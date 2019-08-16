Well, it is clear that the poor showing of Alex Hodge in the Aug. 6 Republican primary has caused a complete meltdown at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Ever since the results showed that Macon Davis and Paul Sumrall had taken 58 percent of the vote to Hodge’s 42 percent, Hodge and his merry band of warriors (which seem to be made up of mostly deputies, the rest of Hodge’s JCSD staff, B Clean employees, Burroughs Company employees and their spouses) have gone completely mad. They are lashing out at any and everyone.
We, of course, expect it to be directed toward us and, sure enough, we have been repeatedly slammed by those same Hodge warriors. But we never expected that Team Hodge would insult the citizens of Jones County, the same people who pay their salaries and who they were hired to protect and serve.
In what can only be described as the JCSD’s Hillary Clinton “Deplorables” moment, Deputy Jason Myers, who is one of the many JCSD deputies who lives outside of Jones County, posted “You can’t sell a high quality product to folks with a low quality mindset…” To which JCSD Investigator Tonya Madison replied, “So true, but in Jones County you can!!!!!”
The insult directed at 58 percent of the Jones County electorate was liked by several employees of the Sheriff’s Department, including Lamar County resident Maj. Jamie Tedford, who many people believe is actually the one running the department so that Sheriff Hodge can take care of his other businesses. Tedford has shown a severe lack of judgment on Facebook before, having given his approval to a post in which someone suggested that the JCSD should plant drugs on the employees of this newspaper.
Hodge’s minions almost seemed like they were personally assigned to attack anyone who dared to criticize them. Apparently, the person who drew my name was JSCD Investigator Keith “Lone Star” Leroy, who (drum roll please) also lives outside of Jones County — way over in Lone Star in western Covington County. Leroy used his Sherlock Holmes-like sleuthing skills to uncover and reveal these earth-shattering revelations about me:
• That I said Hodge supporters were part of the culture of corruption that is rampant in Jones County. (Incredible piece of investigative work. Leroy had to go back to last week’s column to find it.)
• And here is the real dagger that Leroy sends right into my heart, virtually ruining any chance that I ever had at being appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States. (Louder drum roll please) Robert Burroughs contributed to my campaign when I ran for Mayor in 2001. Sure, I’ve written about it at least six or seven times and gave two speeches in the past few months, one to Citizens Against Corruption and one to The Rotary Club in which I talked about that and being escorted to Robert Burroughs’ airplane hangar by Ken Keyes for a secret meeting.
Even though I’ve told anyone who would listen that my run for mayor of Laurel in 2001 was my first introduction to the political corruption in Jones County, sleuth extraordinaire “Lone Star” Leroy was the one who really blew the lid off of this story. Don’t be surprised when Leroy uses his incredible sleuthing skills to let the world know that Donald Trump owns tall buildings in Manhattan and that the earth is actually round.
Leroy’s long-winded post in which he repeatedly refers to me as “Jimmy” was actually pretty funny. I guess he thinks the name “Jimmy’ is an insult, but that is actually what anyone who knew me before the age of 14 still calls me — including my mom. It’s a term of affection for them, so maybe “Ole Keithy” is simply sweet on me.
In reality, I harbor no ill will toward Keith Leroy, Jason Myers or anyone else who works under Jamie Tedford. The incredible amount of hostility and vitriol that these people are directing at the citizens of this great county, this newspaper or anyone who isn’t lockstep in agreement with them is nothing more than misplaced anger.
There is only one person responsible for putting them in the tenuous position that they currently find themselves in, and that person is their leader, Alex Hodge. It was Alex Hodge and Alex Hodge alone who let his ego get so big that he thought he could take down this newspaper.
No matter what spin Hodge now tries to put on it, the truth about how this battle started is easy to trace. Mark Thornton wrote a fact-based story complete with copies of receipts, showing how much money the Sennes spent on dog food. It didn’t fit Alex Hodge’s narrative, so he took to Facebook and attacked my employees livelihood by implying that he would open up his own newspaper. (He conveniently leaves this fact out when telling “his side” of the story.) When Mark confronted him about it, the smug Hodge replied, “I didn’t say we wouldn’t hire you.”
After that, Hodge escalated his war against this newspaper by cutting us off from press releases, incident reports and being able to talk to anyone at the JCSD about anything. Alex Hodge decided that he was going to have complete control over what the public was told about everything having to do with the JCSD. It’s exactly what dictators do and it is as about as dangerous as anything I’ve ever seen in local politics.
Apparently, Alex Hodge never heard the old saying, “the pen is mightier than the sword” or the more recent saying, “Never pick a fight with anyone who buys ink by the barrel.” We buy ink by the barrel here at the Leader-Call. We are never going to let any public official dictate what is being told to the citizens of this county. The job of any media outlet is supposed to be that of acting as a watchdog for the citizens to prevent the abuse of power. Very few media outlets serve this purpose anymore, but we not only take that job seriously, we take pride in it.
It is surprising that no one at the JCSD stepped up to the plate and told Hodge that he was making a terrible mistake. I believe Hodge has convinced his minions that he doesn’t make mistakes. I know Hodge believes this.
Even now, having had his popularity drop from 75 percent to 42 percent, Hodge won’t admit that he made a mistake. Instead, he is going on Facebook every day making excuses and telling lies. For example, Hodge has now started telling people that Mary Ellen and David Senne are financial backers of this paper while at the same time his minions are circulating a copy of our “paid” political listings that don’t have Alex Hodge listed as a candidate for sheriff, claiming that this proves our bias.
Once again, here is the truth. Not only do I barely know the Sennes, the only financial backer that this newspaper has ever had is me. Every dime that has gone into the paper has come out of my pocket and, unlike Alex Hodge and B Clean, I’ll gladly open up my books and tax returns for anyone to look at. I’m proud of the business I’ve been able to build from the earliest struggling days of The ReView of Jones County to the current profitable version of The Laurel Leader-Call.
As for the candidate listing, every candidate paid a nominal fee to have their name listed. Other “media” in the county have done the same, albeit at a much higher rate. Alex Hodge was called about it by our ad department and he refused to participate, just as he refused to do any advertising with us. (For the record, in his re-election campaign of 2015, when he did garner 75 percent of the vote, the Hodge campaign spent more than $10,000 with the Leader-Call.)
No matter how many attacks we come under, no matter how many lies they spread on Facebook, unlike the sheriff’s department, I know that the majority of people of Jones County are smart enough to figure out the truth. I also believe that the people of Jones County will quite smartly vote for change on Aug. 27.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
