Like most readers of this newspaper, the story on Page 1 on Saturday broke my heart. Bullying is as old as Methuselah, and the likelihood of it ever going away is slim to none. It is a terrible byproduct of human nature.
For those who are getting bullied daily, who are tormented because you are different or don’t fit in or because some iron-hearted classmate doesn’t know any better, there are words of encouragement: It will get better.
I, like so many, was tormented and bullied mercilessly when I was a child and into my early teen years. The recipe for bullies to pounce was easy to access.
In kindergarten during my first eye test, it was discovered that I could not see anything but light and color out of my left eye. I was prescribed glasses with big frames to hold the Hubble telescope-like left lens, which contrasted horribly with my paper-thin right lens, since my vision in that eye, corrected, was just about perfect.
The weight of the left lens naturally pulled that side of my glasses downward, much like the action of a see-saw, and had me constantly adjusting them. Add to that a mop of hair that my mother used to call a “rat’s nest” and a rather large waistline for a kid my age, I was ripe for the picking. In my mother’s defense, I wouldn’t let her mess with my hair, so the rat’s nest was my doing.
By first grade, I began to see eye specialists to try to figure out why I couldn’t see from my left eye. All the components seemed to be in order, but something just didn’t connect. To this day, my left eye flummoxes ophthalmologists across this country as to why I cannot see. The specialists had me do eye exercises with my right eye closed and even, gulp, had me wear a dreaded eye patch.
Pirates wearing eye-patches are cool. Heavyset 6-year-olds with bad hair wearing an eye patch isn’t cool. I hated those eye patches and would try to sneak them off my face as often as possible, usually to the scorn of the teacher. Classmates didn’t care that I was trying to see ... they just saw the goofy glasses and the eye patch. Many a day, I left with unseen tears behind that eye patch.
As the years in elementary school progressed, I ditched the eye patch but still had the huge glasses and clothes that didn’t fit right. I have always shopped at the Big and Tall stores with one small problem — I was big but not tall. Needless to say, trying to find clothes that fit was a challenge.
Now add to that challenge my aversion to cleanliness. Many students when they get to be in the fourth or fifth grade find taking baths akin to a trip to the principal’s office. I don’t know why, but the dirtier, the better — and I played the role of Charles Schultz’s Pig Pen.
So now you have a heavyset, half-blind, bad-haired kid who had a malodorous scent walking around the halls of old Woodside Elementary School.
But it gets worse!
By middle school, the district had a policy where students were not allowed to wear sweatpants unless it was in gym class.
Rut roh!
I dreaded the thought of wearing real pants, knowing that the few times I had in the past, it was not good. I was given one pair of jeans — I swear, if I am lying I’m dying — that had “Chubbies” on the back label. Many have told me that they were actually “Huskies,” but I believe they were Huskies ripoffs named Chubbies.
I was 13 years old, fat, smelly, with bad hair and wearing a pair of odd-fitting jeans with “Chubbies” written across the back. I was, without question, the poster child for someone to be bullied. Add to that I was pushed down about five stairs by an unruly eighth-grader on the first day of classes, so my middle-school life got off to a rousing start.
Through that first year, I would find notes in my locker with “You smell” and “Four eyes” written. I found my notebooks defiled. It was brutal.
Then, slowly, I started to find my niche. I found a group of people who were like me — too thin or too tall or wore bad shoes — and at the mercy of these bullies. I also started to repeat to myself that it was they who had the problems, not me. Nothing was wrong with me, but there was jolly-well a lot wrong with them.
I joined groups of like-minded students and began to find strength in numbers. I also never allowed the torments or the bullying to bother me — at least in a public setting. I rediscovered the magic of baths and even got my hair under control, but that was to make myself feel better and not allow the bullies to win. I never let them win.
By high school, the numbers of people who found me appealing began to exceed the few who felt better by picking on someone else. I befriended a couple older students who “had my back,” which never hurts.
There were times, though, where I wanted to give up and give in. I wanted to crawl onto the bed and cry myself to sleep — and maybe even did a few times. The bigger goal, though, was to prove that I was so much better than any of them. When I finally convinced myself of that, coupled with strength in numbers and an unyielding thirst for them to know it didn’t bother me, everything changed. It got better.
Of course, all that took place years before anyone could fathom having their lives recorded and disseminated for potentially billions of people by the click of a button.
By contrast, though, social media has allowed for even greater strength in numbers than finding like-minded classmates. When episodes come to light, such as that of young Joshua Hopkins — who was ambushed and beaten by classmates as others recorded, laughed and then posted it online — the reaction against such behavior shows itself. Where there once might have been strength with 20 classmates, now comes in the form of thousands of people, many of whom were bullied themselves.
For those getting bullied, reach out, find your “peeps” and get through it. The teen years are some of the most difficult and also greatest years you will ever experience. Those years will mold you into the person you will grow up to be. It will teach you compassion and cruelty — and how to manage both of them. It will teach you to be the bigger person and excel no matter who wishes for you to fail. It will teach you how to deal with life’s situations — good and bad. It will lay the foundation of who you are and who you will become. It will allow you to be a part of the strength in numbers for the next generation of those who get bullied and to stand up for them.
Most of all, it will teach you that while things might seem dark now, the light of life that follows will shine so brightly you will be blinded by its majesty.
•
Sean Murphy is
managing editor of
the Leader-Call.
Email him at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.