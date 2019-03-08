I’m at an age now where I’m on the young side of old, but will be seriously old before you know it. Hopefully, I’ve learned all of the tough lessons one has to experience during the course of a lifetime, but there were some lessons that maybe I could have avoided if some wise old sage had taken the time to warn me about.
Today I am going to play that wise old sage role and try to help some youngsters, or even middle-agers avoid some of the mistakes I’ve made.
1. Never, ever buy a timeshare.
Do yourself a favor and don’t even sit in on a sales presentation just to receive the “free gift.” If someone approaches you about a timeshare, run as fast as you can in the opposite direction.
Slick sales people can make a timeshare sound like a low-cost answer to all of your vacation needs for the rest of your life. “It’s a no-hassle way to take a vacation each year” — LIE! “You can stay anywhere in the world” —BIGGER LIE! “You will save thousands of dollars” — BIGGEST LIE!
About 30 years ago, I was sucked into buying a time-share on the Caribbean Island of St. Maarten. I was told all those lies by an over-the-top-friendly sales person, but, in reality, the timeshare was simply an expensive nightmare. The reality is that after you have been sucked into signing a contract, you realize that the great places they tell you will be available are never actually available. That they will continue to raise your “maintenance fees” and “trading fees” until it would have been cheaper to get a room at the Ritz-Carlton in New York City for the week. Eventually, the “week” that you purchased, even if you decide to simply stay home, has become so expensive you just want to get rid of it… but you can’t. No one wants it, not even for free.
2. Don’t try to time the stock market.
If you are lucky enough to have enough money to be able to afford to invest in the stock market, then do yourself a favor and put money in but don’t worry about market fluctuations. Just leave it alone.
Sometimes you’ll be making money and sometimes you will be losing money, but it will do you no good to worry about it. It’s almost impossible to tell when the market is about to tank and — guess what? — even if you happen to guess right and sell at the peak of a spike, the government is going to come right behind you and hit you with a massive tax bill. This, unfortunately, is one of the more recent hard lessons I learned.
3. Don’t trust friends with your money.
This was the hardest lesson I had to learn over the years. I don’t care how well you think you know someone, don’t let them have unfettered access to your money. My “best” friend stole, embezzled, pilfered — whatever you want to call it — tens of thousands of dollars from me because I blindly trusted him. I didn’t find out until it was too late that he was a compulsive liar, con man and thief. And, if that wasn’t bad enough, a few years later, another “friend,” whom I had bent over backward to help when he was down and out, rewarded my benevolence by writing himself thousands of dollars’ worth of checks out of the back of my checkbook. I guess some of you might say that I need to pick better friends, but I promise you that sometimes you just don’t know about people until it’s too late… so don’t take any chances.
4. Weed out employees who live for drama.
Whether you own a company or just work at one, you know at least one person at the company who isn’t happy unless there is some sort of “crisis” going on — and if there isn’t any “crisis” they will create one. They are the employees who form cliques, talk behind everyone’s back, spread rumors, bitch and moan, and simply are not happy unless there is some sort of havoc in the office.
Plain and simple, they are troublemakers and it just doesn’t matter how competent they are at their jobs, they aren’t worth the trouble that they cause. Now, I’ll admit, that this is a constant battle as lots of employees have at least a little drama queen in them, but do yourself a favor and get rid of the ones who aren’t happy unless they are causing disharmony.
5. Don’t listen to the critics.
Freddie Mercury was told that “Bohemian Rhapsody” was too long to play on the radio. Vincent Van Gogh’s art was dismissed as “amateur” and “strange” and he only sold a single painting during his lifetime. Galileo was convicted of heresy for believing that the Earth revolved around the sun. And, if I had listened to all the criticism that I received back when I was running The ReView of Jones County, I would have gone out of business a long time ago.
“You’ll never get a startup newspaper off the ground.” “You’ll never beat the Leader-Call.” “You’re too controversial.” “You need more ‘good news.’” ETC. ETC. ETC. Even after defeating two much larger newspaper entities with much deeper pockets, there are still lots of people out there who love to tell anyone who will listen, how I don’t know what I’m doing when it comes to putting out a newspaper. I learned a long time ago to ignore the critics and simply do what is right for your business.
6. Be brave.
This is the most difficult and stressful challenge on this list, but it is also, by far, the most rewarding. In the newspaper business, being brave has meant putting the first known gay wedding in Laurel on our front page because it was newsworthy, even though we knew that it would mean irate callers and canceled subscriptions. It’s meant taking it upon ourselves to expose a national hoax perpetrated against a Jackson KFC by the family of a baby girl who was mauled by pit bulls. It’s meant uncovering and exposing a fake local charity being run by a degenerate con man. It’s meant standing tall in our coverage of a manslaughter case against a local wealthy businessman from a powerful family, even though it meant losing advertising from Sanderson Farms. And, it’s meant not backing down from Jones County’s part-time sheriff who is a corrupt, elderly-abusing egomaniac.
7. Hire great people and treat them fair.
Finally, If you are a business owner, this is the most important advice I could give you. It’s difficult to find good employees and, once you do find them, you need to do everything you can to keep them. It’s especially hard in the newspaper business because most every job takes real talent and skill to pull off.
Newspaper salaries have never been the greatest, but a couple of years ago I decided I would share 50 percent of the profits with the staff. That means when the company has a good year, the employees have a good year.
In this business, the talent of my employees is what makes us successful, so they deserve to be rewarded appropriately. And, as a bonus, by letting the employees share in the profits, everyone realizes that they are on the same team and should be working together to maximize everyone’s potential. (Disclaimer: sometimes I do have to remind people of this.)
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
