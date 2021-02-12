The Napier Way
Seriously. I know they are young, and most people don’t get a street named after them until they are either very old or dead, but these two deserve it. Season 5 of “Home Town” is better than it’s ever been. The ratings are higher than they’ve ever been. And Laurel is the big beneficiary of this incredible popularity.
Front Street in Laurel should be renamed “Napier Way.” It’s perfect because it runs by the Mercantile and a short jump to Ben’s shop on Spec Wilson Boulevard. Ben and Erin have put Laurel on the map, so let’s thank them by putting them on an actual map!
Exploding kittens
I’ve spent the last two weeks trapping feral cats in my neighborhood so that I could take them to be spayed and neutered. So far, I’ve nabbed two adults and two kittens, and I know there are at least two more kittens that need to be fixed. It’s not cheap, as I’ve already invested $600 in spaying, neutering, rabies shots and pain medication. However, if we don’t do this, our neighborhood will be overrun with cats. Heck, it already is. Stray animals are out of control in Jones County. Our current animal shelters, of which there are very few, are overwhelmed. I’ve written this before, but the Jones County Board of Supervisors is going to have to tackle this issue sooner or later, and the sooner, the better — for the sake of both animals and people.
Winner, winner,
chicken dinner
Last week, I had the 79-year-old owner of a Smith County newspaper, who had worked for The Clarion-Ledger, old Leader-Call and a host of other newspapers during his long career, stop by the office. Here’s what he told me: “I made a special trip over here so I could tell you that you put out the best newspaper I’ve ever seen.” Well, that’s about as good as it gets.
If that wasn’t awesome enough, a couple of days later, we took home 14 awards from the Mississippi Press Association for advertising. Creative Director Kassie Rowell is the best in the business and is used to winning, but I’m particularly proud of a few of the awards we won this year. In a category that included all newspapers, including The Clarion-Ledger, we took home first place in “Public Health and Safety” for our “Headlines for the Frontlines” salute to our hometown heroes who helped the community survive both the pandemic and the tornadoes. We also won a first place for The Salvation Army ad with the little crying girl. I’m on the board of that organization, so even though the girl is sad in the ad, I was happy that it was judged a winner.
And maybe best of all, I personally won my first MPA advertising award for our “Back the Blue” two-page spread honoring our local law enforcement. That feature was near and dear to my heart, as I not only came up with the idea, but sold the support ads myself. I gladly shared the award with Kassie, who made it look great for our advertisers. But mostly, I share it with our local law enforcement officers, who do a great job and the community that supports them.
Every morning I wake up, I shake my head in disbelief that I own one of the oldest, most respected and best newspapers in America. I’m so proud of my staff, our advertisers and our entire community.
Mayor’s race
gets Bearded
Well, it was shaping up to be a pretty blasé political season, but then, all of the sudden, WHAM! (actually there were rumors, so it wasn’t a complete shock) — former WDAM anchor Miranda Beard threw her hat into the mayor’s race. It will be interesting to find out what differences Ms. Beard’s platform has on it compared to two-term incumbent Mayor Johnny Magee. I certainly will reserve judgment until we hear from her.
One candidate I won’t reserve judgment on is current Laurel Councilman Stacy Comegys, who also threw his name into the hat very late. He didn’t even show up for the majority of council meetings this year, but now he wants to be mayor? It’s absurd and an insult to the residents of Laurel. Comegys’ political slogan should be: “Vote Comegys: Maybe I’ll even show up to work.”
Be like Kevin
A couple of weeks ago, I received a call from a blast from the past. I hadn’t heard from him in quite a few years, but Kevin spent a couple of decades absolutely hating my guts. He was the Hatfield to my McCoy, the Frazier to my Ali, the Joker to my Batman. Actually make that The Riddler, because, honestly, it was a complete mystery to me as to why this guy hated me so much.
I know the hatred started when I ran for mayor (he supported Susan Vincent) and it only grew stronger when I opened The ReView of Jones County (he had a good friend working at the old Leader-Call), but it was completely over-the-top and irrational, to the point that if he saw me on the street, he would verbally harass me.
Anyway, when the call came into our office and I heard “Jim, there is a Kevin **** on the phone for you,” my curiosity easily won out over my discomfort. And I couldn’t have been happier that I took the call. Kevin, who is 15 years my junior, did something that is so rare these days — he apologized. He said, “I was just angry back then.” Then he went on to tell me how much he enjoyed our West Jones coverage.
I’m not exactly sure what prompted him to make that call so many years later, but I’m really glad he did. I hope he doesn’t mind me writing about it. It was a brave and magnanimous gesture, and really, really rare in this day and age. I hope he will take me up on my offer to buy him a beer someday.
Let’s go
Bird Dogging
If you haven’t tried it yet, go eat at the Bird Dog Cafe. This is the restaurant that was featured on an episode of last season’s “Home Town” and it is a gem. Located at 412 Short 7th Ave. in downtown Laurel, the Bird Dog features the culinary genius of Chef Elliot Bell as well as the front-of-the-house management of his brother Connor, who played basketball for me at Laurel Christian School. He was a workhorse on the court and has this restaurant firing on all cylinders. Go see Ben and Erin’s handiwork while eating a fabulous meal and enjoying great service. Sit outside if it’s nice enough!
Super subscribers
As if there was any doubt, we have the most generous readers in the entire world. After publicizing the idea of purchasing a subscription for someone less fortunate, we have received numerous $18 (3 months), $35 (6 months) but mostly $65 (1 year) donations to purchase subscriptions for people who love reading the Leader-Call but can’t afford it. We even had a generous couple send us $300 toward subscriptions and a lady from Kentucky sent us $30 “just in case we needed it.” The outpouring of goodwill from our readers is absolutely incredible and has inspired us here at the Leader-Call to donate another 10 year-long subscriptions to our local nursing homes. Thank you all. This is exactly why Jones County is the very best place to live.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.