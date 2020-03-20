As someone who owns and operates a newspaper, I certainly understand the importance of a free and independent media. Unfortunately, our mainstream media is no longer free or independent.
At outlets such as CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS, ABC, The New York Times, Washington Post and USA Today, it has been proved over and over again, that if you don’t fall in step with the hate-Trump, liberal agenda that those media outlets are ramming down the throats of Americans, then you will be fired.
Listen to what former CNN economic analyst Stephen Moore said in an interview in May. “CNN is the ‘hate Trump network.’ They just trash Trump every single hour of every single day.” Former CIA intelligence officer Buck Sexton, also a former CNN contributor, said, “CNN used to pretend it accepted right-wing voices for balance, but now it openly despises conservatives who are pro-Trump… Taking down Trump is obviously the agenda.”
I know… I know… none of this is breaking news. Everyone with even the slightest hint of intelligence knows that CNN and the rest of the mainstream media has made it their mission to unseat the President of the United States, completely ignoring the amazing accomplishments of his administration.
As if being the arch-enemy of the duly elected President of the United States isn’t bad enough, the mainstream media has sunk to all-time lows during the international pandemic that has become known as the coronavirus, or COVID-19. The MSM has now become the arch-enemy of the American people and America itself.
Historically, in times of national crisis, from the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the terrorists’ attacks of 9/11, politics were put aside for the benefit of the American people and the American way of life. Disgustingly, instead of putting politics aside during the coronavirus crisis, the MSM used the public health disaster to up their disgusting attack on the president, spreading panic and openly rooting for the economy to fail.
Left-wing hypocritical media outlets blasted the president as xenophobic when he quickly canceled flights between China and the United States, and then turned around and criticized him a second time for not doing enough to stop the spread of the virus. This is the common “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” approach that the MSM only applies to President Trump.
But it is even worse than that. The New York Times gleefully started calling the crisis “The Trump Virus” and some of its columnists started openly rooting for the economy to tank and the crisis to grow. Yes, the New York Times was hoping that average Americans’ retirement accounts were wiped out. And, it is pretty clear that many of the MSM outlets were pushing the crisis in an effort to cause hysteria and panic that might hurt the Trump administration. Mueller didn’t work. Impeachment didn’t work. Let’s try making a Chinese virus the fault of the president. Sick, disgusting degenerates. These people are the real danger to America, not the coronavirus.
And the hypocrisy. It is there for anyone to see. And you don’t have to look very hard. There is no argument among rational, decent human beings that ground zero for this virus started in Wuhan, China. After the president went on television and referred to the coronavirus as a “foreign virus,” he was blasted by network media, reporters and assorted other so-called “journalists” as racist and xenophobic.
CNN’s Jim Acosta and Chris Cuomo had an entire segment in which Acosta alleged that the president’s statement as “smacking of xenophobia.” I cannot in good conscious call Acosta a journalist, as he has turned into nothing more than an anti-Trump propagandist along the same lines as Rachel Maddow. But his hypocrisy in this instance is even more glaring than usual. Just a month before he blasted the president for using the phrase “foreign virus,” Jim Acosta tweeted the following, “Authorities in Beijing have canceled all large-scale Chinese New Year celebrations in an effort to contain the growing spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.”
Here is all you really need to know about CNN and the rest of the MSM: before they all jumped on the bandwagon of criticizing the president for calling the coronavirus a foreign virus, all of the network anchors, reporters and pundits were calling the virus the “Wuhan coronavirus.” We have the videotape to proof it.
Need more proof of the hypocrisy of the MSM? On March 10, the Washington Post blasted the Trump administration for linking the virus to China. They failed to mention that, two months earlier, they ran the headline “First U.S. case of potentially deadly Chinese coronavirus confirmed in Washington state.”
For all of the people who attack the president for calling the MSM “fake news,” well here is your definitive proof. The same media outlets that spent months calling the current crisis the “Wuhan” or “Chinese” coronavirus have now decided it is racist since the president and other Republicans have decided to call it the same thing.
Sadly, this isn’t just hypocritical. It’s also misleading and ultimately dangerous. The Chinese government has started a propaganda campaign in which they theorize that the virus was started by the United States of America. Knowing that the MSM will take any opportunity they can get to make an unwarranted attack on the president, can we trust that they won’t side with communist China in this misinformation campaign?
The current crop of MSM journalists seem to have received their training from the 1970s Soviet Newspaper and anti-American propaganda tool Pravda. So why wouldn’t we think that they would run with Chinese propaganda regarding the coronavirus? Heck, it was probably the New York Times calling this crisis the “Trump Virus” that gave the Chinese the idea in the first place.
For 3 1/2 years, the MSM and a lot of Democrats have been looking for a way to take down President Trump and destroy the prosperous American economy. They’re prayers were answered. As CNN and its ilk continue to push Americans to panic over COVID-19, I’m sure when it is all over, they will say that the dead bodies, bankrupt businesses, and pain and suffering that Americans had to endure was worth it if Democrats take back the White House in November.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
