With increasing chatter, threats and follow-throughs about being canceled for such things as attending a political rally, voting a certain way or posting the “wrong” thing on Instaface or Teddy Graham, it is time to re-evaluate how we conduct our lives.
For the low-low price of 75 cents — or much cheaper for subscribers — I present priceless nuggets of advice as we try to make it to 2022.
No sexting
Jared Porter, the general manager of the Major League Baseball’s New York Mets, was fired on Tuesday after photos and texts of his, well, you can guess, that he sent to a reporter surfaced.
According to media reports, he sent as many as 62 illicit text messages without a response, many of those included pictures of Lil’ Jared, if you get the idea.
First, if you text a woman — or man — 62 times in a row without a response, you reckon they might not be enjoying getting said texts? It doesn’t take Einstein to figure that one out. But I guess if he was sending pictures of Lil’ Jared, he was thinking with Lil’ Jared, not the part of his body that allowed him to become the GM of a major league team.
Second, and I don’t speak for women, but they don’t want to see Lil’ Jared. Who would? Maybe it is a thing to send photos of each other’s utensils. Then again, in some places people wrap themselves in aluminum foil to avoid cosmic rays, so this is not a hard (pun intended) and fast rule.
Bottom line — No sexting. Not only is it nasty, those messages never go away — ever — as Lil’ Jared has found out.
Forget privacy
There was a time when we actually had personal privacy. Not now. It doesn’t exist, unless you go completely off the grid to hang out with the foil-wearers.
When you go outside, you are on a camera somewhere. Your telephone is a GPS device, no matter how good we might feel about having our “privacy settings” on. They are listening and watching. You walk down the street and pick your nose, somewhere there is a camera recording it. Conduct yourself in such ways, because the privacy horse has done left the barn!
Repeat after me
If the Federal Bureau of Investigation or any other federal governmental agency ever knocks on your door — for any reason from investigating a case to selling Girl Scout cookies — tell them the following: “I’m sorry, I hit my head the other day and I have no recollection of that.” As a former college history professor of mine said of one of America’s enemies in World War II — “To this day I can’t stand them. They’re sneaky… you can’t trust ’em.” Welcome to America 2021.
False legends
Big Foot and the Loch Ness Monster do not exist.
How else can we explain that sightings of the Monster and Big Foot 75 years ago — when hardly anyone had still cameras let alone the video variety — would be revealed, while now when everyone from Toddler Tim in Ovett to MeeMaw out in Cracker’s Neck has a video camera on his or her phone there are few, if any, sightings? Maybe Mrs. Big Foot and Loch Ness are off the grid with the aluminum foil wearers.
Play the lottery
OK, you are not going to win. Who cares? Play anyway. For the $2 it costs to play Powerball, it is worth the few days of figuring out everything you are going to buy with the money you aren’t going to win.
Only spend $2, though. Pooling the money means bigger losses, since you aren’t going to win anyway. Before Powerball became legal in Mississippi and the jackpot reached about $500 million, former sports editor Josh “Guru” Nichols and I traveled 90-plus miles to Pearl River, La., to strike it rich on Powerball. We collected about $250 from coworkers, bought the 125 tickets and, if memory serves, won about $20. But the dreams were wonderful.
Author Roger Kahn’s 1985 baseball book “Good Enough to Dream” told the story of his one-year ownership of a low-level minor league baseball team in upstate New York. Few, if any, of the players would ever amount to anything in pro ball, yet they played — and they dreamed. Just like the lottery.
Live, laugh, love
Stop being scared of everything and live your lives. People are going to get sick. People are going to struggle. Every one of us is born with a death sentence that hasn’t been pronounced yet. Stop wasting so much time with things you cannot control and embrace those which you can.
It was the great Jimmy Buffett who sang, “If we couldn’t laugh, we would all go insane.” Seems as if we are frowning our ways straight to the asylum. It’s OK if you laugh, it really is. Start by laughing at yourself — priceless humor indeed.
Find someone who will show you how to love and never, ever let them get away. The last words I say to my wife each and every day, no matter if she is going to work, to the store or to bed is, “I love you.” One day, there will be no more days. The last words she ever will hear me say are those three. The last three words I ever will hear from her are the same three.
And that, friends, is good enough to dream about.
Sean Murphy is
managing editor of
the Leader-Call.
