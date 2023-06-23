Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder that may cause sudden unwanted and uncontrolled rapid and repeated movements or vocal sounds called tics. Tics of TS come and go over time, varying in type, frequency, location and severity. The first symptoms usually occur between the ages of 5 and 10 years and it’s more common in boys than girls. TS can be a chronic condition with symptoms that last into adulthood. It is not a degenerative condition and individuals with TS have a normal life expectancy. — The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke
Everyone knows that I am not a bad person. I don’t bother anyone. I stay to myself, and I have a great big heart. I also have a disorder called Tourette syndrome.
It is not a disease. You can not catch it. I was diagnosed with Tourette at the age of 8, and, yes, I was kicked out of school. I was home-schooled. I also graduated from Northeast Jones High School, Class of 2012, where my principal was one of the greatest men ever, Mr. Cooper Pope.
With being diagnosed with a disorder that I can not control, I take medication and I go to the doctor. Some people just don’t understand what I go through in life. I wish they were able to walk in my footsteps, then they would know how my life is.
I have been talked about, I have been lied on, I have also been thrown out of several stores and restaurants ... but I didn’t let that bother me. I learned how to hold my head up and keep pressing on. Even with Tourette, I know how to tell the devil to leave me alone. He wants to make me do evil, but I’m not that type of person to do anything or harm anybody. I love to protect my family and myself, as well, and also other people who make an impact in my life.
May 23 is a day I will never forget. I was employed at Howard Industries in Laurel, where I was a full-time security guard officer, and my Tourette had begun to try to take control over me. Well, my supervisor Ted Ducksworth — who is an ex-cop from Laurel Police Department who was on the narcotics division — he had already been harassing me.
He told me the week before that he had a horse tranquilizer at his house that he was going to bring to work and shock me, so when my Tourette comes out, he would have control over me. Plus he said that I didn’t have Tourette syndrome and that nobody ever told him that. But he did know. I even showed him my medication list that I take every day at noon. I would tell him that I’m going to my vehicle to take my medicine.
He called the Jones County Sheriff Department, and Deputy Andrew Yates came and put his knee in my back and pushed me to the ground. Yes, my name has been across social media, and, no, I’m not going to let anyone discriminate against me because of my Tourettes. I’m going to stand up for my rights and my freedom.
No, I’m not going to let others hinder me from what I love to do. All I can say is, I tried. People doubt me, but that’s nothing but the devil. Sometimes people can say a whole lot about others, but they need to learn how to look in the mirror and look at themselves.
Everybody you think is your friend is not. They are just busy bodies who are slandering your name in the dirt behind your back.
Editor’s note: Benjamin McSwain, 29, submitted this guest column to explain his condition after being arrested in May and charged with disturbance of a business after reportedly cursing officials and refusing to leave the premises when given a chance to.
