Paz is a golden chihuahua who cost me $15. That was a lot of money to me when I bought her 6 years ago, on a student reporter’s minimum-wage paycheck. Well, it still is a lot of money except when compared to what some gratuitous and deranged people would call “designer” dog breeds.
Paz stunk when I got her. But we were fast friends anyway. Not long after that, the vet told me she had about a year to live because of a heart murmur. She and I are laughing at that news these 5 years later, at which point she still stinks.
So here she is, the $15 dog, and here I am, with my $10 words. I think in the short term we aren’t worth much between the two of us. The long term is a different story, though, isn’t it?
Shoot, there’s a big lazy cat in my house named Kitchen Cat, and I got him for free — practically worthless to me, as he doesn’t catch pests, but he’s invaluable to Cam Bonelli of the Hattiesburg American. I got him as a gift for her after her fat little buddy Midge died.
Mom always says this about pets: They’re only good for costing money and breaking your heart. I guess that’s true in the utilitarian sense, especially for overweight cats.
The same could be said for a lot of things. A smaller person, a weaker person, might say that “life’s unfair.” I’ll grant that it’s not inaccurate to say that, but that’s life by nature. Pet experts advise not to get angry at a dog for being a dog, nor at a cat for being a cat. It’s in their nature to smell like poo or knock things over. It’s also life’s nature to smell like poo or knock things over.
There are some things which life has ripped away from me, and some might say that it’s “unfair.” I’ve mentioned my dad a lot in this space, and I hope nobody thinks it’s because I want some kind of sympathy. No, it really is because he’s on my mind all the time. Though he’s no longer here, he’s here. He’s me. I was the blacksheep of the family, a bookworm, a little kid who used bigger words than most adults. But I was scrappy in the schoolyard. I perhaps inherited both my parents’ worst qualities. Growing up, my brothers were thought to be more like my dad, but these days it’s apparent that I ended up more like him than anyone. I take a lot of comfort in that.
He was always so serious and quiet for the most part, paying bills at the kitchen table with his reading glasses on. I remember dismissing him when he showed me science fiction novels and his favorite band, the Doors. They were just things I didn’t feel like understanding, not until I was older. Now I read a lot of science fiction, and I don’t even have to say what my favorite band is.
Heck, as a kid I always saw him as this real manly dude. He was, in a lot of good ways. He had quirks, too, like collecting knives and actively listening to the radio. (I do both of those things; as I write this, I’m realizing more and more crazy parallels.) We lost him so unexpectedly that it still doesn’t feel real sometimes.
So I walked Paz over the weekend, something she never turns down. The Duchess of Myrick came with us and was unruly as ever. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but they’re both smart dogs, all considered. Paz understands way more human speech than one could expect, even knowing to scamper off when I say the “eff word” because it means I’m mad. My point is that she’s so uncomfortably person-like that when she finally does pass, life is going to feel ridiculously “unfair” for a while. I’ll have lost a buddy who’s been with me the last 6 years so far. She’s not a young dog, either, as I’m pretty sure she was old when I got her.
All of this comes in the wake of some recent tragic stories I dug into. None of the people I spoke with called their circumstances unfair, but it’s a word I see and hear used to describe existence all the time. My final thought on it is this: We were all born against our will, so “unfair” was a precedent we started out with. It stands to reason we’d be dealt more of that along the way. Being upset won’t change any of that.
Anyway, I can’t help but wonder if this doom-and-gloom is partially a result of this weather we’re having. While it feels like we haven’t seen our favorite “light ball” — Bonelli’s term — in a long time, take heart in the fact that as of writing this, Minneapolis is at -15 degrees while we’re at 36 and sinking. That’s a 51-degree difference. OK, someone reading this is sure to think, “But it’s more humid here, so the cold stings!” My friends, Minnesota is a humid place as well. I don’t know if it’s because of its proximity to the Great Lakes or what, but it is! Fortunately, things stop feeling colder around -10. After that you just feel icy pain. The worst I felt was -40, a 76-degree difference from what we’re experiencing now. More than that, Minnesota deals with that kind of weather 6 months out of the year. For all I’m concerned, these gray skies and cold rain are temporary. I’m just glad it’s not snowing.
A lot of people up there like the winter, actually, probably because they’re born into it. They’re a winter state, they say, and they have the infrastructure (which I helped pay for with high taxes) to keep municipalities rolling on. I still had to show up at the office during the polar vortex, even though my car’s heater was broken. Unfair? Nope.
Jack Hammett is a Leader-Call reporter. Email him at reporter@leader-call.com.
