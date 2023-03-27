Joe Biden's attendance at King Charles' coronation in doubt

The biggest news event last week didn’t happen. Donald Trump had announced the previous week that he would be arrested last Tuesday for allegedly using campaign funds to pay off a porn star in October 2016 for an alleged affair ten years earlier. Got that? Me neither. Apparently, District Attorney Alvin Bragg who cooked up this scheme didn’t get it either. 

Daniel Gardner

Daniel Gardner

Bragg postponed the grand jury twice last week until this week. Nevertheless, the seven year old Trump indictment and arrest story was number one because the first letter in news cycles is “T” and that stands for “Trump” who is still the number one newsmaker in America. Who chose the word “Woke” to describe those obsessed with all things Trump?

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.