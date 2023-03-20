Here we are, a new week to shake our heads and be agog at the nutbags seemingly wresting control of the world from the sane. I read a few letters to the editor recently running down Republicans and touting the waste of skin currently playing at being president, as the best thing since sliced white bread … amazing. It’s like a weird sci-fi movie. Call it “They Walk Among Us.” In that writer’s case, it’s kind of true. Only a hostile alien world’s emissary could turn truth and facts on their heads to praise “Old Uncle Joe” and his (mis-)administration.  

Buck Torske

Buck Torske

The sci-fi angle is because my guess was the writer was an “alien” from a far western planet. One where “Antifanoids” prevail in their own dystopian galaxy far, far away from our beloved Piney Woods. I made my call accessing a “Google Machine” and looked up the writer’s name. Bingo. I’m familiar with that quadrant because I was once on that planet myself. Don’t know if it’s the weather, the water or some mind-control ray mutating the humanoids’ ability to discern up from down out there. I know I couldn’t be absorbed by the Borg, so I escaped. I wanted a free world. Why this one’s landed here is anybody’s guess, but I don’t think “I come in peace” is it. It’s more likely, fueled by copious amounts of “Kool-Aid,” our writer, steeped in Leftism’s dogma, can’t help but try to sell us the virtues of his point man in the White House. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.