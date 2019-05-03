Let’s talk, sheriff.

If you watched Sheriff Alex Hodge’s press conference on Tuesday, you saw him tell anyone who was listening how “transparent” he was and then, in the very next sentence, blatantly lie through his teeth right in front of the cameras.
It was actually quite amusing and I know some people caught the lie immediately. One lady came by our office minutes after the press conference was over to point out the lie, but in case you missed it, let me start from the beginning.
Last Saturday, we ran a story titled “Failure to Serve,” which was written by Mark Thornton. The story thoroughly detailed 14 separate cases over the past four months in which the JCSD’s failure to serve warrants in a timely fashion resulted in the dismissal of felony charges against defendants. In some of those cases, Judge Dal Williamson publicly called out the sheriff’s department for causing the dismissal of felony cases.
The sheriff’s ONLY reason for the press conference on Tuesday was to defend his department’s handling of warrants in response to our story. There was nothing else on the agenda and the ONLY thing he talked about was serving warrants.
All of that was fine. I fully expect the sheriff to defend himself and the department from criticism and we certainly know by now, that this sheriff isn’t going to pass up an opportunity to be in front of a camera, either.
But here is where the sheriff messed up. When you call a press conference in response to a story that you read in our paper you can’t then turn around and claim you don’t read our paper, which is exactly what he did.
If you were watching, you saw Mark ask him a question about the story and Hodge immediately says, “I don’t read your paper.” I was watching on Facebook and immediately cracked up laughing. The ENTIRE reason the sheriff was holding a press conference was a fact-based story in the Leader-Call which apparently he grasped through osmosis because he doesn’t read the Leader-Call.
Yes, the sheriff reads our paper. He not only reads our paper but is obsessed with it, because he is constantly on Facebook taking shots at us. So, man up sheriff and tell the truth even though it seems to be very hard for you lately.
It wasn’t the only amusing thing that came out of the press conference, though. Hodge, who is paid more than $100,000 in taxpayer dollars to split his valuable time between Facebook, BClean and being a part-time sheriff, claimed that the department doesn’t have enough time and manpower to attempt to serve people more than once … maybe twice. He actually said a third try would take a miracle. Yet there, standing right behind him for absolutely no reason, were a half-dozen or more deputies who were wasting their time and taxpayer money listening to their boss tell everyone how they don’t have enough time to do their job.
The excuse for not having enough manpower may be valid in certain cases where the accused flees the county. But what about the case of Jamal A. Evans? This man was arrested for possession of cocaine on Jan. 31, 2013 and indicted on April 17, 2014. He wasn’t served until October of 2018 even though he lived less than a mile from the sheriff’s department and worked the entire time at Sanderson Farms. Even if you couldn’t catch him at home, you would have thought that between the sheriff’s B Clean business relationship with Sanderson and sheriff’s deputies working security for Sanderson, someone could have tracked Mr. Evans down in less than four years. Heck, I’m pretty sure a precocious 7-year-old could have tracked Mr. Evans down in less than four hours.
Here’s an idea. What if instead of the sheriff hosting an internet show with his $37,000-per-year public information officer Allyson Knotss and with Sgt. Jessica Welborn producing and Sgt. Scott Gable the official time keeper, and Major Jamie Tedford and Capt. Tonya Madison serving as technical advisers, how about we put that time and energy into actually performing JCSD duties, such as serving warrants to people who live a mile from the office. Here’s another idea. Instead of having a $37,000-per-year personal PR person to help promote the sheriff’s dreams of being a TV star, how about we use that money to hire a deputy who could be out serving warrants and solving crime?
The sheriff and his minions claimed some sort of lame victory at the end of the press conference because Hodge responded to a question from Mark by asking his own question: “When is the last time you picked up the phone and called me?”
Mark answered honestly (something this sheriff wouldn’t know anything about) and said, “I don’t remember.”
Mark came back to the office feeling bad about that answer and Hodge openly gloated thinking he had somehow zapped Mark. But the truth of the matter is Mark didn’t remember because Alex Hodge cut this paper off from getting any information from the sheriff’s department almost a year ago. Heck, we don’t even get press releases from the sheriff’s $37,000-per-year, taxpayer-funded public information officer. We have to file freedom of information forms to get police reports and other public documents that are normally protected under the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America.
On top of that, Hodge, even before he cut us off, always directed Mark to go through Knotts for any and all information about the sheriff’s department. He’s never told Mark to call him directly. In fact, on the press release that was passed out to Mark at the press conference it said to contact Allyson Knotts for any other information. And it was Hodge who directed Knotts to stop cooperating with us after we ran a dog-food story more than a year ago.
I’ll give it to Hodge, his question to Mark was a great political maneuver, but it doesn’t reflect at all our efforts to get information from him and his department and he knows it. It was a smokescreen designed to hide the truth, something this sheriff has gotten really good at.
However, if this sheriff has suddenly had a change of heart, maybe he would like to answer our many questions, including why he didn’t offer help instead of humiliation to an elderly couple who had become overwhelmed with stray dogs some of which came from a local animal rescue? Why he illegally stole and then disposed of their personal pets? Why he let a drunk driver who hit a tree on Flynt Road go free without as much as a ticket? Why he needs a $37,000-per-year PR person when no other local law enforcement agency has one and why he won’t use that money to hire another deputy? How does he expect the Jones County taxpayers to be able to afford the budget he wants to push down their throats by getting his puppets on the Board of Supervisors? Why does the Jones County Sheriff’s Department work security for Sanderson Farms inside city limits? Does it have something to do with his Sanderson-B Clean contracts?
And that is just a start.
Let’s talk, sheriff.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
