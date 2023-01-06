Read more, react less
Reasonable people, cursed with common sense, are getting attacked from so many directions these days, it’s difficult to defend ourselves against the constant onslaught from the outraged and offended. They can be quite creative with their concerns, and for folks who fancy themselves as “tolerant,” they have hair triggers for their full-bore attacks on those who dare believe anything they deem unacceptable. We have to triage the threats, deciding which assailants can merely be deflected for a while and which ones need to be destroyed immediately.
We’re our own worst enemies, continuing to reward superficiality over principle when it comes to the selection of our leaders. Term limits would be the best longterm solution for what ails us, though it would send home some solid local leaders in the short term.
So many problems that plague us are deep and complex, such as crime and recidivism. There are limits to what the government of a free society can do to address the root causes of those problems, but dealing with the perpetrators should not be complicated.
A joint effort by law enforcement, district attorneys, judges, lawmakers, corrections administrators and parole boards could rid us of almost all crime. They just have to work together for the common goal of the common good. Cracking down on repeat offenders would cut out more than three-fourths of all serious crime, and that’s a conservative estimate.
If we excommunicated about 300 people from Jones County, we’d eliminate about 90 percent of the felonies that affect decent, hardworking taxpayers here — and it could effectively be accomplished if everybody with a role in the justice system got on the same page and made it a priority.
It’s so frustrating that so few people can cause so many problems for the rest of us. That number is manageable.
Start with strict, consistently intense enforcement. Then justice court and municipal court judges need to set high bonds or no bonds on repeat offenders. And, yes, I understand that bond is not meant to be a punishment, only a promise for the defendant to show up for court. But it sure as hell can be a deterrent if they know it’ll take more than a few hundred bucks — or a fraction of their drug-dealing profits — to remain free while awaiting trial. If they want to appeal their high bond, that’s fine, but make them go through the time and trouble. If other counties can set bonds in the millions of dollars, so can we.
Dish out the longest possible sentences for repeat offenders — especially those whose crimes affect decent people instead of fellow thugs — and get legislators to put an end to the ridiculous “earned early release” system that MDOC uses to keep the revolving door spinning and flinging these hardened criminals back on society. Make it clear that there’s more concern for the quality of life of the taxpayers who fill the budget than there is for overflow in MDOC’s facilities and budget. Do what it takes. Send a message. Every time.
If the ACLU and other prisoner-rights activists complain, let that serve as our announcement that Jones County is tough on crime and criminals. Let the intended negative attention from left-leaning outlets serve as a beacon to businesses and productive people that this may be the place for them.
Forget the feel-good stories about the seven-time felon who finally found God and is now saving others. Guess what? If he knew he was going away after that third time, he would’ve started saving souls after the second conviction, and there would’ve been five fewer victims, too. Serving life in prison could let him serve as a witness who saves the next generation of criminals.
Then accept the fact that rehab doesn’t always work, and come to that realization sooner than later. There are some lost causes. They will be the ones to determine that’s what they are after being given an unwavering ultimatum. Don’t let justice be the lost cause. Make policies and decisions that benefit the good people, not the ones who have proved that they’re bad to the core and won’t change. Is that really a radical idea?
Getting a grip on crime now is important because there’s a problem looming in the not-too-distant future, I fear. As seasoned law enforcement officials leave the profession, all that will remain are less experienced officers and those who have been beaten down by the system and culture, so they’re just biding their time. And they’ll be dealing with a class of criminals who essentially have their master’s degrees in working the system. There will be sloppy, half-hearted investigations — the kind that lead to sweet plea deals, acquittals or dismissals. Rinse and repeat. But they’ll be in our hair forever.
Each part of the system has to work or the problem will remain. Breakdowns at any level will benefit the criminals and continue to chip away at the morale of the crime fighters at the other levels. It will take commitment and consistency, but this battle can be won by the good guys.
All of our crime fighters should have the same goal as cancer researchers — to put themselves out of a job. Or at least the job as it is now.
In a perfect world, our law enforcement officials would be paid more and morph into a force that maintains peace instead of spending all of their time chasing the same people and getting the same results.
We can’t change the world. But we can change our community. And that’s enough, for now.
