I turn 50 years old in three months. It’s hard for me to believe that my parents are old enough to have a 50-year-old child, but they do. They probably can’t believe it either. I was thinking about it the other night when I realized that I now am fairly certain that I have already lived over half my life. It’s a sobering thought, a little bit scary, and causes one to think about the accomplishments that have been made in this life thus far.
A few weeks ago, I was pondering about what comes next for me. I have the type personality that I always need to be doing something. Even if I am watching TV, my hands need to be busy. I seem to be constantly thinking. Should I clean out the garage? Should I do some housework? I wondered about the next art project that I should be working on. I will be teaching at the University of Tennessee this fall, so I should probably be preparing for that. There was so much to do and I felt a little overwhelmed, not knowing where to start.
On this night, however, I found myself glued to social media, reading comments about world events and wondering what the future will look like for the generations that come after us. I was almost paralyzed by everything that I was reading, sucked in by some magical evil grip on me that I couldn’t shake off. I began to take notice of what I was actually feeling in my body, and I became aware that I was doing the very thing that I have been warning my friends about for the past few months. I was taken captive by the media monster.
What I noticed about myself was that I was beginning to feel cynical about the world, and people in general. Some “friends” that I thought I knew on Facebook… well, it turns out that I don’t know them at all, nor do I care to. Their outspoken opinions were a shock to me, especially some of their choice of words about racism and people of a different color than them, the protests, the virus, politics, you name it.
I was feeling anxious, angry and very sad. I expect better of human beings, but in the past six months, I have felt more disappointment in people I thought I could trust than I ever have in my entire life. I didn’t like this feeling, and I knew I had to fix it.
The first thing I did was put that media monster aside. I stopped watching the news and political speeches. I have only a few sources that I go to for useful information, but other than that, I don’t need the negative rhetoric that gets my blood pressure up. I try to limit my exposure to social media to a certain time period. No more spending hours reading comments filled with hate and venom. I decided that I cannot control what is going on out there in the world, and if I can’t control it, then I don’t need to see it. I am choosing how much and what I let into my mind so that I can make informed decisions for myself, my family and my community.
I had to snap myself out of the paralysis of feeling overwhelmed. Sometimes when we feel that way, we freeze. We feel unable to do everything that we need to do, so instead, we do nothing. What does that accomplish?
Then I remembered the words that a good friend spoke to me not too long ago. If you have ever seen the tall, bald guy decked out in LSU gear running around Laurel, then you have seen the friend I am referring to. If you know him personally, then you are pretty lucky.
Chris Marengo is full of wisdom, and he doesn’t mind sharing it to make the world a better place. I ran into him a few months ago (I wasn’t running, but he was) and we stopped for a chat. He was talking about how he stays motivated when the days get hard, and his few simple words struck me. He said, “We just need to move; just keep moving.” I thought of those words the night of the media monster attack and I realized that was the solution to my problem. I need to get up and move. Do something; anything. Don’t just sit there stewing in the misery of the situations of the world. Just move.
I made a plan. I know myself well enough to know that I do my best thinking while in solitude. The only time there seems to be any is very early in the morning. The next morning, I got up at 5 a.m. and drove to downtown Laurel. Since I spent many, many hours there recently painting in the Outdoor Gallery on Central Avenue, it has become a place of peace for me. I turned on some praise and worship music and I began to move. I walked up and down every street downtown, discovering things I have never noticed before. Buildings and businesses that I didn’t know existed. Sidewalks tucked behind streets that lead to secret alleyways filled me with wonder. The architecture and brick work in the streets and buildings are amazing. I turned the corner off of Central Avenue toward the Pinehurst Rathskeller and saw the most beautiful sunrise above the train depot that simply took my breath away.
Because I listened to the positive voice of my friend Chris, I experienced the most wonderful beginning to a beautiful day and have made “moving” a part of my daily routine since that day. I see something new each and every day, and it makes me so thankful. I am able to block out whatever may be going on in the rest of the world and focus on my own here and now, taking in the joy of what God has created and not feeling so cynical about the rest of the big bad world. My little world in Laurel is doing just fine.
Side-note: If you don’t think people notice what you say, either virtually or in real life, think again. Pay attention to your words. And be careful who you listen to. Find a Chris in your life who will steer you in the right direction and not down a path of foolishness and destruction. You may miss out on something amazing.
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
