If you have never seen Jim Valvano’s speech from the ESPY Awards 28 years ago, watch it. It’s about 15 minutes long. Make sure you have tissues.
The short version: Jim Valvano was a college basketball coach fighting cancer. It was eating away at his body. When called on stage to receive a courage award, he needed assistance to ascend the stairs. He could hardly walk. What followed were the most emotionally draining 15 minutes in TV history.
He had three rules for life — and tried to do each of them everyday. Simple rules anyone with a breath can accomplish. He said we should laugh every day, think every day and cry every day.
First one accomplished by 6 each morning. I love to laugh. People who know me will recall when I am “crossed over” that “he sure did love to laugh.” I appreciate all humor — uncomfortable humor and that which might be directed at me. Most importantly, I laugh at myself.
As Jimmy Buffett sang, “If we couldn’t laugh we would all go insane.” Poetic.
We’re going insane.
Our dog Walter is nearly 7 years old — about 50 to you and me. He arrived at my doorstep from a spaceship in 2015 and, as I remind him often, he chose the right house. He is recovering from ACL surgery and has spent five months in a kennel after having never been restrained.
He still barks vociferously at the garbage trucks, will lose his ever-living mind while passing under an overpass and hates strangers.
He also loves to sing. He loves one song more than the rest. His brother Yum Yum, who taught him to sing, loved the JG Wentworth TV commercial song. Walter likes a song titled “Smile” by Lil’ Duval, Snoop Dogg and Ball Greezy. The second we put Walter’s favorite song on — a short voice intro — he leaps to attention. His head turns from side to side as his pit bullish ears stand at attention. A deep-throated yelp begins to build as the three musical artists sing a very positive song. It talks of being able to live the best life you can. Whatever it takes. It implores the listener to cut off the bad vibes in your lives. Be positive.
If we left the song on, he would sing it in its entirety. We feel like child-abusers because, after three minutes, Walter’s pipes are about piped out. The ordeal is one of the funniest things anyone would ever see. We have recorded it.
But I can‘t post it to get a laugh because the singers of that song, who happen to have darker skin than I do, repeatedly use “the word.” You know, THE word. From that, a segment of the world would call me a racist and try to have me canceled. That is so scary to me. It scares me that people would think that. It scares me that once that scarlet letter gets placed on you and takes hold in the world of public opinion, lives can be ruined in an instant.
The paint brush of social scorn is widening. The racist label gets thrown around now with impunity. While most things in life would lose luster after being hurled so freely, the scarlet letter of racism only seems to be getting stronger. In that large brush are a lot of people like me.
To those like me, real racism — and it exists with 100 percent certainty — is a scourge that needs to be eradicated. We loathe it. But we also loathe now finding ourselves swept up into the same dustpan of White supremacy we abhor so much.
Which brings me to Valvano’s final dictate — cry ... have your emotions moved to tears.
When I first walked up the stairs at the museum in Jackson, my stomach curdled in knots for what I was about to see. I felt as if I had to, though, to understand just a bit better where we were as a society only 60 years ago.
I slowly made my way to the first exhibit when the first tear hit. Each step deeper and deeper into the Civil Rights Museum I took, my stomach curdled more. By the time I reached the 1960s ... I wept openly. I saw hatred. It’s right there delivering gut punch after gut punch of what real White supremacy looks like. I wanted to vomit.
We have come so far ... We have a long way to go. That is what we should all agree on — from every side. There is work to do, and we will get there. I don’t want to see the calls of real racism watered down so much that there is no true meaning of the word anymore. I don’t want to live in those days I saw walking through that museum. I don’t know anyone who would.
We have to make the most of our time here. We have to remember the past and cry our way through the Civil Rights Museum so that we never forget and don’t return to that. But we also have to stop labeling so freely. We really do. Judge people by their actions in life, their contributions to the world and how they worked to make others’ lives better, not by what word they might have sung while on video recording Walter in a performance worthy of Radio City Music Hall. You would laugh. And you. And you. My friend Tony Buckley would laugh. The mayor of Laurel would laugh. Harvey Warren would be in stitches (I do miss your visits to the office). The men and women on the third floor of the Laurel Police Department would gather around the computer and, in police lingo, DFO — Done Fell Out.
But I can’t. Not yet. The world has to simmer down for that. In a way, the woke world has beaten me down a bit. Instead of telling a funny story, I first ask myself: “Is this worth it?” It’s constantly walking on eggshells out of a fear precipitated by irrationality. That makes me cry. Seeing people who still advocate for white supremacy makes me cry. Being swept into a huge net of white supremacy advocates for no other reason than my parents had the same color skin makes me cry. Being considered by so many to be no different than those eyes of evil on the walls of that museum makes me cry.
If we want to live our best lives, we should follow Valvano’s wise words — and also Lil’ Duval’s and “Smile” a bit more.
