I read a letter to the editor last Saturday. The writer was concerned about “voter suppression” and “disenfranchisement.” The writer also wrote of his concerns of children exposed to “disguised bigotry” and hearing “uncompassionate dark and demonic racist language.” Me too. I just wonder where those kids are seeing and hearing that message? It’s not at my house or on these pages.
In the build-up to — and the lies spread before and during the 2020 national election, and the endless nasty rhetoric throughout then until now — I feel disenfranchised myself. And I’m really concerned about the other points, too. As far as I’m concerned, my vote was suppressed by what I believe was intentional fraud and manipulation of a national health crisis to carry out that fraud. Then there’s the broad-brush labeling of folks who look like me — or not like me but feel as I do about this country — as bigots and haters and sellouts or tools. Anyone hear the phrase, “The black face of white supremacy”? I did.
So now the entire country’s living with the result and waiting for another national midterm election. A lot of people I talk with think this one will be a repeat fiasco of the 2020 mess. Or worse, they’ve completely lost faith that their vote even matters anymore. I’d say that’s the penultimate voter suppression, when a chunk of us feels helpless and has no trust in the most important aspect of self-governance — our choice at the ballot. The writer also implies “racism” in his letter. I don’t know his perspective — left or right, black or white — on these points. But I surmise he’s of the view the two are linked. I do, too, but not the way he may.
The 2020 election smacked of racism and the two are, indeed, linked. The Democrat, progressive, communist effort to hold tight to their sway over minority voters as a lever to lift themselves to power needed race played in a distinct, necessary and obvious role. They had to suppress the vote of the people they label as their enemies — middle-class whites and “renegade minorities,” Christians and conservatives – and they’ve committed widespread fraud and calculated misinformation to do it. The China virus conveniently added its own degree of benefit. The Leftists pitted races against one another. And in their inimitable Leftist style, they did it using all the means — and more — they accuse others of using. They’re very aware the consequence would be as I wrote — voters being disenfranchised. Not their voters, of course, only conservatives, independents and Republicans.
Here’s a quick history lesson for those of you allowing yourselves to be snared by the b.s. that’s Leftist America:
The 14th Amendment, in 1868, followed by the 15th, in 1870, changed the Constitution and, in concert, laws passed by a Republican Congress between 1866 and 1875 guaranteed U.S. citizenship and equal civil and legal rights to Black Americans and prohibited restricting or denying the right to vote because of race. White supremacist organizations like the Ku Klux Klan — an appendage of the Democrats — were outlawed. Federal troops were used to protect polling stations and put down white supremacist violence. But during three decades after Reconstruction ended following the Civil War, Democrat-controlled state legislatures passed state laws and adopted state-constitutional amendments that bypassed and ignored federal law and did cause disenfranchisement of Black voters. There was a rigid system of racial segregation.
Joe Biden, the Democrat idiot, references these as “Jim Crow” laws, which he magically projects onto Republicans, ignoring historical fact that would last until the mid-20th century. Intimidation, violence, poll taxes, literacy or comprehension tests (which were not applied to whites), “good character” tests, grandfather clauses (which restricted voting rights to male descendants of persons eligible to vote prior to 1866 or 1867), whites-only primaries and fraud committed by election officials (and still carried out, widely, by corrupt Democrats). The Supreme Court struck down grandfather clauses in 1915 and whites-only primaries in 1944. The 24th Amendment made poll taxes illegal, and literacy tests for Black voters, and only them, were banned with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. None had significant Democrat support. It took the evil Republicans to get them passed.
In other words, actual “voter suppression,” based on race, doesn’t exist any longer. And Democrats didn’t make it happen. But they’re masters at flipping the message and distorting reality. I really can’t fathom how they do it, but they do.
But that truth — that elections are for every legal voter — won’t work for the Left. Instead, they’ve sold a lot of folks a line of drivel maintaining the “victimhood” of racial bias. Today, voter identification is racist, or requiring signature verification, registering to vote before (instead of the day of) elections and any attempts to ensure elections are free from fraud is “trying to suppress” participation. Ask yourself, is “ballot harvesting” and unattended ballot drop boxes or not removing dead voters from the rolls or allowing illegals to vote fair? Is holding the vote count for weeks after an election a real election day? Is keeping poll watchers from the count fair? It’s crazy and flies in the face of common sense. Moreover, it’s insulting to those they pander to. How many folks, of any color or economic level, don’t have some form of identification or can’t ever leave their homes? What good is equality when it’s equity the left demands?
What’s their message? The message I hear is, the Left thinks some Americans are too stupid, too lazy or too entrapped by their victimization that the Left perpetrates to know better or realize they’re being duped. The Left knows free and fair elections can’t be allowed. Their message doesn’t attract the numbers on merit. And as we’re all seeing right now, their policies are failures wherever they’re implemented. I believe America’s Leftists have zero interest in the welfare and advancement of any minorities, let alone black Americans. They’ve simply substituted the Marxist bourgeoisie-class and replaced it with “white” as the bugaboo for the world’s ills. That’s blatant racism. And it was part and parcel in the 2020 election and in 2016. Read their stuff. You’ll see. It’s all about power.
The writer ought to have concerns, but who are the ones spreading these things? Issues like Critical Race Theory, purporting that a child born one color or another is superior or inferior and trapped forever in some skin-colored miasma of failure or pre-destined for success solely on that, is sick. All it does is divide and cause envy, fear and hate. Leftist pap about the founding of this nation for the purpose of furthering slavery, as put forth in the Left’s “1619 Project,” is a flat-out fiction. But sadly, folks buy it because they’ve been raised, generation after generation, under Democrats who know if they don’t keep them in-check and downtrodden, they’ll lose that vote. And how about that good old “white privilege?” That’s a doozy and defies reality altogether, and on its face, is about as racist a view as I ever heard. I’ll be happy to share some of the “privilege” my life’s dealt me.
If the writer thinks opinions like this one breed hate and are divisive, I counter that truth hurts but must be heard. The Left can’t be allowed to sow falsehoods and twist everything to its own agenda. The Left’s phrase “it takes a village” is cover for their immediate aim — tribalism. Feed people lies long enough and loud enough, they’ll believe it’s truth. Then you get where America is today. Keep in mind, free stuff doesn’t mean freedom. It means dependence … and yep, slavery. Once enslaved, you’re at the master’s mercy.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
