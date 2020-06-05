I hope minorities and suburban housewives are paying attention. There can no longer be any doubt that leftwing radicals and their allies in the media are trying to destroy this country.
The murder of George Floyd at the hands of a despicable cop and his accomplices in blue was on the verge of being a unifying moment for the country. The act was universally condemned by everyone and was most definitely going to be a rallying call for fundamental change both within police departments and in the culture in general.
Get this: 96 percent of Americans agreed that the Minnesota police officer that kneeled on Mr. Floyd’s neck should be held accountable for his actions. NINETY-SIX PERCENT! Just to put that in perspective, 96 percent of Americans can’t agree that the earth is round. This shows that people of all colors and creeds could agree that we cannot let what happened to George Floyd happen to another human being.
Peaceful rallies attended by black, white, Hispanic, Asian, gay and straight people were organized. The President of the United States called the murder of Floyd “very sad and tragic” and he immediately asked the FBI and Justice Department to investigate it. The heads of law enforcement agencies across the country expressed their disgust at what happened to Mr. Floyd at the hands of so-called law enforcement officers.
But then the radical left wing and their allies in the media intervened and hijacked the occasion in yet another attempt to destroy America. And the American people need to stop burying their head in the sand. This is indeed an attempt to destroy our country, and they are very close to succeeding.
The rioting and looting that has happened in American cities across the country is being led by a Marxist terrorist group called “Antifa.” They don’t hide their agenda. They openly publish that their goal is to destroy America’s businesses, our middle class and our way of life. These are the people who have been leading the burning, looting and attacks on police officers, business owners and innocent bystanders.
But they couldn’t get away with it if it wasn’t for the fact that they are being aided and abetted by Democrat mayors, governors, the media and even the campaign of Joe Biden. The same cities that proudly declared they were there to give sanctuary to illegal aliens — even those who commit horrible criminal acts — are the ones who have openly allowed Antifa, as well as gang members, to burn down their cities.
These leaders could easily stop the violence and destruction if they wanted to, but they have tied the hands of their own police forces behind their backs and refused to call in the National Guard or the United States military, assistance that has been offered. Mayors and governors across this nation spent the week criticizing the president for his “harsh rhetoric” toward rioters, while they sat back and watched their cities destroyed by those who aren’t interested in justice, but instead want anarchy and the death of America.
The media spent the week either trying to justify the violence and destruction or, worse yet, outrageously trying to spin the news to blame white supremacist groups and/or President Trump for the chaos. There hasn’t been a single sighting of a white supremacist group anywhere near any of these cities, yet the idea was floated out there over and over again by news organizations that seem to have given into the fact that they are now nothing more than socialist propaganda machines.
And maybe worst of all, Hollywood stars and Joe Biden campaign workers are knowingly giving money to bail the rioters and looters out of jail so they can get back onto the streets to cause more chaos and destruction.
This is the madness that we are now living with in America. People need to wake up and realize that this is a concerted effort by leftwing radicals — many of them already in our government — to fundamentally destroy everything that this nation stands for. We, collectively as Americans, can no longer sit back and stick our head in the sand and hope that it will go away, like Neville Chamberlain did with the Nazis. It’s not going away. They keep growing stronger and they are pitting good people against one another.
Here are a series of facts that should wake you up. If it doesn’t, then you are part of the problem.
1. Just a few weeks ago, we had small-business owners arrested for doing nothing more than attempting to make a living. Now we have people burning those same businesses to the ground and looting them without arrests being made. Why were innocent, law-abiding citizens threatened with arrest if they left their houses while anarchists are allowed to set cop cars on fire, throw bricks through windows and steal the merchandise of innocent store owners?
2. The murder of George Floyd sparked universal outrage and has been shown on every news channel hundreds of times. However, the brutal beating of a Dallas store owner who was trying to protect his business from looters, the equally horrific beating of a Rochester couple who was trying to protect their store, the struggle of a Las Vegas cop to stay alive after being shot in the head by protesters, the four St. Louis police officers who were shot by anarchists and thousands of equally painful stories that have resulted from the rioting are barely mentioned outside of Fox News. How are any of these stories any less relevant, any less painful or any less meaningful than the murder of George Floyd?
3. We have a major social media platform, Twitter, that censors only one person in all of America, and it is the President of the United States. And we have another major social media platform, Facebook, that only censors conservatives. Where is the outrage? Where are the defenders of freedom?
5. Our entire mainstream media has been hijacked by leftwing radicals. Just this week, Anderson Cooper, a once-respected journalist, was on CNN calling the president of the United States a “thug” simply because the President had the gall to call those who were rioting and looting and destroying our cities “thugs.” Cooper’s “Whose the real thug?” routine was disgusting, disrespectful and pathetic and nothing more than a suck-up to the radical left, which is all that CNN has become.
6. This same media spent three years telling America that the president was colluding with Russia. The Democrats spent millions of taxpayer dollars on an investigation into it. They had people arrested because of it. They impeached the president because of it. Both the media and the Democrats knew it was entirely fabricated from the very beginning. And now, the same media and the Democrats act as if the DOJ’s investigation into this fabrication and attempted coup is unjust.
I could fill up an entire newspaper with evidence that radical socialists are attempting to take down America. The real question is, do enough people still care?
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
