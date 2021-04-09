There is so much out there right now begging for biting commentary. Local elections, cancel culture run amok, a trial in which the woke’s idea of “justice” has nothing to do with all the evidence, the continued assault on the U.S. Constitution …
As with other hot-button topics, you already have your mind made up on all of them, so there’s no need for me to write anything thoughtful or bombastic about any of them. What’s the point?
So, this week’s topic has absolutely nothing to do with politics or societal ills. It’s just about a fascinating watch party that went on at my house for about four weeks.
Last month, I discovered a nest of four kildeer eggs against a pine cone right in my front yard. Actually, to describe it as a discovery isn’t accurate. I was given a stern warning to stay away. The momma kildeer puffed up her wings and charged at the mower and me. I knew then that a nest was nearby, so I noted its location and steered clear.
When I got inside, I looked up a little information about this interesting ground-nesting bird species. The incubation period for the eggs is 28 days, with the male and female both taking turns in that 24/7 process.
I tried not to disturb them too much, but even my super-cool 16-year-old became sort of invested in checking on them. Every time either of us went too close, we were treated to the same show. First the bird on nest duty would puff up its tail feathers and charge toward us, making a high-pitched alarm sound.
If we continued to approach the eggs, the tending parent would go into Plan B — faking an injury. It would pretend to have a broken wing and flop around, continuously moving away from the nest, attempting to lure this giant “predator” far away from those four eggs.
During the time they were nesting, there were a couple of rough storms and several hard rains. A tornado struck just down the road from us. Temperatures varied from 80s down to freezing during our traditional pre-Easter cold snap. Those birds never flinched, though, unless they sensed a threat to their young.
Sometimes, I would be in the living room and hear that familiar alarm call at 2 or 3 in the morning, then again at 5 or 6. One of the parents was on duty all of the time, taking on every “predator” that passed too close to their temporary home. A couple of cats that wander from the neighbor’s yard to the sliding-glass door of my patio to peer in at my kid’s two rescue kitties were constant threats, day and night.
Last Saturday, as I began mowing the front yard, I noticed that both parents were present and they were being extra protective. I peeked over toward the pine-cone home and saw four little fuzzballs on the ground where the eggs had been.
Unlike most birds, which are naked and blind when they hatch, these little guys came out of their shells with their eyes wide open and ready to roam. I shut down the mower and checked them out, which sent mom and dad into all of their theatrics with even greater intensity than before.
I went to get my camera, and when I returned, the babies were no longer together. That’s when I noticed something even more fascinating. The parents had different sounding calls, which I assumed meant something in Kildeerese.
Whether it was instruction or instinct, those babies all did the same thing when their parents started doing the broken-wing act. They all froze. No matter what. I put my cellphone less than an inch from the head of two of the chicks, and they didn’t flinch.
Because of that, my mowing had to be shut down for a while. Those brown-backed babies were scattered among the brown leaves and pine straw. I could barely see them even though I knew they were there. And since they wouldn’t move, no matter what, I couldn’t risk running over them.
So I just decided to trim the weeds in the backyard and take care of other chores. While this “predator” was distracted, the parents took that opportunity to make the next step that they do in raising their young — they ushered them to a safer environment, with dense vegetation.
Somehow, they managed to get their little ones across our racetrack of a road to the relative safety of a pasture — the avian equivalent of making it to the suburbs.
Getting to watch them was a fun distraction from everything that’s going on in our country today. It was nothing but entertainment and a little education. It was refreshing to see parents that were so dedicated, no matter the conditions or the threats. They were willing to take on something as big and scary as a 200-plus pound man and/or a roaring mower — which would be about the same as one of us taking on a 747 — to protect their home and their young. And if that didn’t work, they were willing to give their lives for them.
They didn’t post about it on Facebook, posing and pointing out what great parents they are. They just did it. Mom didn’t make a great decision with her nesting site, but I’m assuming she did the best she could at the time, then both parents did everything in their power to make it a safe home until they could move to a safer location … And the kids did exactly as they were told without asking why!
There were some great lessons over this last month, but here’s the one takeaway: Even bird-brained beings can be perfect parents, if their heart is in the right place.
Aren’t you glad that this is a nature column? No commentary this week.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call.
