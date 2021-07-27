Read more, react less
Mark doesn’t like the way it looks to quote himself. It’s almost as pretentious as referring to himself in third person. But that quote will be at the beginning of every column now because he truly believes that if everyone would follow that simple principle, it would change the world for the better.
After looking at the reactions to the top story in last Saturday’s edition, that advice fits yet again, but a more famous quote comes to mind: “You can’t handle the truth!”
The headline that drew the ire of a handful of semi-literate people was: “Wife-killer out after 9 years.”
Everything in that headline was inarguably accurate, based on testimony and documents from circuit court, the state Court of Appeals and the state Supreme Court. Quincy Clayton may be a nice guy, as some keyboard warriors claim. Nothing in the headline or story says he’s not.
But he claimed self-defense, saying his wife came at him with a steak knife. He admitted to shooting and killing her with a shotgun. Guess what that makes him? A wife-killer!
Clayton was first convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2011, then granted a retrial and convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 25 years in 2013. That sentence was later reduced by five years because of the wording in the jury instructions. He was released in 2020. That’s nine years (and 10 months) on what was whittled down from a life sentence to a 20-year sentence. All facts.
So, what’s to argue?
Plenty, apparently.
Chelsey Knight was compelled to comment in all caps, yelling, “If you gone tell it tell it right. STOP STIRRING UP MESS.”
Instead of having a hissy fit, tell us what was wrong, Chelsey.
“First of all this reporting is offensive,” Jennifer Sumrall wrote. “I’m hoping LLC can let this man live in peace and quit their enquirer reporting.”
If our decisions are supposed to be based on what does or doesn’t offend Jennifer Sumrall, that’s news to me. How exactly are we preventing Quincy Clayton from living in peace? I can’t help but wonder what Alice Clayton’s loved ones think about your concerns for the life and peace of the man who blew a hole in her chest.
Feel free to read the court files and testimony for yourself and you’ll see that our story is factual, so it bears no resemblance to “reporting” in the Enquirer … but if it makes you feel better to call us names, it says more about you than us.
Alan Ward was also “personally offended” by the precise headline. We are a business, so this may not be the smartest suggestion, but it’s very easy to avoid being offended by us — don’t read the paper and unfollow our Facebook page. It’s not the best site for snowflakes.
Miranda Jones Jones is apparently part of the small but loud and delusional group of people who believe law enforcement officials are more of a threat than violent and repeat offenders who are “earning” their release by dubious means. “Find something to report that matters like the police that killed the lady in Jasper County,” she wrote.
Hmmmm … Ms. Jones Jones must not have been paying attention. We have written more than a half-dozen stories about that incident, and we’ll cover the trial, too. And while we’re being sticklers for facts, “the police” didn’t shoot the woman. It was a former officer who had been fired by the Laurel Police Department for excessive force — another point that likely doesn’t fit your agenda.
The last part of Ms. Jones Jones’ post could be interpreted as a threat, but it’s hard to be sure: “Just wanna type sump but when somebody get on they head they’ll be quiet.”
If anyone is fluent in Moron, please let me know if that’s “sump” to be concerned about.
Latrice Skinny Cooley wrote, “If y’all goin tell the story tell it all.” Zakyra Bolton added, “Y’all try to make anybody look bad get on my nerves.” And Edna Brown mused, “Laurel Leader Call y’all sad like a mf.”
Yes, master fact-finders. Thanks for noticing, Edna!
Look, the point of that story wasn’t to debate the facts of the case again or to put Clayton’s character on trial. It was to point out — again! — that our justice system is screwed up. Legislators can say they are cracking down on violent criminals, but in reality, MDOC and the Parole Board have an incredible amount of unchecked power to put degenerates back among decent people.
The most frustrating part is that there’s no real accountability for it. Ask MDOC for an explanation and its spokesman says to ask the Parole Board. A member of that agency says it was MDOC’s decision. Both point fingers at the judges, DAs, sheriffs and community members for not protesting the release.
Legislators could do something about it, but they like having the other agencies and entities to blame so they don’t have to handle that hot potato, balancing burgeoning budget concerns with prison overcrowding and understaffing.
This topic deserves serious discussion. Something has to change. Too many career criminals are unleashed on people who are paying the bills. And, as noted numerous times, it’s not necessarily those who have committed violent crimes who should be detained longest. Perpetrators of property crimes shouldn’t keep getting free passes because their offenses are much more likely to affect those of us who didn’t sign up for thug life.
We need people with pragmatic proposals to work on the prison/prisoner problem.
Skinny, Edna, Jennifer and Ms. Jones Jones probably shouldn’t have a seat at that table.
