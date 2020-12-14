As the end of the year approaches, we find ourselves at that juncture in life where we reflect on the past and hope for a future filled with joy in the New Year to come. In some ways, 2020 has flown by, and in other ways, it seems to be the longest year of our lives. Some days have included triumph, but other days have been just downright overwhelming. They say that the best lessons are learned through adversity, and if this is the case, we should all be geniuses by now!
As I was perusing Facebook the other day, I saw a post by my friend Lauren. She and I attended the University of Tennessee and struggled through our doctoral career together. Her post inspired this column, as she seems to have taken my thoughts right out of my head and posted them on Facebook. As I look back as I am looking forward, I want to share a few lessons that I have learned in 2020, and those that I have learned from others.
As the year began normally, we still had our regular life issues — school, work, relationships. But the overall story of 2020 has been the pandemic. It began with wonderment and fear then grew into pain and frustration. We miss our friends, we want to hug grandma and we want to go on vacation again. Social distancing, mask wearing and the drastic change in human existence have caused increased levels of stress and depression, even leading to a heartbreaking suicide in my family. These lessons are the toughest because we are all left asking “why?” However, we must go on.
George Floyd. I don’t think I need to say much more to remind you how we all felt as we watched the video of a man dying on a Minneapolis street that day in May. The nationwide outcry following his death was remarkable, and once again, our emotions began with wonderment and fear then grew into pain and frustration. None of us knew what to expect in the days following, and some of the events left us all asking “why?” But we must keep moving forward.
On a personal level, I struggled with situations that called many friendships, personal relationships and loyalties into question. It was an emotionally traumatic time for me, one that I will not soon heal from or forget. But I am learning and continuing to grow throughout it all. These things left me asking lots of questions, along with “why?” Once again, I must continue on toward the goal.
Politically, all I can say is “what a mess.” Some of the things we have seen and heard this political season have left us shaking our heads and asking “why?” That’s all I’m going to say about that.
With all of this, what can we take with us into the future? As my friend Lauren was writing about the experiences in her own Jumanji year of 2020, she said so eloquently of her own lessons learned: “Give grace, it is never wrong. You also never know what life may hold for you and yours. Love everyone without judgment. We all have a story. A past, present and a future. People we build relationships with help determine how we live out our story. Nurture the relationships you have because those are your people.
They will be your people when the rest of the world turns its back on you. Be you. Stop hiding behind imaginary curtains someone else told you to hide behind. Sometimes sharing openly heals you and helps others, so follow your heart and ignore the rest of the noise. We are all here for a reason. All of us have a purpose that no one else can fulfill. It may be in one person’s life or a billion lives. It doesn’t matter. Living out our purpose is what we have to do on this journey. So don’t give up. If we are tired we need to rest, we need to ask for help. But we can never give up. None of us.”
She went on to quote Leonard Cohen, “Ring the bells that still can ring, Forget your perfect offering, There is a crack, a crack in everything, That’s how the light gets in.” We must continue to press on with love. If we let this year’s experiences get to us and break us and we begin to hate people, judge people, become suspicious, bitter or resentful, then evil wins. The darkness wins way too much in this world. Choose the light. Do the right thing, every time. Be obedient to God’s word. You will be blessed.
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
