I’m not going to tell you who to vote for when it comes to Joe Berlin and Macon Davis. Honestly, I’m just thankful that one of them will be the new sheriff of Jones County come January.
However, I have gotten to know both men and I will tell you this: even though their goals for the office are very similar, you have a pretty clear and distinctive choice when it comes to the two fine gentlemen who are left in this race.
But let’s start with what they have in common. Both Berlin and Davis are highly qualified for the job. Both are more qualified than Alex Hodge was when he took over the office, because they come with decades of community-based police work under their belts. Both men were smart enough to realize that the once seemingly invincible Alex Hodge was vulnerable because of his mishandled raid on Lyon Ranch Road, as well as the massive budget increase he was attempting to ram down the throats of taxpayers.
Both Joe and Macon basically stand for the same things. For example, they both will work within the current budget and want to keep your taxes from going up. They will both be working, full-time sheriffs who aren’t afraid to be the first one through the door on a drug bust and also willing to serve an indictment if needed.
Neither man is looking to get famous, so you won’t be seeing him on Facebook or in front of TV cameras that much. They both want to repair the damaged relationship between the JCSD and the other local law enforcement agencies and will reinstate auxiliary deputies. And, maybe most importantly, they will treat everyone equally under the law, whether you reside in Brown Circle or the Windermere subdivision.
Even though their priorities for the job are very similar, the differences between the two men, in regard to personality, is striking and it should make your choice pretty simple.
If you want your sheriff to be like Sheriff Andy Taylor from the “Andy Griffith Show,” then vote for Joe Berlin. Joe was the first one to announce his candidacy for sheriff, so I naturally got to know him first.
Actually, I didn’t realize this until Mark told me, but apparently I met Joe a decade earlier, I just didn’t remember it was him. Joe was the officer who spent the entire day in our office when we received our very first death threats over coverage of the tragic death of local boxer Pancho Moncivais. Even though I didn’t remember it was Joe, even back then I remember thinking, “What a nice guy this police officer is” and “Gosh, I feel sorry for that poor police officer who is just sitting downstairs in our office protecting us. He must be bored out of his mind.”
I’ve gotten to know Joe a lot better this second time around and I can tell you that he’s a very down-to-earth, nice, big lovable guy. Joe’s naturally camera shy, as anyone who saw his WDAM interview knows. However, he actually is a good speaker one-on-one or in front of a crowd, he just simply hates cameras. This is a great thing, as you can be assured that you will not be subjected to hours after hours of nonsense like SO Live. Instead, he’ll be out taking care of the business of the sheriff’s department.
Being a current LPD sergeant, Joe will have an easy time of repairing the relationship between the LPD and sheriff’s department. And, for the first time in decades, the two largest law enforcement agencies in the county should have no problem working together for the betterment of the entire county.
Joe sounds like a pretty awesome choice to be your sheriff. However, you have a second pretty awesome choice.
If you prefer your sheriff to be a bit more like the real-life Buford Pusser, who was featured in the Walking Tall movies, then your choice should be Macon Davis. Macon comes across as a soft-spoken man who, like the late great Sheriff Pusser, carries a big stick.
It took me a while to warm up to Macon, but mostly because I got the impression that he was a bit hesitant about warming up to me. He’d probably been told that I murder kittens or worship the sun god RA or some other nonsense. Fortunately, after hearing him speak at a couple of Citizens Against Corruption meetings I covered, we began to talk, and the more we talked, the more I liked and respected the man.
After Sheriff Hodge refused to debate in a CAC-hosted event, I decided to host a roundtable discussion with the three candidates who agreed to participate. Macon Davis impressed the heck out of me. He was obviously knowledgeable about the sheriff’s department, but he was also assertive, firm and totally committed to serving the people of Jones County in a professional, no-nonsense manner.
There is one other thing that Macon has done that all of Jones County should take note of — he withstood unwarranted, brutally harsh and just plain ignorant attacks against him and his deceased father. Some comments were disgusting and cruel and, unfortunately, it is all too common when it comes to Jones County politics, but Davis took the high road. In spite of it all, he kept his campaign clean and free of mudslinging. Even if the man didn’t earn your vote, he should at least earn your respect.
In the past 10 years, I’ve contributed to four political campaigns and I’ve done it for the same exact reasons — to defeat corrupt, Establishment candidates. The four candidates were Donald J. Trump, Chris McDaniel, Joe Berlin and Macon Davis. When all is said and done, I’m going to end up with a 50 percent track record because President Trump won, Chris McDaniel had his election stolen from him by corrupt Republicans, and, of course, I’ll have a win and a loss with Joe and Macon.
However, my honest feeling is this: No matter who wins the sheriff’s race, Jones County wins. There is no better scenario than to have two fine, highly qualified candidates who are both running clean campaigns facing off for such an important position.
I would encourage Joe and Macon to sit down with one another and offer each other the position of chief deputy officer (second in command) to whichever guy comes in second. What better way to fix the sheriff’s department than to have two quality men at the top working together? This would really be a win-win for the people of Jones County and I hope they will consider it.
I also hope that whoever wins this race decides to step aside and let the other guy (or someone completely different) have their shot at it after a maximum of eight years. We have seen definitive proof that extended reigns at any political position leads to corruption, inflated egos and decisions that are no longer in the best interest of the people who the officeholder are supposed to be serving. Political positions are not supposed to be lifetime appointments — and they shouldn’t be.
To the people of Jones County, you have a tough decision to make in about six weeks. Andy Taylor versus Buford Pusser. That’s a really great choice to have.
And let’s just be glad that Boss Hogg is no longer on the ballot!
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
