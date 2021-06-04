“People can be so mean …” Those were my first words when awakening from a seven-hour surgical procedure after a terrible motorcycle wreck in October 2012. I thought I’d been jumped and beaten to a pulp. The next thing I said was, “Did I make deadline?”
I don’t have any recollection at all, but I was told those were my first post-crash statements. It was a couple of weeks, at least, before I began to remember any part of what happened on my own.
It was only after talking to first-responders that I began to have a memory flash of what happened immediately before the wreck — the brake lights of a Tahoe, a quick swerve, then all blank. I don’t remember a thing after that, but much to my surprise, officers and medical personnel who were at the scene told me that I was responsive to them. The wreck happened on 16th Avenue at 32nd Street, in front of Magnolia State Bank, but for some reason, my hazy memory/flashback always takes me to 16th and 10th. Maybe that’s because I once covered a terrible motorcycle wreck at that location. Who knows? The human mind is complex.
So, what sent me down this foggy Memory Lane?
Seeing some of the comments casting suspicion upon teenager Ayterria Wright for not coming forward immediately about the cause of the crash she was in with then-boyfriend Antonie Kirk in April 2019. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of aggravated assault.
The verdict, reached by 12 dispassionate people from all walks of life, was based on statements from neutral witnesses who said Kirk and Wright were fighting when he “shoved her in the car” against her will and based on computerized data that showed the vehicle he was driving was going 102 mph at the time of the crash. The jurors reached their decision in a little more than a half-hour, so the evidence was compelling and overwhelming. They made their decision based on facts, not feelings, unlike the Facebook “experts” who make so much noise with so little information.
Ayterria’s injuries were much more serious than mine. She had a spinal fracture and wound up paralyzed from the waist down. It was a brain injury, according to the testimony of ER physician Jeremy Rogers of South Central Regional Medical Center. I had a compound fracture in my lower leg, a couple of broken ribs and facial fractures, so I can’t relate to what Ayterria was going through. But I do know the fog and confusion that are created by the combination of trauma and narcotics.
That’s why I don’t put a lot of stock in the posts showing “AK” hugging Ayterria at the hospital and her asking about the promise ring she had taken off while they were arguing. There was also a screenshot of a text from her saying her mom was making her pursue the charges against him. None of those things are smoking guns. They aren’t even surprising.
I can’t relate to what it’s like to be a 16-year-old girl dating a superstar senior football player, but I do know this from more than a quarter century of covering crime and courts — even middle-aged professional women have remained with domineering men for years, all the while denying the spell they were under. So is it plausible that a starry-eyed sophomore might be a little reluctant to call out her senior star football player boyfriend? Of course! And that’s not even factoring in the aftereffects of the crash and the medication.
The guess here is that she started to remember a little at a time, and it took her mentioning the fight they were having just before the crash to someone who cares about her and is clear-headed to start piecing together that this was not just a run-of-the-mill wreck.
By the way, that was obvious from the beginning. I’ve covered hundreds of wrecks over the years and know some of the things to look for. It was very unusual to see no skid marks on the roadway nor any indication of braking where the vehicle ran off the road. I’ve only seen that when the driver was suffering from a medical condition just before the crash or had fallen asleep … or, if it was intentional, as the evidence indicates in this case.
I met with Ayterria and her family last year and was amazed at her sweet spirit and complete lack of bitterness about her fate, being confined to a wheelchair for the rest of her life. Those same traits shone through when she was on the witness stand, even under somewhat harsh cross examination.
The District Attorney’s Office couldn’t have had better witnesses — a man and woman who saw the young couple fighting on the side of the road minutes before the crash, a woman who was cutting her grass when the car came flying past her and started fishtailing before crashing and an accident expert who retrieved the car’s “black box” and testified that its recorded data indicated it was going 102 mph at the time of the crash. None of the witnesses knew anyone involved in the case. They just told the truth.
The only people with statements that disputed the data and the testimony of dispassionate witnesses were Kirk, “his boy” Malex Jasper and a woman who knows them both and suddenly remembered two weeks before the trial that she saw the crash. They couldn’t have been worse witnesses. They were defiant, combative and completely unbelievable.
Worse yet, they had a stunning lack of regret or remorse. I knew Ayterria for about an hour, and I felt more sympathy and regret for what happened to her than the person who was responsible for it. Kirk acted as if he was the victim. The only emotion he showed was when he learned he was being sent to prison. Tears for himself … not surprising.
I echo the statements of DA Tony Buckley, who lauded Ayterria for her courage and Investigator Tonya Madison for the case she put together.
There are no winners in this case. Yes, it’s a cliché, but it applies here. I’d much rather sports editor Josh Beasley be writing about Antonie Kirk’s exploits on the football field than for me to be writing about him on Trace Road and in a courtroom. But that’s what happened. And it’s a damn shame, too.
Kirk was on the same West Jones team that featured Bama-bound Byron Young on the defensive line. Kirk was as dominant in the secondary as Byron was up front. He had Division I talent … but obviously not the same values instilled in him as Young did. That’s obvious from some of the regrettable and insensitive actions and comments in the feud between the families since the crash.
As I said when I awakened from my wreck, people can be so mean.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call.
