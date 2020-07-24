There are exactly 100 days left before the most important presidential election in history takes place. And for those of you who are telling yourselves the polls were wrong in 2016 and they are wrong again in 2020 and President Trump will easily win re-election in November … well, I’m afraid that you may be seriously underestimating the collective ignorance of your fellow citizens.
First, we have an entire generation of people who were never taught American history but were taught that the greatest country this world has ever known, the United States of America, is evil. This generation that suffered from a lack of disciplined parenting, as well as years of brainwashing by liberal teachers, are the biggest bunch of whiny, ignoramuses of them all. They don’t have any clue what the founding principles of this nation are. They have no respect for the people who fought and died so they could live in a free country. And if you ask them what country they would rather live in, they look at you with a blank stare and answer, “Ummm I don’t know, maybe Winterfell or Middle Earth.” These are the most highly educated imbeciles in the history of mankind.
Secondly, we have a large percentage of minorities who, in spite of President Trump doing more for them in his 3-1/2 years as president than the Democrat Party has done for them in 150 years — including record low unemployment, prison reform and funding historical Black colleges — will still blindly vote along party lines. Minorities have been used by the Democrat party for decades and, slowly, many are starting to wake up and realize this. But sadly, the vast majority will still vote for the party that has made them promise after promise but delivers on absolutely nothing.
Thirdly, there are too many suburban housewives who suffer from liberal white guilt, believing the crap that is being peddled about “white privilege” and America being a racist country. A couple of weeks ago, I was walking in the white suburban neighborhood in Winston-Salem, N.C., where my grandbaby is currently residing, and you would not believe the number of “Black Lives Matter” yard signs that scattered the neighborhood. I wanted to knock on the doors of these people and ask them why they would support a group that openly calls for the burning down of America, the murdering of cops and that openly hates white people like them? How stupid do you have to be to support a group that includes people who would happily burn your house to the ground and slit your throat? These are the appeasers, and they are just as ignorant as the people who stood by and watched as Adolf Hitler and the Nazis took over Europe and murdered millions of Jews. Oh, they will end up regretting it, but it will be too late by the time they realize they were on the wrong side of history.
But the ignorance doesn’t end there. There are the people who are so blinded by their irrational hatred for President Trump that they would be willing to vote for Lucifer himself over this president. And there are others who are so oblivious that they blame Trump for COVID-19 instead of China and somehow believe that Joe Biden would have handled the pandemic differently. It doesn’t help to remind these people that it was Joe Biden and the Democrats who criticized Trump for halting travel from China when he did.
Unfortunately, these are not normal stakes we are talking about in 2020. If Joe Biden wins the presidency and Democrats take both houses of Congress, it will end the United States of America as we know it. That is not an exaggeration. You can be assured that illegal aliens will be given the right to vote. You can be assured that Washington, D.C., will be made a state. You can be assured that mail-in voting will be made a permanent right, with all of the corruption that comes along with it. And you can be assured that the CIA, FBI, DOJ, IRS and all government agencies will once again be used as weaponized political tools, just as they were under the Obama administration. Sadly, it would only take one of those things to happen to ensure that Republicans never hold power again, but you can count on all of them under a Democrat-controlled government.
If you don’t know what this new “United” States will look like, then you just haven’t been paying attention because you have been getting a preview of it for most of this year. Take a look at any Democrat-run city — Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York — and you will know how America will be run by an all-Democrat government.
The world would be turned upside down. Good will become evil and vice versa. It’s already happening. The first thing to go will be law and order. Democrats are leading the charge to defund the police while the crime rate skyrockets and cities are being looted and vandalized. ICE and Trump’s Wall will vanish. Open borders will be the norm as illegals pour into the country to take advantage of the Dems’ generosity with taxpayer dollars. Freedom of speech and the right to bear arms will be taken away. Law-abiding citizens, such as the St. Louis couple who tried to protect their property and themselves from rioters, will be targeted for arrest and prosecution, while actual criminals, including rapists and murderers, will walk free. And forget about speaking your mind. The few remaining voices who don’t kowtow to liberal group-speak, like this newspaper and Fox News, will be deemed purveyors of “Hate Speech” and will be forcibly shut down. You’ll be “woke” or you will be persecuted. And racism will be tolerated, but only against white people.
Also, say goodbye to our history. They have already wiped out the Confederacy and our Founding Fathers are under severe attack. If Democrats win, you can say goodbye to Washington, Jefferson, Columbus, the national anthem, the American flag, Mount Rushmore, any war memorial, the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution. They’ll all be wiped out quicker than Joe Biden can remember his name.
Prepare yourself for a 70 percent tax rate. You heard me, 70 percent. If you don’t think it will happen then you don’t know how socialism works. All of us will be working for the government. Bernie Sanders recently said that Joe Biden will be the most progressive president since Franklin D. Roosevelt. Guess what the top tax rate under FDR was during the Great Depression (oh yes, we will be experiencing one of those too very soon)? Sixty-three percent — and it steadily increased to 94 percent by World War II. This time, instead of paying for FDR’s “New Deal” with that money, Democrats will be paying for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “New Green Deal,” along with welfare for foreigners and, of course, reparations. In the meantime, small businesses will be taxed and regulated into extinction. The national debt will grow and the economy will collapse.
Hardcore drugs and late-term abortions will be legal. And mark my words, even pedophilia will be tolerated. Socialist Democrats will start telling us, “It’s no different then being an alcoholic. It’s a disease and they can’t help it.” What won’t be tolerated is Christianity. Marxists don’t believe in God, nor do they tolerate freedom of religion.
And, as socialist Democrats destroy America from the inside out, including taking money away from the military to pay for government programs, you will see the rise of China. This totalitarian Communist regime will emerge as the world’s only remaining superpower. Socialist Democrats will hand China the future of everything, including technology, wealth, territory and military superiority.
Nothing short of that is what is on the line in 100 days. Stop being silent. Speak up before it is too late and we lose everything for which this country stands. Don’t let the ignorant among us prevail, because if they do, then all we have left is Luke 23:34.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
