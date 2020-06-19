If you saw me walking the track at Gardiner Park on Tuesday, it was a sudden attack of late-spring allergies that had my face red and eyes all puffy. Not sure what set it off. I don’t suffer from allergies, and it didn’t appear anything out of the ordinary was at the park.
I got out of the car and walked past two black women who were enjoying a meal at a picnic table under a shade tree. I offered a pleasant greeting, as always. They smiled and said, “Good morning,” in unison. One said, “If we’d known you were coming, we would have gotten you breakfast.” I laughed and said that would just be more for me to try to walk off.
As I made my second lap, a young Hispanic woman and two children stood in the infield of the track on the 5th Street end. Her little girl was playing in the grass. When I got near, the mom looked up. I nodded and said hello and she did the same. The little girl then gave me the sweetest little shy smile you’ve ever seen and an enthusiastic wave. I smiled and waved right back.
As I completed that lap and made the turn for No. 3, I looked up on 4th Avenue and saw an older white gentleman walking his dog. When our eyes met, we waved and smiled simultaneously …
It was during that 10 minutes or so that I had this sudden revelation and subsequent sudden allergic reaction: This is a normal outing. Another day at the park. Nothing special. Just my typical interactions with people. This is the America I know, not all of the B.S. that I see played out on TV “news” and on (anti)social media. Why do I allow myself to get caught up in the madness, to get worked up and use this space to call out groups of people that I’m not coming into contact with?
Some of the people I’ve been going off on in this column — and you’ve been going off on with all the gusto you can muster on social media — are bogeymen to us. They’re being featured and quoted by national mainstream media or fringe sources, then shared exponentially until we’re saturated and fooled into believing they are representative of our reality. They aren’t. Why are we wasting our time, energy and passion on such nonsense?
We had two peaceful protests here. No, I didn’t agree with everything that was said and insinuated by some of the signs and speakers at those rallies, but I wholeheartedly support their right to have their say. We had two groups of men go sit with our Confederate statues through the night to protect them after they got word those monuments might be vandalized. I don’t agree with everything they stand for either, but I agree with their right to guard public property that’s sacred to them.
I do have prejudices, but they are based on people’s behavior. That’s it. I only mentioned the race of the people at the park to paint a picture for the readers. Otherwise, it’s irrelevant to me. People’s appearance and presentation of themselves matters. I admit that. If you have neck and face tattoos, piercings in weird places or wild hair color(s), then, yes, I’m going to make assumptions about you. Those defiant choices say something about your character, but it doesn’t necessarily make you a bad person.
I used to have hair down past my shoulders, then put a party in the back with a permanent (thank God the name of that style isn’t literal!). I was trying to portray a certain image. That’s what people do when they go against social norms. I enjoyed being a pleasant surprise, behavior-wise, to old women and employers when I was going through my hippie-hair phase. But I understood those who were skeptical. After all, I wasn’t working to give off a conformist vibe.
Race is not a choice, and no one should be judged by that alone. It also shouldn’t be the one-sidedly taboo topic that it is now. In my experience, the best race relations are in sports. Teammates don’t avoid race talk. They pick at each other about stereotypes. The black guys make fun of the white guys’ dance moves; the white guys challenge the black guys to a race in the pool … and they can get away with that because they know they are on the same team, fighting for the same goal, and they sweat and bleed together in an effort to accomplish it. Sports is a bonding agent for fans, too. What else does a bank president and a grocery bagger have in common? They won’t have a conversation about oil futures, but they could talk for a half-hour about the Saints’ prospects this season.
That’s why I hate it when politics cross over into our games. That’s supposed to be our escape from the real world, not a reminder of it.
There is more common ground with most of us than there are differences, and most of the things that divide us aren’t worth fighting about. It made me angry when Drew Brees was vilified for talking about the feelings he has for the U.S. flag, thinking about his grandfathers who fought in World War II when he hears the national anthem. He didn’t say others should feel the same way. He didn’t say others shouldn’t kneel in protest. He didn’t ask for rules or changes. He simply said how he felt.
That shouldn’t be disrespected, just like the feelings of those offended by the state flag’s Confederate emblem shouldn’t be disrespected. Let things be decided the proper way, whether it be by legislative or popular vote. Then let’s move on. Please.
During these tumultuous times, politicians on both sides are doing what they always do in times of crisis — exploiting the moment for political gain. Companies are making decisions, not to “do the right thing,” as their marketing people claim, but for publicity and pats on the back. Being woke is currency in this climate just as sure as not being woke is a death sentence.
But do you want change to come about like this? I would prefer it to occur naturally. That would mean hearts had changed, and that would be lasting. Think about it like this: If I needed $5,000 from a bank, I could try to get it three ways. I could apply for a loan, apply for a job or put a gun in the teller’s face and demand it. The first two approaches could lead to me becoming respected. The latter will cause resentment.
People who claim to be concerned about race relations need to think long term. Otherwise, they’re just hustling and ultimately hurting the cause.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
