Here we are, a new week to shake our heads and be agog at the nutbags seemingly wresting control of the world from the sane. I read a few letters to the editor recently running down Republicans and touting the waste of skin currently playing at being president, as the best thing since sliced white bread … amazing. It’s like a weird sci-fi movie. Call it “They Walk Among Us.” In that writer’s case, it’s kind of true. Only a hostile alien world’s emissary could turn truth and facts on their heads to praise “Old Uncle Joe” and his (mis-)administration.
The sci-fi angle is because my guess was the writer was an “alien” from a far western planet. One where “Antifanoids” prevail in their own dystopian galaxy far, far away from our beloved Piney Woods. I made my call accessing a “Google Machine” and looked up the writer’s name. Bingo. I’m familiar with that quadrant because I was once on that planet myself. Don’t know if it’s the weather, the water or some mind-control ray mutating the humanoids’ ability to discern up from down out there. I know I couldn’t be absorbed by the Borg, so I escaped. I wanted a free world. Why this one’s landed here is anybody’s guess, but I don’t think “I come in peace” is it. It’s more likely, fueled by copious amounts of “Kool-Aid,” our writer, steeped in Leftism’s dogma, can’t help but try to sell us the virtues of his point man in the White House.
The writer tells us Biden’s economy’s a winner and we’re enjoying the lowest unemployment ever. Right. I guess it’s all in how our other-worlder wants to convince us to join the “Dark Side” and choosing stats that feeds that narrative — and, we know, statistics lie and liars use statistics — and who collates the numbers, and colors and the rosy picture they’re painting. But art’s in the eye of the beholder.
So here’s a couple I found, and I’ll stroke with my brush: American men in their prime — between 25 and 54 years old — aren’t working or even looking for work in large numbers, putting a major hole in our economy. In the early 1950s, 98 percent of men that age worked or were looking for a job. That number’s fallen since and keeps falling. Today, more than 7.2 million men have disappeared from the workforce. It’s not the unemployment rate, said to be 3.5 percent, because this isn’t reflected in that number.
Just ask yourself, why does every other window have a “Now Hiring” sign? In February, it was reported job vacancies increased at the end of ’22, and openings climbed to a five-month high of over 11 million in December, from 10.4 million last November. “Old Sleepy’s” own Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (or JOLTS), has the numbers. This jump was the largest since July 2021. That’s just one reason I believe the writer’s wrong. Also, whatever Biden’s policies are doing, they aren’t helping minority workers.
According to a CNBC report last January, unemployment rose for black women and Hispanic men. Black women’s unemployment increased to 5.5 percent in December, up 0.3 percent from 5.2 percent in November, overall black unemployment is 5.7 percent. And that figure doesn’t reflect that some 22 percent of black Americans who have given up looking for work and fall into the category I just outlined previously. Latino men also saw unemployment rise to 4 percent in December, increasing 0.4 percent over November ’22. Unemployment among Latino women also ticked up to 3.7 percent from 3.6 percent.
So much for “equity,” eh?
Look at the economic record of the last administration under Trump. Before the China virus upended our lives, countless Americans benefited from Republican economic policies. Black Americans did particularly well compared with their experience during the Obama/Biden economy. Then, black median weekly earnings grew only 1.8 percent on average. Under “45’s” pre-pandemic economy, black median weekly earnings grew to 4.1 percent on average — higher than earning growth for white Americans.
We all saw benefits from lower taxes and less regulation, minorities the most. Black unemployment declined to a record low, black labor participation was 63.2 percent, and the black poverty rate dropped and median incomes went up $4000. Trump achieved that with policies like the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017, which created 9,000 opportunity zones where capital gains on long-term investments are taxed at zero. This result was $75 billion in capital for underserved communities, and enough to create nearly 500,000 jobs — and were on track to lift 1 million people out of poverty in less than two years. Now that’s effective policy, not mumbo-jumbo rhetoric and class warfare.
Economic sustainability and wealth creation are important to all Americans. That’s what Republican policies brought us. I’m not an economist, just a dude stuck with economic policies that have doubled the money I spend to fuel my truck, makes buying chicken an investment and DYI projects almost as costly as hiring a contractor. There’s rampant inflation and interest rate increases, and now crises inside our banking institutions, and the distrust reflected in the stock market. Biden and his policies attack big business, economic stability and growth by labeling corporations as evil entities hellbent to greedily consume our money. The Left’s answer is to play the us-versus-them theme and cudgel business with higher taxes and regulation — all of which we pay for because no business can keep the doors open by reducing profits or shredding dividends for investors. And every cost gets passed on to us. Prices rise and availability falls. Small businesses get choked out, too.
Bottom line, The Left and protagonists like the writer don’t give a hoot about the success of our republic. They just want it to chug along, reap the tax revenues and eventually undermine our confidence and faith until it collapses so they can fill the void with their Marxist utopia. They’ll manipulate any figure or distort any fact to that end.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
