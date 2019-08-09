As I lay in bed on Tuesday night watching the election results dribble in, my mind kept thinking about Katherine Sinclair. It was the tragedy surrounding Ms. Sinclair’s death that has awoken a sleeping giant, the voters of Jones County, to the extent, nature and danger of the corruption that has run rampant through out Jones County politics.
Jones County voters sent a strong and powerful message that they will no longer tolerate corruption from their public officials and, make no doubt about it, this is Katherine’s lasting legacy.
Macon Davis and Paul Sumrall combined to take 58 percent of the vote in the sheriff’s race against the most corrupt politician on the ballot, Alex Hodge. Hodge’s 42 percent of the vote is a far cry from the “70 percent” that he had been going around town bragging about.
The vast majority of Jones County voters rejected Hodge’s massive budget request, which would lead to a tax increase. They rejected him being a part-time, $100,000-per-year sheriff and using that position to personally enrich himself through his four other B Clean businesses. That is corruption on the same level as the Clinton Foundation.
They rejected his special treatment for special people, having released a well-connected, drunk driver who slammed his car into a tree on Flynt Road into the custody of another well-connected businessman/politician without charging, processing or even ticketing the culprit. That is the same type of corruption that led to the death of Katherine Sinclair and could lead to the death of you or your family.
They rejected his handling of the raid on Lyon Ranch Road in which he treated an elderly couple, including a Purple Heart recipient war hero, with contempt instead of the compassion they deserved. To this date, he has yet to explain why he planned a publicity stunt raid before even stepping foot on the property and why he never offered this couple some old-fashioned, good-mannered, godly help instead of the humiliation he made them suffer through.
They rejected Hodge’s stealing of the same couple’s personal pets and sided with the most honorable Judge Dal Williamson’s ruling that the act was unconstitutional. And speaking of Judge Williamson, voters were outraged that the good Judge has had to release more than 20 suspected felons because of Sheriff Hodge’s incompetence in getting indictments served, even to those who lived a few doors down from the sheriff’s department.
Voters rejected Hodge’s stick-up of the schools by hitting them with a massive increase in security pay at sporting events and the like.
And they rejected his trying to stack the deck on the Board of Supervisors with his own candidates so that he could ram his massive budget down the throats of taxpayers.
We have had an incredible number of people thank us for our Election Voter’s Guide that we put out the week before the election and I think it is worth noting that every supervisor candidate who received the most votes on Tuesday rejected the sheriff’s budget request. Every single one of them!
In Beat 1, incumbent Johnny Burnett, who took home 45 percent of the vote, outright said, “I, in all good conscious, don’t feel that I can approve this type of budget-busting increase.” In Beat 2, former sheriff Larry Dykes leads with 30 percent and told us, “When I left the sheriff’s office Jan. 7, 2008 my budget was $2.8 million and I know that we done a very good job with what we had! I will not support an increase in the sheriff’s budget.” (Hodge wants two times what Dykes had.)
Beat 3 challenger Phil Dickerson will face Barry Saul in a very close run off. Whereas Saul absolutely rejected a budget increase, Dickerson politely said, “I would encourage the Sheriff to help reach the goals needed to manage the Sheriff’s department in a more efficient manner.”
Beat 4 winner, incumbent David Scruggs, was a lot more direct when he told us, “I believe that his current budget will be more than enough if he manages it correctly and does not spend frivolously (this may be a reference to his $37,000-per-year public information officer, the likes of which no other local area sheriff pays for.) In what can be seen as a clean sweep, Beat 5 leader George Carmichael said, “From my vantage point now, I support a flat budget for the sheriff.”
Whereas the candidates who outright rejected the sheriff’s budget and tax increases won the night, including sheriff candidate Macon Davis, who said, “A budget of $5.5 million is definitely an adequate amount of money.” The candidates who were known to be in the sheriff’s back pocket were absolutely trounced.
However, the most joyous thing to me about Tuesday night was that voters rejected this sheriff’s refusal to share public information with this newspaper as some sort of punishment for not acting as his personal propaganda arm. I say this with confidence because the Bay Springs shopper gladly took on the role of the sheriff’s public relations rag, spewing the sheriff’s disinformation without any journalistic attempt to question anything they were told, and you saw the results of it on Tuesday night.
People are going to get their news from a newspaper with real journalists on the staff, not from a classified ads shopper with no journalistic integrity, no matter how much Alex Hodge pays them. The Impact may have made more money than us from this election cycle (they should give Beat 2 Supervisor candidate Michael Phillips and some others a refund), but we are the only media source people went to when it came to getting real information about the candidates. The results of Tuesday night speak for themselves.
I am proud of that. I’m proud of my staff and I’m proud of the voters of Jones County. Y’all have renewed my faith in this great county, but there is more work to do. Let’s send another message loud and clear on Aug. 27. Get back out there and vote to end Alex Hodge’s reign of corruption, incompetence and arrogance.
Do it for the betterment of our home town. Do it for the elderly couple he abused. Do it for the school kids he wants to overcharge. Do it for the financial health of your family. But, most of all, do it for Katherine Sinclair.
Let’s make Katherine’s a lasting legacy and continue to fight together to weed out our corrupt officials.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
