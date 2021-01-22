My first peek at the world most mornings is through the “Yahoo!” news feed that pops up when I check my personal email. Today’s assortment of stories isn’t much different than usual, with the exception that there’s positive coverage of the president all of the sudden.
There’s a wide range of headlines: “Time cover shows chaotic situation inherited by Biden” … “Proud Boys are ditching Trump” … “Jane Krakowski responds to rumored romance with My Pillow’s Mike Lindell” … “Portland police arrest 15 alleged Antifa rioters after Democrat HQ attacked” … “Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Joe Biden” … “Dr. Fauci says he had these side effects from his second vaccine dose” … “Rihanna nailed the exposed bra look while dining at Katie Holmes’ boyfriend’s restaurant” … “Biden’s grandkids and daughter Ashley stun in glamorous looks on Inauguration Night” … “Thousands of Guardsmen forced to vacate Capitol” … “Documentary takes air out of NFL’s Deflategate case against Tom Brady” … “Kamala Harris’ iconic style inspires women to wear Converse and pearls on Inauguration Day” … “Jessica Simpson braves the snow wearing a bikini and 4-inch faux fur heels” … “Man plans to plead guilty to deaths of 36 partygoers in fire” … “Michelle Obama’s hair won the 2021 Inauguration” … “Elon Musk announces $100 million prize for new carbon-capture” … “Kylie Jenner’s pearl string bikini is truly a work of art” …
Hard-hitting news to start the day. I feel informed, and it’s not even 6:30 a.m. Some of those stories pique my curiosity. Some of the photos do, too. Some are posted with the intention of creating an emotional response. So, what if I want to give a thoughtful comment about Time being the first national publication to lay the groundwork for what will be the theme of the next four years to excuse failures of this administration? What if I want to weigh in on the wayward rioters burning the hands that feed them? Or what if I want to give a simple “You go, girl!” to Michelle, Jessica and Kylie?
Well, there’s one thing that all of those seemingly disparate stories have in common. They all end with the same note announcing a new policy enacted by the news service: “Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.”
As one who believes that the First Amendment is first in the Bill of Rights for a reason, my reflexive reaction was to slam the online “news” service for that decision. I have a right to make a clever comment on what’s covering Kamala’s toes if I want to, and nothing should infringe upon the freedom afforded me by our Founding Fathers, dammit!
But, upon further review (which is a lot more prudent for online usage than for football), maybe that’s a good thing. Private enterprises have a right to police speech as they see fit. But the bigger picture is this: What use is it? Of all the billions of comments that have been made in the cybersphere on every topic imaginable, the phrase you’ll never see is this: “I see your point. I never thought of it that way. Thanks for sharing your perspective!”
No, it’s a forum for bored, disaffected people to feel powerful and engaged, to yell at each other, to espouse conspiracy theories and to share links to their multi-level marketing business (pyramid scheme) opportunities. At the end, there’s only one winner — the online news service.
It measures things like “clicks” and “reader engagement” to set prices for advertisers and, more important (and scary), to track what matters to individuals so they can mine and sell that information. It’s a win-win for the company. But it doesn’t make the country better.
In fact, it’s brought the blithering idiots out of mom’s basement — figuratively, of course — and given them a forum. And, unfortunately, there is no IQ test requirement to earn freedom of speech. There’s an equally powerful freedom that’s not exercised often enough, though: The freedom to be quiet.
Some people are incapable, it seems. I really think it’s a disorder of some sort. Or it’s the only interaction some people have with their fellow humans, a condition that’s only worsened during the pandemic. It’ll probably be given a catchy name, and then medication and treatment programs will be developed for it. Yahoo! will let me know.
What’s going on isn’t new, it’s just a progression (regression?) of something I was writing about in the late ’90s in regard to the delightful world of youth sports. Parental participation in youth sports, in particular. It’s not the couple of crazy people in the crowd who cause problems at ballfields across America. No, it’s the otherwise sane people who get drawn into the crazy people’s world that cause chaos.
Same goes for all social media. The only difference, obviously, is that instead of a crowd of a few dozen, it’s potentially billions. Because of that, rage has been stoked across the globe about the latest atrocity, then it’s off to the next crisis du jour, which is prone to change in a matter of hours instead of days or weeks.
If someone were standing on our courthouse steps droning on and on about the imminent danger of a Buick-sized asteroid free falling toward the U.S. Capitol, no one would stop and listen. They’d understand that he’s a crackpot. But if someone took out a phone and recorded it, then posted the video, it would get shared and commented on by people across the country and globe. News organizations may even be forced to cover the claim to calm the masses, if they’re capable of that.
The point is, seeing something online gives it some sort of credibility, which is crazy, because literally anyone with an Internet connection can do it. The crackpot doesn’t have to be right. He just has to get the attention. And there’s always a willing audience, it seems.
“Common sense is the new superpower.” That’s a phrase that’s almost reached cliché status in the last couple of years. Maybe the new superpower should be silence. Oh, what a wonderful world that would be.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at
