined to slip from her collar and check on all the neighbor dogs. I am happy to report that none of this has changed. Her favorite times to escape the yard are when I’m on deadline. Having me chase her on-foot around the entire neighborhood, stopping only to greet the dogs cheering her on, is among her favorite games.
She somehow made it out of her gate just the other day, which was a first. She made a beeline to the big German shepherd down the street, then on to see the husky-ish looking dog around the bend. She’d been out there 30 minutes before I realized what was happening — the backyard was suspiciously quiet. I found her splashing around in mud puddles with a bunch of kids and the husky-ish dog.
I have to hand it to those kids. They took care of her, not knowing whose she was and even though she looks “scary,” so my mom says. It takes a village, and all that.
Part of that village is Truck, the manx cat from the woods. He was part of a litter at my aunt’s house, climbing all over her porch roof. I needed a cat to kill rats. If I was going to own a cat, he was going to have a job.
Truck killed the rats and continues to. His second job, which he received through happenstance, was to be Dana’s best friend. Still growing, Dana would bite and roughhouse, and Truck was apparently too stupid to do anything about it. Once Dana tired, the two would collapse on each other and fall asleep. The true nature of their friendship eludes me.
Their friendship is even funnier now, because Dana is big and still bites the cat. She can fit Truck’s whole head in her mouth. These days, Truck will take a few halfhearted swings at Dana, but that only encourages her.
Paz, the old chihuahua, also took care of Dana for a while as the latter matured. Paz was infatuated with the puppy and, normally having no affection for anything, surprised me when she immediately began to play with Dana. One day, my faulty front door flew open while I wasn’t home. I learned Paz had led Dana — both of them just a few inches tall — down the street to see the neighbors. They both stood at the end of the neighbors’ driveway and yapped their heads off before I came and got them.
A dog named Trey has come around the yard often, especially as Dana grew up over the last year. This is going to sound hard to believe, but I’m convinced the giant golden retriever taught her how to fetch. I let him come into the back yard with us one day when Dana was about 5 months. Trey and I played fetch, and Dana naturally followed Trey wherever he went; the result was her running back and forth trying to wrestle a stick out of Trey’s mouth. She caught on to fetch fast and started doing it that same day.
Dana still has some growing up to do. Mentally, I’d say. She still believes I can commit my entire day to playing chase or fetch out back. I’m just glad I wasn’t her only source of friendship over the last year —she socialized with dozens of children, dogs, cats, frogs, all the main categories of friends. (Who isn’t friends with at least 10 frogs?) This entire area raised Dana. Now, if I could only get Truck’s fight-or-flight response to work.
Jack Hammett is a Leader-Call reporter. Email him at reporter@leader-call.com.
