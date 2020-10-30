If I could change one thing about our government, I would impose term limits for every elected office in every city, county, state and, most of all, the country. Yes, that would get rid of some quality public officials, but the greater good would be served by getting rid of career politicians and never-ending campaigning, which is the root of all evil in politics.
If I could change one thing about my fellow humans’ habits, I would give them the ability to scroll past comments or “news” they disagree with. That simple act would change the course of civilization for the better. Heck, it’s more important for the future of our country than who’s elected president and which party takes the Senate and the House.
For years, this has been my analogy to make the point that newspapers are unlike most other businesses:
I don’t like broccoli, but when I go into a grocery store and see its disgusting florets all bunched together, I don’t ask for the manager and demand that the broccoli be removed from the produce section or I’m NEVER DOING BUSINESS WITH THIS STORE AGAIN! Of course not. I simply bypass the broccoli and go on with my shopping. But for some reason, there are a surprising number of grown readers who call or email to express their disgust with a story or a columnist and threaten to “CANCEL MY SUBSCRIPTION!” if the offending words/opinion writers aren’t removed IMMEDIATELY! These must be the same people who haven’t figured out how to switch the TV channel or change the radio dial when they see or hear something that causes them to clutch their pearls …
When I wrote that, it was way before the social media had become the dominant force it is today. Back then, I was the only one who received the complaint. Occasionally, I responded with some snarky commentary. The complainers got it off their chest in private. I had my say in print. And we all moved on.
These days, a complaint can sprout legs and run around the globe in a matter of minutes. The complaint and the ensuing arguments can become bigger than the original object of ire. Or a shared comment can make some fringe thought appear way more prevalent than it really is. That happened just the other day on a story of ours.
Many dozens of people posted positive comments about Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee’s announcement that an addition at the Sportsplex would be named for Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Ulmer. Amid all of glowing tributes, one sourpuss posted something stupid. And, of course, that became the comment that was pulled out and discussed. A dear friend of mine made a screenshot of it and shared it. That’s what brought it to my attention. Otherwise, I probably wouldn’t have noticed it.
This friend who shared the post is a wonderful woman with an awesome family. She has the unfortunate initials “V.D.,” but only her smile is contagious. It wasn’t her intention to take the attention away from Elvin’s honor, but that was the result. Not surprisingly, she has way more friends than the sourpuss, so way more people saw the post when she shared it. And a whole lot of people felt the need to weigh in, to defend Elvin because, he’s very well thought of by the majority of people in the community. Because of that, the negative comment spread like VD through a platoon on weekend pass in Saigon in ’72.
I’m not picking on my friend. She is one of millions of people who are probably well-intentioned, trying to root out racism and injustice one by one, by calling them out. But it has the opposite effect. It doesn’t create unity, it drives division.
Every time a politician or celebrity says something that doesn’t fit into the framework the Woke culture has for America, that comment is highlighted, and the distribution is exponential because of the multimedia coverage and sharing on social media. It would be a disingenuous portrayal of the mindset of the majority of people even if the comments were outright racist or homophobic. But these days, people can get called out or canceled because of the culture’s interpretation of what they think you meant — the oh-so-powerful “dogwhistle,” which has become a buzzword among the Woke and the race/gender hustlers who are desperately clinging to relevancy by trying to make themselves look necessary in a society that, as a whole, has become much more tolerant in my lifetime, either out of exposure and education or out of fear. The net result is the same, so who cares why?
Most people I know have a live-and-let-live approach to life. And most of the people I know are in Mississippi, which is supposed to be the most intolerant state in the country, so what does that tell you? Our voters made a black man a two-term president just this decade. Black people make up less than 15 percent of the population. To say that America isn’t systemically racist isn’t an opinion, it’s simple math.
Trying to root out every individual who harbors racist, homophobic or otherwise insensitive thoughts isn’t practical. Let them be. Ignore them. It’ll drive them crazy and let them slip into the abyss of irrelevancy, where they belong.
Sharing their thoughts with the multitudes does nothing except create the same illusion that’s created by major media outlets when there’s a shark attack, or crash or even an argument on an airplane — It appears that some sort of attack is inevitable for anyone who dares set foot in the ocean or goes into the air. Never mind the millions who do both on a daily basis without incident. Plane crashes and shark attacks are irrefutably newsworthy events. The thoughts — or the interpretation of someone’s thoughts — isn’t news. They have no bearing on your life.
National media outlets have such fragmented audiences these days, they’re all desperate for relevancy, too. That’s what’s led to the tribalism we see in our country these days. Conservative and liberals alike are guilty of spreading “news” with their bent and calling out the lunatic fringe, as if it has credibility. And the social-media giants benefit from both sides.
That’s because it creates reader engagement. Whether you agree or disagree with the story or comments, it doesn’t matter. You’re creating the engagement that the social-media platforms and media outlets covet and need to stay alive. So while you say your goal is to stamp out all isms, all you’re doing is giving it a boost. Your actions perpetuate more division and you feed the billionaires’ beasts.
If you disagree with me, that’s fine. Just keep scrolling. Or better yet, close the laptop or put the phone in your pocket and go outside. It’s beautiful!
