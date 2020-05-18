Honesty and transparency disclaimer: I have had to begin this column three times as I write because I am having trouble maintaining an unbiased opinion, for my own cynicism is evident as I think about what is going on in the world today.
Half of the time, I don’t know what or who to believe about anything and confusion in my mind is rampant on occasion. There have been a million lessons learned for me over the past several months, and that is probably true for all of us. Some good, some bad. If you will allow me to vent for a paragraph or two, I will then proceed to the meat of what I have really learned during the first half of 2020.
I really want to use Earl Pitts’ intro: “You know what makes me sick? You know what makes me so angry…” I won’t. But one thing that strikes me in the gut right now is how everyone across the nation is so divided about everything! I realize it has always been this way politically, but for some reason, the current situation feels different to me. Lives are on the line now (physically and economically) and this is serious business.
The hot topic right now is social distancing and mask-wearing in public. Should we open up the economy or all stay home and wait? There are risks and benefits to doing both. The truth is, no one really knows what to do and we don’t really know who to believe. We have never done this before. Both sides are wrong. And both sides are right. It depends on who you ask.
What feels so wrong to me is how each side is treating the other, as human beings. If you are an economist and you believe in opening business to save us from a devastating economic depression, you are a blooming idiot if you ask a scientist. If you are a scientist who is urging and begging you to maintain social distancing and strict precautions to save lives, you are worse than a blooming idiot (can’t say bad words in the newspaper) if you ask an economist. The people on each side of the argument literally HATE each other. I have seen comments between friends on Facebook and news reports of people wanting to crucify each other for having a difference of opinion. The truth is that the experts on each side are truly highly educated individuals who specialize in their craft. They are gifted with knowledge in the area that they have devoted their entire lives to studying. They believe in what they are saying and are confident that they are right. Here’s the thing: their position in the debate does not make them bad people.
Let’s break down this logic to a smaller scale. Look around at your co-workers. They come from all walks of life. Different family backgrounds, different races and diverse interests. Some like to hunt and fish and some despise the outdoors — the bugs, humidity, snakes, etc. Some are married, others are not; some are parents, others choose not to have children at all. Personalities vary and spiritual beliefs may not be the same. What a shock it is to know that people just believe different things. How dare they, right? Are they bad people because they are different from you?
Now, let’s go one step further. Look at your family. Different generations all have special circumstances that molded each of them. My grandparents were born and raised during the Great Depression and several global wars and military conflicts. At one point, my great-grandmother Otera Breeland had to endure the fact that all three of her sons were somewhere (unknown to her) in the world fighting an enemy that she really knew nothing about — all at the same time.
My parents were raised in the 1950s and ’60s, and witnessed some of the greatest technological advancements (at that time) take place right before their eyes. They learned how to work hard, worship God, keep family close and make a life with what they had.
Then my generation came along in the ’70s and ’80s. We saw the creation of MTV, cable television, parachute pants and hair bands. In my opinion, the ’80s was the greatest era known to mankind. And then came our children – of the ’90s and 2000s. My, how things have changed. Now it is all about TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat stories and their streaks and, God forbid, they lose the cellphone!
We can look at the attributes of those generations and it isn’t difficult to realize that we all see things through a different lens. We are all unique and we have learned different things through our own life experiences. And guess what, IT IS OK that we don’t all agree on everything, even in your own household. If you live with adult children (hopefully not for long, right?), you may not see things eye to eye all of the time.
As long as your rules are followed and you are personally respected in your own home, you don’t have to share the same political or personal views. You can attend a different church because you prefer hymns read from a hymnal but your kids would rather belt out praise and worship with the electric guitar. Isn’t it more important that your children know God?
So, the lesson here is this: No matter what life experience has led each of us to form our own opinion about masks or economic impact or whether everyone in Walmart is stupid or not, respect the opinions and love each other anyway. We can show love and respect by holding the door open for the person who comes behind us without that mask or not blasting out how superior you are on Facebook because you became a COVID-19 expert by reading such and such article from the CDC last night.
Truth is, none of us know what we are doing. We just have to do the best we can to protect ourselves and each other. If someone asks you to take your shoes off before you enter their home, you probably would out of respect. By the same principle, if someone asks you to wear a mask before entering their place of business, please have the same consideration.
Bottom line: Just love one another.
•
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.