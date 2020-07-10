One of the simple pleasures in my life is sitting on the patio and watching the birds come to our feeders. They were first put there for the viewing pleasure of my kiddo’s rescue kitties, whose new life of luxury includes a multi-level cat condo in front of a sliding glass door. We call it “Kitty TV.”
Just outside, they get to sit on their perch of choice and watch the birds and other critters come feed on the seed all throughout the day. It can be quite a show, too, especially when the neighbor’s turkeys, chickens, ducks and guineas come get a taste. The occasional rabbit and chipmunk visits, too. All of them eat the birdseed that’s been scattered on the pavers by those looting marauders of the backyard animal kingdom — squirrels.
In parks, they look all cute and cuddly, munching on acorns in their paws and chasing each other around tree trunks. But those of us with bird-feeders are reminded daily that they’re nothing more than rodents with bushy tails. They’ll look you in the eye as they pillage the supply of costly seed that was intended for their feathered friends.
There is no stopping them, but recently, I’ve started having fun with it. I bought the cheapest little lever-action BB gun there is and a small bucket of ammo. Now, when the little thieves start dangling from a limb and shaking the feeder, I slip over and stealthily slide open the door, take aim and pop ’em in the butt or belly. Sometimes, they go tumbling end-over-end, then dart back to one of the big oaks on the back 40.
It must sting, but it’s not a permanent deterrent. They are often back to try again within 15 minutes or so, a little more cautious than before. I’m serious about protecting the treats that have been provided for our backyard birds, but I opt for non-lethal force. Squirrel Lives Matter.
My BB patrol enforcement has expanded to popping those damned roosters that crow from the patio at 4:30 some mornings. Even the cats seem appreciative of that. There’s something very satisfying about hearing them squawk and flap their wings while rambling back to their yard, where they belong. The guineas are even more annoying but tougher to get a shot at. They’re almost impossible to sneak up on.
I’ve learned a lot from watching the birds that come and feed as I sip a hard-earned cold one a few feet away at the patio table. One of my many observations is that the mockingbird should be removed as our state bird immediately by Legislative decree, with no voter input.
Mockingbirds are, simply put, the buttholes of the bird world. All they do is fight among themselves and swoop down and start fights with the other birds and critters, making a sound like a wheezy old man hocking up a loogie as they attack. They aren’t pretty and the only pleasant sounds they make are songs stolen from other birds. They’re like rappers — talentless and annoying.
Our state can do better! So, which bird should represent us?
Sparrows and doves are nice, but they’re both closely associated with the Bible, so they won’t fly with the all-too-powerful anti-Christian crowd. Sometimes, as many as 11 cardinals gather in my patio area at one time. They’re proud, stately birds, but that name links them to the Catholic church … and besides, they’re in black face, so that’s a double-whammy. Scratch them.
Since my preteen years, one of my favorites has been the titmouse. They seem to arrive in pairs, and every time they’re perched in front of me, I just want to reach out and touch them. But with the #MeToo movement, they would probably be a bust. Someone with a junior high-level sense of humor might make silly, offensive jokes about their name. That rules out the woodpecker and nuthatch, too.
Bluebirds are beautiful and well-mannered, bluejays are jerks (and always naked) and blackbirds just get the flock together and destroy crops, but all of them have to be eliminated from consideration because their color is mentioned. The red-tailed hawk is majestic, but it’s off the table, even if we remove the color reference, because it’s a carnivore. It would offend our growing vegan population.
Warblers, wrens and robins are nice, but they just don’t seem like state-bird material. The colorful wood duck is already our official state waterfowl, and its name honors our timber industry. Can it not be state bird, too?
We’ve just got to choose an alternative. The mockingbird is an embarrassment to us all, and as long as it represents us, our state will not reach its full potential. Its only redeeming quality is that it is mentioned in the title of what is considered the great American novel, “To Kill A Mockingbird.” If only we could pay homage to the book and not have that despicable creature represent us …
I know, the title character, Atticus Finch, is known for his compassion and wisdom. That’s it! The finch would be perfect because … oh, wait, what’s that about Atticus Finch being outed as a bigot in the followup/prequel, “Go Set A Watchman”? Dammit.
So, let’s get a little more specific with that sociable, pretty little species while simultaneously paying homage to our state’s literary heritage. Our new state bird — which shares its name with the 2014 Pultizer-winning novel by Greenwood native Donna Tartt — should be “The Goldfinch.”
Wait, what’s that … “gold” represents the wealthy 1 percent? I give up. Make the state bird the buzzard. Or better yet, the ostrich. Maybe we’re better off with our heads in the sand. Hey, everyone loves sandpipers, don’t they?
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call.
