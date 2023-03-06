Joe Biden's attendance at King Charles' coronation in doubt

I’m back, folks — evidence that you can indeed “fix stupid,” or, at least in my case, forgive someone for it. For those who inspired me to seek political office, let me share with you, the past weeks were humbling and a genuine education. It seems my message as a now-defunct legislative candidate resonated with many. 

Buck Torske

When I screwed up and essentially disqualified myself, the outpouring of prayers, support and understanding for my fallibility — and calls to never give up my conservative fight — have helped renew and reinvigorate my determination to continue this column. I’ve never thought I’d have friends like this, until you all came forward. It proves my decision to move here a decade ago, put down roots and be a Mississippian was the best call I ever made. Thanks to everyone from the bottom of my heart!

