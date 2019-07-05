After going on and on about how happy I am to have a sports editor on staff so I don’t have to scramble to get sports coverage on the page, I feel compelled to weigh in about a couple of things going on in the sports world …
I was captivated by the College World Series, as usual, and watched with great interest as Mississippi State great Jake Mangum played his heart out, then made his plea to the NCAA to offer more scholarships for college baseball players. His passion for the sport and his team was bigger than the overwhelming disappointment he felt after losing to eventual champion Vanderbilt in the final game of one of the most amazing careers in the program’s storied history.
Because of that, the dean of Mississippi sports columnists Rick Cleveland got to write two more columns calling out the NCAA for treating college baseball like an illegitimate stepchild. And he’s right, of course. It doesn’t make sense that college baseball programs get only 11.7 scholarships to divide among 27 players on a 35-man roster. Football gets 85 scholarships. Basketball gets 13.
It doesn’t make sense that a superstar pitcher or shortstop doesn’t get a full ride but a third-string offensive lineman does. Sure, football is the cash cow and carries most of the non-revenue sports that colleges offer, but baseball doesn’t fall into that category any more.
The 12-day CWS alone has an estimated economic impact of $70 million for the Omaha area. There’s no doubt it does well for ESPN, too. Ever been to the Left-Field Lounge in Starkville? College baseball is a big-time, revenue-producing sport in the South, and has been for years.
And that brings me to the point that people seem to be reluctant to just come right out and say. The NCAA hierarchy knows that college baseball generates money and gets screwed in the numbers game when it comes to scholarships. They’ve been hearing it for decades now from the pioneers who built it into the big-time sport it’s become, including MSU icon Ron Polk. No one is more passionate, eloquent and important when it comes to this topic. But his pleas have fallen on deaf ears for decades.
Why?
Because college baseball is a victim of a sort of reverse discrimination … or classism may be more accurate. (Confession/disclaimer: I have no statistical data to back me up, OK, but years of observation make me believe that it’s at least as accurate as a Mangum throw to the plate.)
Baseball players are more likely to have grades that can help them earn partial academic scholarships to help make up the difference of the athletic scholarship shortfall. They’re also more likely than players from the other major sports — football and basketball — to come from affluent households, so the NCAA doesn’t see baseball scholarships as need-based.
It’s a warped way of trying to create some semblance of fairness … and it’s inherently unfair. Everyone should get what they work for and earn. Period. There are plenty of needs-based scholarships at most colleges and universities. Don’t use athletic scholarships to supplement those. It’s not fair to the players and parents who have sacrificed so much and worked so hard to get the opportunity.
Also on the subject of college baseball, I was surprised that none of the knowledgeable commentators and/or columnists discussed another topic that came up — college seniors getting screwed in the draft. Plenty of them made mention of the fact that MSU outfielder and big-hit machine Eli MacNamee wasn’t drafted. And since the CWS, it came out that Mangum signed with the Mets for $20,000 after being their fourth-round draft choice. That slot in the draft is valued at almost $488,000, by the way.
Anyway, so many people who have been around the game for years sounded incredulous about these atrocities, but it’s been going on for years. Unlike the other two major sports, baseball players have restrictions about entering the draft early. Because of that, they have little to no leverage in negotiations. That means college seniors get screwed in the draft — if they’re drafted at all.
Only the handful of top-tier talent in the senior class gets huge signing bonuses. The organizations dole out the big dollars trying to lure players with potential straight from high school. That’s when it really pays to go pro. Meanwhile, the majority of the seniors with pro potential have to settle for who will take them and for how much they want to pay, even if it means signing as an undrafted free agent. If their goal is to play pro ball, they have to take what they can get. It’s not the greatest injustice in the world today, but it is notable and nothing will be done to fix it until the “victims” are deemed to be part of the traditional discriminated-against class …
Remember many moons ago, when Peyton Manning got in trouble for baring his backside in the locker room at the University of Tennessee? A young woman who was working as a trainer there was traumatized by the sight of a bare butt in a football team’s locker room and sued him. Journalists across the country dug through depositions trying to find dirt on the player who came from a privileged background and had such a spotless reputation.
I was thinking about that Thursday while scrolling through social media, seeing several people complaining about the “negativity” in stories about the 10-year anniversary of the tragic death of Steve McNair. They thought it was wrong for writers to interview others about the “two sides” of the superstar from Mount Olive. Yes, he hosted free football camps for underprivileged children, delivered supplies to people across his home state in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, did all sorts of charitable events and was considered to be a loving family man.
But he also kept a condo as a sort of “bachelor pad” to see women on the side. Bringing that up is not gratuitous. It’s what led to his untimely demise, causing heartache for his children, his wife, his brothers, his poor mother. One of his mistresses got jealous about another mistress and shot him in the head. Had he been doing what he should have been doing at that moment, odds are he would still be with us.
Let his life serve as an inspiration to young people from small places who dream big, but also let his death serve as a cautionary tale for those who do reach the rarified Air that he did. That’s the responsible thing to do.
We have too many people getting upset about the reporting of things that are accurate, whether it’s about people who are considered local or national heroes. It’s a disturbing trend. Folks, let’s just keep it real, OK?
