Today (Tuesday) will mark the second year I can’t call my high school friend to wish her a happy birthday. April 27 she would have turned 29.
We had this tradition every year, even if we lived in different places, to call each other and sing The Beatles’ version of “Happy Birthday” in a weird voice. It was something we started in high school at Mississippi School of the Arts, and we just kept doing. A birthday wasn’t really a birthday without Jane Dixey singing The Beatles in a husky voice.
It was something I looked forward to more than my actual birthday. But all of that changed in 2019 a few months before she turned 27.
Dixey was probably the funniest, most creative and vulnerable person I’d ever met. Have you ever seen someone meant to do something? Dixey was meant to act.
The first time I saw her perform at school, I couldn’t take my eyes off of her the entire show. It wasn’t stifled or jilted but raw. Vulnerable. Believable.
Mind you, at the time, I didn’t like plays, but going to an art school, you go to your friend’s plays.
But, damn, Dixey could act like she could make you laugh — which was effortlessly. She was too much and just enough of everything.
A few years later we found ourselves in different states living different lives. However, when we picked up the phone to talk, no time had passed. It was as effortless as always to connect with her. We shared about our lives, jobs and funny things that had happened to us that week.
In January 2019, Minnesota turned into a frozen tundra with biting cold. One night, an urgent message from a friend said, “I need to call you now.” I bundled up in my warmest coat and stepped outside into the minus-2 degrees, not knowing what news awaited me on the line.
“She’s gone.”
Silence.
I managed to get out a strangled “What.”
“Dixey overdosed, Cam. Eric found her.”
It seemed like it dropped 20 degrees as I fished around my brain for the right words. I knew it could possibly happen but not to Dixey. She was too alive. Too bright. Addiction has no discretion. It’s cold, unyielding and universally unforgiving to the families it affects.
And heroin’s taken a lot more than just Dixey from the world. More than 15,000 Americans died from heroin overdose in 2018 of about 808,000 people who reported using heroin in 2018.
Dixey’s heroin addiction started in Oregon a few years before her death. The wrong friends, the wrong partner, the wrong place and certainly the wrong time. There is never a good time to try heroin.
But she did.
And she didn’t stop.
She fought hard to get clean with stints in different rehabs. When I attended her funeral I never realized how hard she had fought. All of her high school friends gathered, even though we had scattered to different corners of the U.S., to spend time together in New Orleans where she last lived.
Her roommate invited us to all stay at their apartment to reminisce for one night as we said goodbye to Dixey. We shared our stories, cried and laughed. We looked through her things and took some mementos. However, no one took the hot pink “I’m With Her” shirt with a mugshot of Aileen Warnos. A very Dixey shirt if there ever was one.
I found her NA book where she had carved out holes in the back cover to place her chips. Six months. Four months. 30 days. Twenty-four hours. Page upon page had her large, looped handwriting, underlining passages and taking notes. She wanted to get well. She wanted to stop and fought for it.
It’s been two years, and it’s still unbearable for all involved. Her friends and family mourn her absence, and not a day goes by that I don’t still think of her.
For anyone currently reckoning with addiction, I want to let you know that you will be missed. It will take a long time for your loved ones to get over the loss of you, no matter what happened in your life or if you feel no one loves you.
You are so loved and will be missed dearly.
In sharing Dixey’s story, I hope to share her struggle and show that she was more than her addiction. She was not just her substance use disorder but a complex, multifaceted individual who just wanted to cope with everyday life. She loved hard and was loved by many.
Jones County offers so many resources for those struggling with addiction, and there is help. Dying to Live Ministries, Hellfighter’s, Dwell Ministries and many more are local ministries available to those with substance use disorders. There are 12 local 12-step meetings in Jones County available at different times of the day all week.
The SAMHSA National helpline 1-800-985-5990 is available by call or text and offers 24/7, 365-days-a-year treatment referral resources for individuals facing substance use disorders. Visit samhsa.gov for free resources about substance use disorders and treatment.
If you or a loved one is currently struggling with addiction, I implore you to seek help and remind you that you are loved.
Cam Bonelli is a Leader-Call reporter.
