This Thursday night, the new local citizens organization known as “Citizens Against Corruption” will be giving Jones County sheriff candidate and current LPD officer, Joe Berlin his first opportunity to talk to the public. The event which is being held at the Calhoun Community Center located on Highway 84 West in front of Calhoun Elementary School starts at 6:30 p.m. and I would encourage every Jones County voter and taxpayer to attend.
This will be the third event hosted by “Citizens Against Corruption” and will be one of their most important ones since Mr. Berlin will be given a chance to lay out his vision for the future of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
We know the current sheriff’s vision for the future of the department includes a budget increase of $2.6 million from $ 5.77 million to over $8.3 MILLION DOLLARS a year. This will mean massive tax increases for the citizens of Jones County. The Sheriff’s plan to make sure that Jones County tax payers are soaked to the limit includes stacking the deck on the Board of Supervisors.
Sheriff Hodge has enough friends and associates running for Supervisor that he has a decent chance (he only needs 3 seats) of fulfilling his goal of becoming the Kim Jung Un of Jones County by the end of this election year.
Keep an eye out for the Leader-Call’s candidate questionnaires which will be running in July. We will specifically ask each candidate how much they believe the Sheriff’s budget should be. If they want a large increase or refuse to answer the question then you can bet that this is one of the Sheriffs puppet candidates. And, if they lie, at least we will have them on the record and will be able to hold them accountable in 2023.
I’ve written many times that Hodge isn’t gong to be happy with simply taking over Jones County either. Hodge already has a former Jones County Sheriff Department Captain in place in Jasper County and now he is targeting Wayne County. Deputy Johnel Rogers of the JCSD is not only running for Wayne County sheriff, but according to current Wayne County Sheriff, Jody Ashley, Hodge has been allowing Rogers to use a Jones County Sheriff vehicle while campaigning in WAYNE COUNTY!!!!! That is an outrageous abuse of power and Jones County taxpayers should demand reimbursement for the personal use of a county vehicle.
Add this to the growing list of dictatorial directives from Alex Hodge that includes breaking the law by withholding public documents from this newspaper, a clear ethics violation which is in the process of being addressed. Saddling Jones County taxpayers with the $37,000 a year salary of Hodge’s own personal press agent when no other sheriff’s department surrounding us nor the Laurel Police Department has such a position.
This is not to mention that this sheriff has allowed the rich and powerful to walk away from drunk-driving accidents without even receiving a mere ticket, in spite of the fact that anyone of us could have been killed or had a family member killed.
Unfortunately, if you are not one of the sheriff’s “wealthy friends or donors,” then you can be subjected to much different treatment. Just ask the elderly couple who had their property raided, were arrested, strip-searched, paraded in front of cameras and had their personal pets taken from them even though the sheriff had absolutely no right to do so. This elderly couple’s crime? Taking in unwanted animals that no one else would take including many from the animal shelter that sicced the sheriff on them in the first place. Most decent people realize by now that the better option would have been to simply offer the elderly couple some help…not this sheriff though.
This sheriff seems to have little compassion for anyone except his powerful friends, and his own thirst for power seems unquenchable. Just ask former Emergency Management Operations Director Marda Tullos, whom Hodge attempted to get fired before she chose early retirement instead of facing any more of the sheriff’s harassment. Ask anyone on the current Board of Supervisors who watched this sheriff hijack their public budget hearing after he had already had his own budget meeting. Ask Mary Ellen and Ret. Col. and Purple Heart Recipient David Senne, who have had their lives torn apart. Ask Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley. Ask reporter Mark Thornton, if he’s ever had public documents withheld from him or had to file an ethics violation against any public official before. And ask enough first-responders and you will eventually run into one who will tell you the truth about this sheriff and his special treatment of certain people. And finally, ask Jones County Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller how much your taxes are going to increase if the sheriff gets the $8.3 million a year that he wants.
If you are ok with all of this and you are ready for your taxes to go through the roof, then stay home on Thursday. But if you are not and you are looking for a humble, competent alternative who isn’t going to break your bank account, come out and meet Joe Berlin.
And kudos to the organizers behind “Citizens Against Corruption” for proving to be a legitimate and important citizens’ organization that is willing to give people an opportunity to get to know their candidates as well as a voice to express their concerns. When I spoke at the first CAC meeting, I seriously wasn’t sure the organization would be around for a second meeting, but here they are, and I fully expect this third CAC meeting to be their biggest and best one to date.
Other speakers that night include Bob Barber, who is running for Beat 4 Supervisor, Glen Musgrove who is running for District 1 Justice Court Judge, and Danny Gibson who is running for District 2 Constable.
Come out and listen to what Officer Berlin and the other candidates have to say. Be an informed voter. It’s what democracy is all about.
