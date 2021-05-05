The neighborhood sat still Tuesday morning. A steady breeze that was forecast to become severe winds was just starting to churn. A cacophony of music rang through the trees from any number of birds.
The coffee tasted delicious when the first of the two cardinals showed up in our yard. I sat in silence as the first landed on the fence post, its neck constantly on a swivel, eyes darting in every direction. The slightest flinch would send it into the safety of the green ash tree.
A second cardinal, the lady, landed in the grass a few feet from a buffet in the recently installed bird feeder.
The deep-red colored male cardinal did a few pirouettes on the fence post then made a dive for the feeder. Three small nibbles and, woosh, into the green ash tree.
The routine continued for about 15 minutes of survival for them and bliss for me. My mind rambled, and I imagined going into the local grocery store, always looking over my shoulder, scared to death, just looking for a bite of food.
I thought of how easy we have it. For a pittance, we can be treated to as much food as we can possibly gorge — every night of the week. It is insane to think about, especially watching those birds dive cautiously, always on alert for a predator. Survival at any cost.
I fear that we have things so easy, it is our survival instinct that is waning. There seems to be more and more dependence on someone or something else. At the first sign of adversity, instead of, “OK, how can we handle this,” it’s “Where is the government?” If the day comes when we do need to fend for ourselves, I sure hope we can remember the messages of the cardinals.
A few yards away from the feeder, a brown mound sprung proudly from the ground. It was not there 12 hours ago. Fire ants had created a civilization in a few hours.
Never the classy dresser, I wore sky-blue dress pants and a Polo ripoff. I had on what I considered dress shoes — black.
We trenched through the woods until I heard the commotion. The woman had been found. With notebook in hand, I got as close to the law as possible.
I started to itch. Then burn. Then ... what the???
I looked down, and what seemed like millions of fire ants had launched their own D-Day invasion on my legs. The pain throbbed, as the attackers never ceased for a second.
By the time I got in the shower, my legs looked like a red turkey leg with white bubbles sticking out. It was miserable.
No matter their relentless, attacking nature, there is much to be learned from fire ants — and looking at that brown mound of dirt is testament.
In a day or so, when I go out to sprinkle poison on the mound, those ants will regroup, and another brown mound will appear out of nowhere.
If we all had the tenacity of a fire ant, there is nothing that couldn’t be accomplished.
Nature is such a special aspect of life, if we take the time to view it in its beauty. Sit silent, watch and listen, then be amazed.
Picking the winner
In a previous column predicting election results, I trumpeted my ability to pick winners as long as I had no money bet on it.
For more than a week, I had been telling anyone who would listen that Medina Spirit would win the Kentucky Derby.
On Derby Day, with credit card in hand, I explored online gambling. Had I still lived in Laurel, I likely would have driven to Bok Homa. I resisted, then thought about the payoff, then resisted some more.
I never placed a wager.
Medina Spirit paid nearly $20 on a $2 bet with the win.
My next tip: Bet on Manchester City to win the Champions League — but I won’t.
Thanks
Gathering information for our annual Graduation magazine is trying at times. We are all busy and there is much information to be gathered. It certainly takes a lot of help.
To the Scruggses of Studio 5fifty fame, thank you for providing the student photos. Your assistance is priceless.
To Denise Graves at West Jones, Tina Thompson at Laurel Christian, Lacey Slay at Laurel, Stacy Collins at South Jones and Rachel Jordan at Northeast Jones, thank you. Without your help, this publication would not be possible.
Sean Murphy is
managing editor of
the Leader-Call.
Email him at
