There are a lot of weeks in this business when I’ll start to ponder whether it is time to holster the old pen and head off into the sunset. Then, all of the sudden, I’ll have a week like last week and realize once again why we do what we do here at the paper and how important that work is for our community, our state and, as you will soon read, even our world.
Like many of you, I am frustrated with some of my fellow citizens and their lack of patriotism, their divisiveness, their reverse racism and, most of all, lack of respect for law enforcement officers. So a couple of weeks ago, I came up with a plan to show the JCSD, LPD, EPD and Sandersville and Soso police departments that, in spite of the national push to defund the police and even some misguided efforts on the part of the Laurel City to saddle the LPD with unnecessary reforms (as former City Administrator Dennis Kevryn called to tell me, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”), the Jones County and Laurel community stood firmly behind our local law enforcement agencies.
I came up with the idea for our “Back the Blue” show of support and took the lead on getting the community on board, and thank God I did. It renewed my faith in humanity and in good old-fashioned common sense. Most of the business owners, attorneys and city and county leaders who are on the page bent over backward to THANK ME for doing the two-page centerfold. Mayor Johnny Magee took two spots — one for the City of Laurel and one for himself. The Board of Supervisors rushed the idea onto their agenda at the last minute so they could be a part of it.
Our “Back the Blue” was so popular that I had to turn away businesses and people who wanted on it, including Laurel Oil, Howard Industries and Jones County Glass. I want our local law enforcement agencies to know that I only had to go to a very tiny fraction of the businesses in this town to fill the 45 spots on the “Back to Blue” pages, and I easily could have filled up the entire newspaper. I received exactly two “No’s.” That is how much this community stands behind you and appreciates what you do for us, including risking your lives every single day that you put on the uniform.
Last Friday, the day before the “Back the Blue” ran for the first time in the Leader-Call, most of our staff watched the Mississippi Press Association editorial awards, which, for the first time, were presented electronically because of COVID-19. And even though we didn’t get to experience it in person, this was the Leader-Call’s best awards showing ever.
No, we didn’t take the overall top prize for best newspaper in our category. For the second straight year, we took second place. No, we didn’t get the top prize for “Community Service” for our efforts to help the Salvation Army. Again, we took second place. However, we did win a whopping 21 Mississippi Press Awards and, best of all, Mark Thornton was finally recognized for his brilliance as a reporter by taking home the Bill Minor Prize for Investigative Journalism. This is the top award the Mississippi Press Association hands out. It only goes to two journalists in the entire state and it comes with a cash prize of $2,000.
Mark has deserved to win this award in the past and, quite honestly, I probably cost him the award because of some of my earlier hijinks that made people at the MPA treat us like outcasts for a number of years. (They especially didn’t like my “I’m with Stupid” rack cards with the arrow pointing at the old Leader-Call racks when we were still The ReView of Jones County. It didn’t help that an old LL-C past publisher was on the board of the MPA at the time.)
Even though it was long overdue, Mark appropriately won for his “Failure to Serve” series, which exposed the before-then unknown incompetence of the Alex Hodge-run sheriff’s department and all the accused felons who walked free because of that incompetence.
In a world filled with “reporters” who are more biased spewers of propaganda looking for their five minutes of fame than actual journalists, Laurel and Jones County is blessed to have Mark Thornton. “Failure to Serve” proved, without a doubt, that good journalism can still make a difference. Without Mark shining a light on that story, as well as his “Raid on Lyon Ranch Road” followup, which took home third place for investigative journalism, Alex Hodge would still be the sheriff of Jones County, and Jones County would be worse off because of it.
Just think about it: If it wasn’t for Mark Thornton, this town would still have an out-of-control, egotistical, non-working and incompetent bureaucrat running the JCSD. A man who was busy making himself wealthy while trying to soak the taxpayers for millions of dollars worth of budget increases. There can’t be a better example of the importance of good community journalism than that. Few towns in America have a Mark Thornton on the local newspaper staff, so make sure you congratulate him and thank him when you see him.
While you are at it, congratulate sports editor Brad Crowe, as he put in an impressive showing himself at the MPA awards, not only winning multiple awards but taking first for best sports section. Great job to Mark, Brad, Murph and Jack!
And I guess just to cap off a really good week, fate threw something incredibly surreal my way. On Friday, I received an email from Yuliya Olkhovskaia, who is the D.C. Bureau Chief for Channel One in Russia. Channel One is Russia’s largest TV station, with more than 250 million viewers, and this Russian journalist wanted to interview me for a news feature they were doing “about the cultural transformation of modern America.” I was chosen because she had read my column, “The War against White People.”
At first, I turned her down. Not because I was afraid it was a KGB plot to turn me into a national super villain, but because she wanted to do the interview via “Zoom.” I hate Facetime and Zoom, so I said, “No, thank you.” But Ms. Olkhovskaia was persistent. She asked if we could do it via phone, so I agreed. I slammed Black Lives Matter for being the murdering Marxist, extremist group that it is. I slammed big-city Democrats, corporations and others for appeasing BLM. I slammed Republicans for cowardly going into hiding and not standing up against violence and anarchy.
Ms. Olkhovskaia was kind enough to send me the video of the rather lengthy piece that aired on Russia’s Channel One “Sunday News Show.” The piece opens with shots of protests and rioting, then shows “Black Lives Matter” being painted on city streets and then clips of Fox News’ Sean Hannity interviewing the St. Louis couple who protected their home by brandishing guns as protesters filed past. And then, right smack in the middle of the piece, my mugshot and the Leader-Call website screenshot pop up. A passage of my “War against White People” column is highlighted, but it has been translated into Russian. My words are translated into Russian, too. Everything is in Russian. I have no idea if I’m the bad guy or good guy in the piece. Was I heroic Bullwinkle or the American version of Boris Badenov? I’ll probably never know.
What I do know is this: Weeks like the last one keep me wanting to get up and go to work each day.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
