So, I just re-read my last few Valentine’s Day columns to check them for anger or bitterness — neither of which was my goal, by the way.
Two years ago, I wrote about the pre-purchase-performance anxiety experienced by caring men and offered this sensible advice: When you reach a certain point in marriage, a woman will say something practical-sounding, like, “Don’t send me flowers. You shouldn’t spend that much money on something that’s just going to die.” Don’t fall for it. It’s a test. She’ll come home and tell you about all of the beautiful bouquets her co-workers got, give a half-shrug and frown. Your first tip-off that it was a test is that her point about the flowers was practical. She doesn’t want you to think practically when it comes to her. She wants you to follow your heart, not your mind. After all, you could use the logic of “don’t spend so much on something that’s just going to die,” to skip out on buying her dinner and diamonds, too, I suppose …
Last year, I emphasized the freedom I was feeling on my seventh stress-free Singles Awareness Day — even while being bombarded by all the syrupy sweetness on social media — with this message from the heart: Now that I’ve subtracted a 17-year marriage to a fe-malcontent, home life is a piece of groom’s cake. I’m not one of those guys who’s bashing all women because I made a bad choice. There are good women out there. I was the idiot. After all, it took me 17 years of doing the same things over and over before realizing that I was working myself to death in an effort to bring happiness to someone who didn’t want to be happy. For 17 years, I was Sisyphus … and since being single suits me, I won’t have to worry about getting syphilis …
Shockingly, I’m still single. That’s by design, but after serving my sentence of raising a teenager alone, it might be tough getting back in the dating game. After all, it’s not so bad being single. There are some obvious negatives, of course, but I’m not sure they outweigh the positives.
I was married for more of my adult life than not, so there are things I’m still getting used to. For instance, after my child and I moved to our comfortable little house in the county four years ago, I bought new beds and mattresses. For some reason, I got a king-size, even though I knew there wouldn’t be any getting lucky for at least seven years. It leaves very narrow walking lanes to the closet and the bathroom. Maybe I wouldn’t stump my toe on the Total Gym every freaking day if I had a smaller bed.
But here’s the wackiest thing: Even after all of these years, I was still sleeping on “my side” of the bed, often waking up a few minutes before my left arm after it draped off the edge all night. Stranger still, I didn’t even notice the absurdity until recently.
So, last week, I exorcised a few more memories and threw my memory foam for a loop by making a move to the middle. Yes, I did that during the month in which current culture calls for sweethearts to celebrate their coupling with messages of “true love” and “forever” in front of billions on Fakebook before commencing to publicly bashing that same prince or princess mere weeks later with details of just how demented he/she really was. Those are almost as fun as the people who post Bible verses between memes that suggest our salvation relies on who’s in the White House … but that’s a snarky column for another day.
It took me eight years to move to the middle of the bed, proving that Chicago was right — You are a Hard Habit to Break. That song is about his regret and how he failed, so it’s not a good breakup song from a jilted man’s perspective. There aren’t many of those.
There doesn’t seem to be a male equivalent of Taylor Swift — mainly because it ain’t manly to express pain or vindictiveness via music. No, we opt to ignore it or take some sort of action that, in most cases, is regrettable.
There are examples in a few songs I like though. In “Lyin’ Eyes” by the Eagles, after the pretty young woman snags the rich old man but later realizes she’s unfulfilled, she’s put in her place with, “My, oh, my, you sure know how to arrange things; you set it up so well, so carefully. Ain’t it funny how your new life didn’t change things? You’re still the same old girl used to be.”
Another great one is “Sail On” by the Commodores. It starts with a hint of sad reflection, then gets savage: “I know it’s a shame, but I’m giving you back your name … I gave you my heart and I tried to make you happy, and you gave me nothing in return. You know it ain’t so hard to say, would you please just go away? … I want everyone to know I’m looking for a good time … Sail on, honey!”
In “Drops of Jupiter,” Pat Monahan of Train wrote something that resonates with me: “Tell me, did you fall for a shooting star, one without a permanent scar? … And are you lonely looking for yourself out there?”
Perhaps the most biting one, though less popular, is “Take a Picture of This” by Don Henley. He goes through the stages of dating, marrying, raising a family, stopping to take photos at each one, then things fall apart after the kids are grown and gone: “I gave it everything I had, through the good times and the bad … There’s no one here to talk to, no reason to remain; When you spend all your time living in the past with all those pictures that you took.” Then he slays her: “Here’s one more for the book: Take a picture of this, this is me leaving; take a picture of this, this is me walking away.”
As our favorite Facebook relationship expert Rudy Corey would say, “Damn!”
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call.
