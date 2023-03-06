I’m back, folks — evidence that you can indeed “fix stupid,” or, at least in my case, forgive someone for it. For those who inspired me to seek political office, let me share with you, the past weeks were humbling and a genuine education. It seems my message as a now-defunct legislative candidate resonated with many.
When I screwed up and essentially disqualified myself, the outpouring of prayers, support and understanding for my fallibility — and calls to never give up my conservative fight — have helped renew and reinvigorate my determination to continue this column. I’ve never thought I’d have friends like this, until you all came forward. It proves my decision to move here a decade ago, put down roots and be a Mississippian was the best call I ever made. Thanks to everyone from the bottom of my heart!
We’re human and people foul up. That’s making a mistake. And honest mistakes are forgivable, or at least understandable.
But Joe Biden, his administration and Democrats in general aren’t just making mistakes. In foreign policy and diplomacy, domestic policy, economics, crime and the safety of our people and defense of our nation — or even support of what you and I call “American values” — I’m not seeing what I’d venture are honest mistakes. “We the People” shouldn’t give him and those like him credit for “only being human.” The stakes and costs are too high. The Biden administration, Democrat state legislatures such as California’s, city mayors like Chicago’s, even Jackson aren’t simply erring. Their policies and results of those policies are coldly calculated to promote an agenda. They don’t acknowledge a slipup, an “oops” in overlooking a detail or admit to poor decisions. They don’t step back from anything. They ask no one to forgive them. Because it’s all by design.
These supposed Americans have consciously chosen to reject and bring down those of us who cherish the principles of our founding, who we are and what we believe. They label themselves progressive, liberal and tell us they embrace “democracy.” They don’t. The American Left aren’t American — other than by having the good fortune to live here. The rest of us have the misfortune of having to deal with, and fight, to hold on to our God-given rights, our values and freedoms, and secure a safe future for our children, and our children’s children.
It’s said “all politics are local.” That’s proven true in our nation. And it’s why you and I have to pay attention. From San Francisco to New York City, to Austin and 100 other places, Biden’s policies succeed because Leftist, Marxist ideology has taken hold in cities, counties and states across this land. The reasons are multi-tiered — it’s control of education, media and messaging, entertainment, federal and state bureaucracies.
I don’t have or need a PhD in political science or world history to know the track record of failure of communism, socialism and dictators, large or small, whether as a national leader or a mayor who’ve mastered over their people under these forms of government. Yet here we are, heading down that road. Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt wrote what happens when a democratic system falls in “How Democracies Die.” Perhaps you’re thinking our republic only ends by a coup or a revolt in the streets. The truth is, it’s not like that. Our society ends by a steady erosion and weakening of institutions and a cancerous eating away of faith, trust, family and social values, and changing political norms.
Those are precepts of Marxism. In Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals,” he simplifies how to implement Marxism in 13 easy ways. Here are three excerpts: “Power is not only what you have but what the enemy thinks you have” … “The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition” … and “Keep the pressure on.”
Well, do any of those look like something you recognize when you watch TV, listen to radio or read a newspaper or magazine? Are you feeling the pressure? I am.
Politics are local here, too, in our towns and counties, in our city councils, supervisors’ offices, sheriffs’ offices, our school boards and courthouses, the legislature and the governor’s mansion. We can and should take Alinsky’s rules and apply them to our own desire for conservative government. Push and put pressure on those people who tell us they want office to represent us. You can’t do it if you don’t question them and force them to disclose who they are and what they believe. Because we’ve got plenty of examples of being surprised and disappointed by office-holders who either don’t really have a grasp of what they truly believe in or manipulate voters with platitudes to appeal for our votes. It’s not good enough or smart to elect someone just because you know their name or their family has “pull” or they sit in the pew behind you at church. Or if you met them and they seemed “nice.” As we’ve learned from the likes of Biden and Pelosi — the “good Catholics” — values can sometimes be only skin deep and convenient when seeking to gain position and power. Or, someone closer to us, like Lt. Gov. Hosemann, a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” if there ever was one. He claims he’s a conservative, and we bought it.
The publisher of this paper a few weeks ago wrote that we have to ask where candidates for state office stand on the big issues, because we face them right here at home, here in our communities. What’s a candidate’s stand on your freedom to bear arms and the Second Amendment? Just saying, “I support the Second Amendment” isn’t an answer. Do they have the commitment, fortitude and vision to draft legislation telling the federal government we’ll not comply with the endless, nearly daily efforts to unarm our citizens? Will they argue their position and work to convince their legislative colleagues it’s time to quit blocking Bills to that end?
How about taxes and the lack of fiber exhibited in Jackson to finally eliminate our income tax burden and put our money back in our pocket? As an example, consider what just occurred in our state legislature — hoping for a full income tax elimination is dead again. A bill for personal income tax elimination in our state was discussed by Mississippi House Republicans in caucus meetings. They, not Democrats, fought the bill’s content. It required a three-fifths majority vote in order to move ahead, which means every Republican in the House would need to vote yes for it to pass. If you think Republicans wouldn’t fight against a tax cut, you’re wrong. Too many are. After all, the Miss. GOP Platform clearly says Republicans support reducing taxes on citizens. But a dozen said no. They must not know the platform … or they’re “Dilberts.” Somehow, we put them in office.
Where do they stand on stopping the slide into “wokeism” and indoctrination of our children in our education system and curriculum designed to rewrite our history, divide our kids by race or sexual orientation? Representatives play a vital part in oversight of our Mississippi Department of Education and that department’s budget. Our governor and the lieutenant governor, and the Speaker of the House pick and appoint the Board of Education. Who are these appointees, and do those executives and the Speaker ensure they’re not part of the problem? Does the Senate actually vet them and provide advice and consent as required?
While you’re at it, ask what can a candidate bring or do to influence the scourge of illegal immigration and put a cork in the terror of drug and sex-trafficking an unprotected, open-borders policy has on us? We pay for the hospitals, the first-responders, the jails and police. In fact, we pay for every service in every place here. When services are stretched, we suffer.
Those and other things apply to all office-holders, judges, prosecutors, sheriffs, city council members, supervisors. It’s up to us to ask — no, demand — to know and have them articulate what makes them tick. We’re the people make what happens in government happen, but we’ve seemingly forgotten this fact. The United States wasn’t born out of a central entity dictating to us. The federal government in this great republic comes from us. We’re a “bottom up” society. Policies and actions at the top should reflect our will.
States must regain their sovereignty and rightful place again as the power of our nation and source of this country’s success. We must regain our own individual sovereignty and control our local communities and our state. We must be as self-sustaining as possible and quit sticking our hands out asking D.C. to step in and subsidize us. Money is how Washington chokes out the 10th Amendment and force-feeds us useless and, worse, harmful programs we can’t say no to. It’s like a junkie and a dealer.
We have to rein in the federal government and strengthen our state’s resilience to lessen our dependence on it. That’s our responsibility and our duty to ourselves, folks. It’s that or what we’re getting magnified a thousand-fold.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist,
currently pursued by the
Thought Police.
