It’s been a full year since I met Cleveland Payne, the Laurelite.
I probably interview two dozen people per month, and all of those interviews are memorable in some way. My interview with Mr. Payne is one of my most memorable. We sat in his living room and talked about books, his family, history, athletes … though it was our first meeting, I felt as though I was talking to an old friend, as the cliché goes.
The man is a walking history of Laurel, one of the city’s understated treasures. He once published a column in the Leader-Call, which is collected in his book “Laurel Remembrances.” HooDoo women, the 761st Tank Battalion, boxers, basketball players, lumbermen, missionaries, old buildings, writers, railroads and the perspective of the proverbial Laurelite — it really is a book of “remembrances.”
I’ve kept a signed copy of the book on my desk since interviewing Mr. Payne and frequently found myself thumbing through it in the following months. I’ve recommended it to people who may like to learn about the city’s history and some of the significant figures and stories that came out of our town. I even suggested we re-run some of these columns.
Here’s one, titled “The Gift of Memory,” off the book’s very first page. I thought Mr. Payne’s wisdom somewhat relates to our jobs here at the newspaper — we are, after all, writing the first draft of history. Years from now, a historian will scan through old issues of the Laurel Leader-Call seeking some idea of what Laurel was like during the pandemic, the turn of the decade, the tornadoes and on and on … Mr. Payne’s reflections are apt in that way, I think.
The Gift of Memory
One of man’s great treasures is his gift of memory. This human instrument gives him the power to view the past through the eyes of the present at one end of history’s tunnel, and perhaps of equal importance, to visualize the present through the eyes of the past at the other end.
History’s two-way mirror offers a great, lasting and healthy value to all who wish to know fully who they are and from whence they came. Furthermore, it serves those who wish to know the temper of their ancestors’ times and the dynamics that shaped their lives.
This dual perspective affirms the importance of the past and acknowledges a debt and a responsibility to that past. It, therefore, carries both a burden and a challenge that must not be taken lightly and surely must not be evaded.
It seems that we are charged with a noble search to find as many answers as we can that will give us the knowledge of what went on before. A great Greek philosopher stated: “A man who does not know what happened before he was born is ever a child.”
Historians have documented time after time that the one constant in man’s journey here beneath the stars is that he does not learn from his past and therefore continues to make the same mistakes, and human suffering goes on.
As a response to this challenge of our time, we must acknowledge both the mistakes and the successes of the past and use them as a lesson and a guide to move toward excellence — to become more fully human.
Some years ago there was a television Western series titled “Shenandoah” starring Robert Horton. It dramatized a man of the West who suffered from amnesia and traveled from town to town in a noble search for someone who knows him and can possibly give him his identity. At the conclusion of each episode, the man called Shenandoah wanders on in search of himself — in search of his identity.
Our own search for full identity must be just as noble. William Faulkner wrote of the importance of the past when he reacted to those cynics of his time who said, “The past is dead; let the past bury the dead.”
The Nobel Laureate from Oxford alluded to the continuous past when he said, “The past is never dead; the past is not even past.”
It is incumbent upon us to let the dead past live again. We must revisit, recreate, reconstruct, acknowledge and record the full experience on the life of our ancestors.
Samuel C. Malone, one of Laurel’s brilliant sons who was a scholar-athlete at Tougaloo College and who graduated summa cum laude, stated: “All that you are and all that you hope to be … you owe it to somebody else.”
We must remember mothers and grandmothers, fathers and grandfathers, aunts, uncles, cousins and all their extensions.
We must remember ministers, teachers, friends and neighbors significant to our lives.
We must remember their physical features and their mental makeup. We must keep their faces in our minds as long as we can.
Our memory must take us back to the positive joys, laughter and preferences. We must remember favorite songs, poems, prayers and stories, for they collectively represent the uniqueness of variety in humankind. We must not be unmindful that they had flaws.
We must remember their lives, their struggles and their deaths. These memories must serve as precursors to our actions.
We must remember their graves and place flowers and markers on them. Their things must become our things … our children’s things. This is natural.
We must never forget the elderly men with their weather-beaten, wrinkled, seasoned faces and the gift of their storytelling which wells up out of a thousand extraordinary experiences.
We must not allow ourselves to forget the elderly women with their sun bonnets, head scarves, shawls, long dresses and tattered Bibles (a result of usage and chastising ways which are testaments to their high moral standard and deep religious faith).
Langston Hughes, the poet, recorded the chastising ways of an old black woman admonishing a group of young upstarts: “My Jesus ain’t no stuck up man. My Lord … He ain’t too proud. When I goes walking He say ‘Give me your hand. You my friend,’ He say.”
And so as we look back and view the past through the eyes of the present, reverse our perspective and see the present through the eyes of the past, we can understand clearly that we are truly and richly defined by what went on before and that one of man’s great resources and treasures is his gift of memory — Cleveland Payne.
Jack Hammett is a Leader-Call reporter.
