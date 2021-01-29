We are ecstatic to see the Beacon Street Gateway Project getting under way with work being done in preparation for a roundabout at one of Laurel’s most ridiculous intersections. The area where Carroll Gartin Boulevard, Sawmill Road, 5th Street and Central Avenue converge is a nightmare. The roundabout (or traffic circle, if you prefer) will, we hope, ease the headache those stopped forever at the traffic light experience daily.
But adding a roundabout will pose challenges, especially to drivers who are not familiar with roundabouts. As a public service, we are providing the following guidelines for roundabouts in preparation for when it is finished. The following was provided by a nationally known insurance company. Study it. When the roundabout is complete, everyone should know exactly how to tackle it and save all of us money on our insurance rates.
Know when to yield
When entering a roundabout, yield to traffic already in the circle and merge when it is safe. When exiting, remember to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, it’s the law.
How do you drive
in a traffic circle?
When you get to the traffic roundabout and see that it’s clear of other vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians, it’s time to join the circular party. Turn RIGHT, do not make a left turn. Traffic circles are basically one-way streets. A left turn into a roundabout would feel totally wrong, and you could end up in a head-on collision.
Continue driving along the circle following traffic flow until you reach the street that you want to exit.
Go slow but don’t stop
Part of what makes roundabouts safer and more efficient is that they’re designed to be navigated at a slow, steady pace, so don’t stop once you’ve entered the roundabout. If you miss your exit, simply circle around again. If you see or hear an emergency vehicle approaching, proceed to your exit and then pull over to let it pass.
