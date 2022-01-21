Man, oh man! Did I need a break from all the bad news, and I got it last Saturday. I tuned into Newsmax and watched former President Trump’s rally out in Arizona. It was so gratifying to see the size of the crowd, estimated to be 55,000 patriots. I’d love to go to one.
Donald Trump, next to the pope, must be the only man who can draw a crowd like that without a guitar! And true to his words about dishonest “journalism,” Newsmax was the only network covering it.
Too bad for America because he tore into the Left with inimitable Trump ferocity and honesty. What a breath of fresh air! This guy’s real “hope and change.” Sorry, Barack, old buddy, you don’t hold a candle to The Donald. It must’ve really hurt to see him “wave a magic wand” and — presto! — undo your screw-ups. Yep. He did it once and made America Great Again, and if the American voters have any sense at all, he’ll do it again.
I can’t help but think that God’s plan brings people when and where they’re needed. God knows we needed Donald Trump in 2016, and God knows we need him again. Oh, I know, I’ve heard folks judge the man’s style, his speech and words he uses. I’ve heard people say he’s mean. I’ve listened as people go on all about his wealth and lifestyle. I don’t care. I voted for him — twice (and not in the same election, like my Leftist foes) — I was voting for a hard-nosed, successful and pragmatic businessman, not a pastor. I was voting for results, not soaring empty rhetoric. I wanted a man with drive, principle and conviction and ability, and I got him. Mister Trump’s no politician, and he’s no saint either, and he makes some people uncomfortable or even angry, but compare that to what we’re enduring with the president-in-name-only Joseph Biden. There you go — and here we are. Just look at how fast Biden and the Left are destroying this country. Not only out of incompetence, but by intent and design.
I’ve written in my columns how I believe the Founding Fathers were touched by our Lord and inspired to bring forward this Republic. I believe we’re being given a harsh divine lesson in the fragility of how our particular type of government and freedom is doomed to be transient, if we don’t recognize God’s hand in this, too. Listen up and open your eyes, or we’ll be a blip on the radar of history. So, if you do hear and see the things our great nation is being subjected to and are honest with yourself, then consider this from the Book of Matthew: “Judge not, that ye be not judged. For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again.” Jesus warns us that condemning brings us condemnation ourselves.
I mean this in the context of another saying: “You can’t see the forest for the trees.” And I’ve got a story of my own that tells why I think like this. Back “in the day,” I had a commanding officer of a squadron I served in. This guy was a lot like how I think some folks perceive the 45th president — cocky, self-assured, opinionated, given to plain speaking and hurting feelings, and not a paragon of moral virtue. His nickname was “Hollywood.” He was also accomplished in his field, focused on his duties and responsibilities and known to “fire” and replace subordinates when they failed. I judged him a “jerk.” I hated it when I was placed on his crew because that meant it wasn’t going to be an easy day.
But one flight changed my mind. This man I’d thought was all bluster and smoke and “mean” turned out to be the guy who saved mine and the entire crew’s lives when it looked bleak, and when everything was against our getting home alive on the ground and not ditched into the sea. His airmanship, instinctive ability and talent to see, understand and calculate risk and what was needed to mitigate them, and his sheer guts made it possible to make it. I learned right there and then not to underestimate or negate the value a man has because he wasn’t someone I liked based on my expectations for myself. If that day had to be done all over, there’s no one I’d rather have sitting in that left seat, and I’d fly with him anywhere, anytime into any threat.
I think we better all understand and appreciate the larger situation, and factor in that by only looking at what you or I might find as faults in a man. In Donald Trump, there’s the whole to be considered. So, if you didn’t vote for him or sat out the election last time, think about my story. I’m sure “crashing and burning” wasn’t what you thought you’d get in 2020, but here it is.
Then there’s free will. Will Trump declare as a candidate? Well, I sure want him to. But as you watch things unfold, the Democrat-socialists are pulling out the stops to see that he doesn’t. The twin impeachments were supposed to wreck his shot at running. The faked “pee-pee” scandal, his made-up collusion with Russia, his taxes, this unfolding Jan. 6 Committee. Anything and everything to stop him. But, like Donald Trump has said, “It’s not me they’re after, it’s you.” He’s right. My guess is he’ll do it.
So, the good news is he’s still on-point and still has the courage and guts to, as my old “skipper” did, guide this bird — this gloriously beautiful American Bald Eagle — safely to its future. It’s up to us, the crew, to trust in his hands on the yoke and his feet on the rudder pedals, and in God’s hand on his shoulder.
•
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
