Long ago, there may have been a time when presidents, congresses and courts governed according to the Constitution. There’s no need to fantasize about returning to those days.
Newspapers and newscasts of all the shenanigans going on in Washington distract and consume us. What a show! New twists and angles every day! Who’s winning and who’s losing, and what’s the latest scandal that will change everything? Conspiracy theories thrive and proliferate in this atmosphere.
Last week, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson drew an example from the 1960s and 1970s to opine what’s really been happening for decades in Washington. Carlson teased his audience asking who was the most popular president, and then referenced Richard Nixon’s winning the 1972 election in an unprecedented landslide. Nixon won 520 electoral votes to George McGovern’s 17 electoral votes.
Then Carlson teased, “Yet somehow, without a single vote being cast by a single American voter, Richard Nixon was kicked out of office and replaced by the only unelected president in American history. So, we went from the most popular president to a president nobody voted for.” Of course Carlson is referencing Nixon’s Vice President Spiro Agnew’s leaving office after being indicted for tax evasion and Congress pushing Nixon to accept Michigan Rep. Gerald Ford as VP. That set the stage for the powers that be to force Nixon to resign due to the Watergate scandal.
Carlson continued illustrating what had happened behind the scenes to Nixon and compared that with how the Washington establishment forced Trump out of office. “But wait! Trump lost the election to Biden!!!” Yeah, that’s all part of the show that’s been distracting Americans for years.
The real puppet masters who have choreographed Washington shenanigans for decades have hidden behind curtains inside the federal bureaucracy and international money/power centers. President Eisenhower warned Americans in his 1961 farewell address about a “military-industrial complex.” When we think about “BIG Money” in Washington, we ought to think about wars, defense and secret intelligence operations since the 1960s. Follow the money.
The largest spending on war and defense today is our fight against climate change. International power brokers and consortia, both public and hidden, are pulling the strings on that money and selecting the useful idiots they want in charge of national order. We are in the New World Order that’s been developing for decades. Take it to the bank.
Americans by and large have been continually distracted by all the shows that are “real” in that they create economic, social and cultural problems. But, the root causes of all these disturbances have been manufactured by those consolidating their own world powers. The real powers are far above and beyond all national and international institutions and they have no concerns at all about average people like us. Sadly, their useful idiots who play leading roles in news events don’t care about us either.
The NWO is a sign itself of the end times. All the powers of hell have been unleashed to brutalize and destroy earth and her inhabitants. The people at the top of the NWO pyramid may not know demonic forces are pulling their strings with promises of power and world dominion. Nevertheless, God has written History so that we’ll all eventually realize only He can save us in the end of times.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville.
