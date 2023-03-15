I finally snapped — and every one of you should be on the brink of snapping, too.
Why, you might ask? The economy? The border crisis? Joe “Triple P” Biden in office?
No, worse.
The proliferation of “literally” and “like” in common speech is killing common speech. I know, some of you are saying, “Another grammar Nazi.”
No, not even close. Quite the contrary. There are grammatical errors that drive me crazy. There are grammatical errors fellow reporters make constantly, even after being told, that hack me off, too. But, generally, I will scoff and let it pass.
I make more than my share of mistakes, many of them grammar, but I jolly-well will not use “literally” in a sentence.
About a dozen years ago, a close family member and his wife used the word “cool” in response to everything from going to the bathroom to the winner of the football game to deciding on pizza for dinner.
At first it was an annoyance, but Lord knows I can be quite an annoyance, so I let it slide. Then it got worse … and worse … and then my head exploded.
I let both of them know that they used “cool” in every conversation. It had gotten so bad, they didn’t even realize they used the word “cool” so often. It goes back to the old notion that if you live close to the train tracks, eventually you don’t hear the train. Both are true.
The couple kicked their “cool” addiction, and I felt wonderful.
That same close relative — and I cannot pinpoint when it happened — exchanged “cool” for “like.” As you should know, “like” is a filler word, when the brain cannot keep up with the mouth. It has no value in common speech … like, it doesn’t.
It took that close relative of mine using “like” four times in a short sentence for my head to explode. “You are addicted to likes,” I told him. He had no idea.
Now he catches himself and invariably apologizes. I hope he keeps it up. As bad as “likes” are, it pales to the number of times while watching TV news bobblehead dolls or listening to cable news you will hear the word “literally.”
A TV news reporter, while covering a car accident, uttered this: “The police literally left the scene 10 minutes ago.” Why literally? Why? No reason. The police left the scene.
“Literally” can be the most illiterate thoughts of them all … “I literally carried two tons of school books on my shoulders.”
We are a country on the road to disrepair, in a time when there cannot be consensus on whether dogs have four legs or not. We have nothing in common.
Maybe if we start slowly, though, we can find a common enemy in the scourge that currently is destroying the spoken word. Here is what it will take: Guts. You have to be willing to tell someone close to you of their disease. In almost every situation, you will find that the perpetrators of these offenses are clueless to their usage.
There could be some hurt feelings, too, because it is tough to tell a loved one the truth sometimes. But it is necessary in many occasions.
• Always tell a loved one when he or she has a booger.
• Always tell a loved one when there is food in a tooth or on clothing.
• Always tell a loved one if he or she is displaying a full moon (I get that one a lot!).
• Always tell a loved one to stop saying “like” and “literally.”
If it continues, grab them by the collar, and, like, literally drive their head into the hot-water heater … “Hot-water” heater? Why would anyone need to heat hot water?
That’s a different rant for literally a different day.
God bless the
unoffendable Irish
Thank an Irish person today, for they quite possibly are the proverbial last of the Mohicans — the last remaining group that cannot be offended.
Doesn’t it seem like every group gets offended? Blacks, Hispanics, the Jewish, the alphabet soup of sexuality (ooh, I bet that offends a few folks), Indians, Native Americans, fat people, tall people, dumb people, and on and on and on.
And then we have the Irish. Take a peek at any internet T-shirt shop now, type in St. Patrick’s Day, and here is what you will see: A midget wearing goofy clothes not seen outside of a golf course. His hair will be red and face covered in freckles. He will be wearing a goofy hat, flashing a half-toothless smile. Invariably, the character featured will be holding a beer — or many beers — and the quotes surrounding the man’s head will include phrases such as “Pat McCrotch,” “Drunk, Stupid and Irish,” “Shut up liver, you’ll be fine” and “Let’s get ready to stumble.” All in honor of Patrick, the patron Saint of Ireland.
Oh, they get better: “Kiss me, I’m Irish … or drunk … or whatever” and “Let’s get McS&*tfaced.”
Those are for sale, right now, a day before St. Patrick’s Day. The worst possible stereotype directed at the Irish is not shunned, but celebrated.
The Irish will react as they always do — with laughter, usually directed inward. Go ahead, try to offend an Irishman. Good luck.
