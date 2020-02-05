Did you make it to work on Monday morning? Were you late? Unproductive?
Studies — which I don’t put much stock in, but for this case I will — report that an estimated 4.5 million Americans planned to call in sick to work the day after the Super Bowl. Production from those who did show up was expected to be low.
As far as I know, everyone showed up for work at the Leader-Call. In a deadline world, Super Bowl studies and sick days are rarely spoken of.
I showed up on time, after an early-morning trip to Planet Fitness and a bunch of coffee. It helped that the Super Bowl featured two teams that I cared little about. Had it been the New York Jets or New Orleans Saints, it would have been different.
Had it been the Jets, I would never worry about showing up to work ever again. None of us would. The world would be over.
Had it been the Saints, I still would have shown up, but I jolly-well guarantee Planet Fitness would not have featured me on a treadmill and I might have fallen asleep writing an editorial.
Every year the debate rages about Super Bowl Sunday. The movement to get it moved to Saturday is picking up steam. So is the notion of making Monday a federal holiday, which would help bankers and postal workers, but Sam at McDonald’s and Sean at the Leader-Call would still be out of luck.
Let’s kill option 2 before it gets started. It will not be a holiday.
But Option 1, well, why not?
Because it has always been that way.
The NFL traditionally was played on Sunday, and Sunday it will be. Of course, the NFL is now played on Thursday, some Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. See, the league is up for change. Moving games to different nights gave advertisers and the league more of a chance to showcase itself for the nation. More chances equals more money.
Many years ago, the Mississippi Sportswriters Association — yes, there was such a thing — tried tirelessly to get Mississippi high school football games moved from the traditional 7:30 p.m. kickoff to 7 p.m. start. To the laymen, that 30 minutes means very little. But to a daily newspaper editor or reporter, 30 minutes on a Friday night meant everything, especially money. The longer the presses stayed silent, the more money newspapers were losing.
Mississippians know the importance of high school football and at cities with daily papers, they want those scores and stories on Saturday morning.
Eventually, schools were allowed to choose for themselves, but that made for scheduling nightmares. Some moved to 7, others stayed put.
I remember asking then-Warren Central head football coach Robert Morgan, who began in the business in the 1960s and was as old-school as a coach could get. “Why can’t we change to 7? It would help so much.”
“We’ve always played at 7:30 and we are not changing now,” he told me.
We’ve always played the Super Bowl on Sunday and we are not changing now!
Please, please change.
Kickoff for Sunday’s Super Bowl 54 — another stupid NFL tradition that have severely run its course — was scheduled for 5:30. At 5 p.m. when the 24th pregame show and, in the corner of the screen, the ticking clock showed 40 minutes. OK, already 10 minutes behind — and that is not taking into account a possible 26-minute rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.
Every time out, every bruised knee, every stoppage of play, it seems, is greeted by four minutes of commercials. Halftime usually hits at about 7:15 to 7:30 — Central time. Our Eastern friends are already looking at 8:30 before Shakira and J-Lo put on their, with extreme deference to the New York Post’s brilliance, “Asstime Show.” Packing that entire show — the stages, lights, dancers, singers, children — into the 30 or so minutes is a technological and logistical wonder, but it still takes too long.
The third quarter moves pretty quickly and so does about the first two-thirds of the fourth. Then the timeouts begin and the replays of whether Joe Smith reached the 32 1/2-yard line or the 32 1/4-yard line become so much more frequent. The final five minutes takes nearly as long for the English portion of the SAT.
If people are lucky, the game will come to an end at 10 p.m — 11 in the East. Those at Super Bowl parties or bars yell, “Welp, that was fun, peace!” before speeding home. By the time one gets home, puts the leftover beer away and sit down, it’s past 11 — midnight in the East.
Now, if the game was on Saturday.
Game ends, crowd erupts with joy. A few more beverages and more food is eaten as partiers talk about the game, the favorite commercials and J-Lo’s hind end. Bars and restaurants stay open later, meaning more business for them — as well as more business for Uber and Lyft drivers. The longer people stay, the more commercials they will watch and the more cheap beer — not me — they will buy.
And, hey, folks with children — they can stay out later on a Saturday, seeing that Monday is a school day. Hooray for Saturday!
Plus, you can sleep in Sunday and still wake up in plenty of time for church.
Is there a downside?
Eventually Robert Morgan relented and Warren Central began its football games at 7 p.m. The High School Activities Association told him too, but he still changed.
Does anyone even remember games starting at 7:30?
The NFL is still the most watched, most popular sport on television. It is worthy of being a national holiday, even if it never will be. It could be so much more fun, though.
There will be the Super Bowl “Robert Morgans” out there, but I am quite sure there will be many more “happy sports writers” than old football coaches.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.