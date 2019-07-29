Every time you pass a Burroughs Diesel truck, it should remind you of the special treatment that the rich, powerful and connected receive in Jones County. And every time you pass a B Clean porta-potty or dumpster, it should remind you that certain politicians are using their political office to enrich themselves. And every time you pass an Alex Hodge for Sheriff political sign at someone’s house or business, it should remind you that so, so many in Jones County are complicit in the corruption that runs rampant throughout our area.
Over the past two years, this newspaper couldn’t have more clearly documented how Greg Burroughs wasn’t held accountable for his actions in regard to multiple charges that he faced before Katherine Sinclair was found dying from a bullet to her head in his garage. The fact that Burroughs called a judge, who turned around and called the police chief, before calling 911 should leave no doubt that law enforcement and judges failed the people of Jones County, including Katherine Sinclair.
Most regular, decent, honest Jones County residents were outraged at the corruption that allowed Burroughs to escape justice on the multiple charges he faced a year or so before Sinclair’s tragic death.
That tragedy, and the miscarriage of justice that preceded it, has served as a personal inspiration for me and this newspaper to expose politicians who are just as guilty of corruption and just as dangerous as all those who were involved in allowing Greg Burroughs to escape justice without even a slap on the wrist.
Over the past six months, we couldn’t have more clearly documented that Sheriff Alex Hodge makes the corruption in the Burroughs case look like child’s play. Yet, many of the same, regular, decent and honest residents of Jones County seem to want to bury their heads in the sand when it comes to Hodge. It’s both perplexing and disturbing. It almost makes you think that someone has to die before people take corruption and, in Hodge’s case, incompetence seriously.
Some of Hodge’s supporters are easily identifiable. All you have to do is follow the money and, sadly, a lot of people have sold their morals for the almighty dollar. These are people who do business with Hodge either through B Clean or the JCSD, receive a paycheck from B Clean or the JCSD or are the rich, powerful and connected who receive special treatment from Hodge, again, either through B Clean or the JCSD. Is anyone surprised that two of B Clean’s top clients are Sanderson Farms and Burroughs Companies?
However, there are other Hodge supporters who are just plain ignorant or simply take the man’s word at face value because he can quote the Bible. Just a reminder, Jim Bakker, Jimmy Swaggart and Ted Haggard could also quote a mean Bible verse.
But whether it’s from greed, ignorance or blind trust, make no doubt about it, if you support Alex Hodge for sheriff, you are part of Jones County’s culture of corruption. You’re part of the same exact culture of corruption that allowed Greg Burroughs to escape justice many times. And you are part of a culture that is allowing a politician to use his position as the sheriff of Jones County to enrich himself, while only serving the people of Jones County on a part-time basis.
A lot of people have told me, “Jones County is no different than any place else. There is corruption everywhere.” And, I don’t disagree. A 2017 New York Times expose’ specifically looked into corrupt sheriffs and found, “In certain jurisdictions there is a feeling by sheriffs that this is my fiefdom — I am in charge, my way or the highway,” said Sarah Geraghty, a lawyer at the Southern Center for Human Rights in Atlanta, which has filed lawsuits against a number of sheriffs. “Sometimes that kind of culture can lead to sort of a sheriffs-gone-wild kind of behavior.”
But just because other places are experiencing the same type of corruption as Jones County doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t put our best foot forward to try to stop it.
Recently, someone on Facebook asked Sheriff Hodge why he refused to debate. His answer was that he hadn’t refused to debate but only refused to participate in a Leader-Call/ Citizens Against Corruption debate. This is just another lie by a sheriff who seems to be perfecting the art of telling a fib. The Leader-Call is not affiliated with Citizens Against Corruption. That group, led by Belinda Pitts Harrison, has nothing to do with the Leader-Call, outside of the fact that I was asked to speak at their first meeting along with former Assistant District Attorney J. Ronald Parrish. As a news organization, we have covered some of their political events but not all of them. It was CAC and not the Leader-Call that invited all of the sheriff candidates to debate and Hodge knows this.
But even if it had been a Leader-Call debate, why is a candidate who claims to be “transparent” afraid to answer questions from us? Well, all you have to do is pull your head out of the sand to figure that out. If Alex Hodge can’t control the questions, he isn’t going to debate.
Because of Hodge’s cowardly dodge of the debate, we invited the other three sheriff candidates to participate in a roundtable discussion, which can be found in three parts on our website — www.leader-call.com. I’m offering this sheriff equal time — all he has to do is answer some questions that Jones County residents deserve and should demand an answer to.
Heck, I’ll even give him the hard questions in advance: 1. Why didn’t you offer the elderly couple on Lyon Ranch Road some help or at least visit the property before staging a publicity stunt raid? 2. Why was a rich, powerful and connected business person, who was so drunk that he hit a tree, taken into custody but then released into the custody of another connected business person without being booked, processed and charged? 3. How much has B Clean grown since you became sheriff? 4. Don’t you think Jones County deserves a full-time sheriff when you are paid $100 grand a year? 5. Why have 21 felony cases had to be dismissed during this year alone because of the JCSD’s failure to serve the warrants in a timely manner? 6. Why do so many of your deputies live outside of Jones County and why are taxpayers being asked to pay for their commuting expenses? 7. Why are you the only sheriff in the area who needs a public information officer on the payroll? 8. How do you justify needing a $3.1 million budget increase when you already have a budget that is double what the last sheriff had? 9. Who are your hand-picked candidates who are running for supervisor so that you can get your budget passed? 10. For what are you and the JCSD being investigated by Shad White and the State Auditor’s Office?
Unless you are a part of the culture of corruption in Jones County, you should demand answers to these questions and more from our current sheriff.
Or better yet, just demand a new sheriff!
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
