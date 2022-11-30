Jail cell

STARKVILLE — Mississippi remains the focus of a 2016 U.S. Justice Department lawsuit which alleges, among other things, that the state “violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act by failing to provide adults with mental illness with necessary integrated, community-based mental health services.”  

Sid Salter

Sid Salter

The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to rule on aspects of the case within months.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.