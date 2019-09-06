In this profession, you learn to take a certain amount of abuse. Either you learn to roll with it or you get high blood pressure or you set up a Prozac lick at your desk.
When I was sports editor at The Vicksburg Post, my boss Charlie Mitchell used to listen to me on the phone, patiently explaining why we made the coverage decision we did or why we chose this player’s picture and not that player’s. When I’d finally get off the phone, he’d say, “They don’t want to understand, they just want to bark. Let them bark for a minute so you can get back to work.”
He was right, of course. Most complainers don’t want an explanation.
These days, I actually prefer complaints to be emailed or sent via an inbox message to the Leader-Call Facebook page. That way, I have time to take a deep breath and respond thoughtfully with a message that they can’t relay to their friends inaccurately (or if they do, I can verifiably refute their claim).
These days, when I get on the phone with someone who doesn’t want to listen to reason or is obviously performing for an audience, I lose patience quicker. That happened last month when a woman called to cancel her subscription because of the “lies y’all are telling.” I asked what lies she was referring to, and she couldn’t name one. She just didn’t like the truths we were reporting, but wouldn’t admit that. Not only was I getting nowhere with her complaint, she wouldn’t give her name … you know, so we could actually cancel the subscription.
We talked in circles for about 10 minutes. As soon as she’d ask a question, she’d immediately begin to talk over me. That’s a guaranteed way to get me riled up. After the fourth or fifth time of going through it, I finally blurted out, “You’re too stupid to read our paper!”
I immediately wanted to channel my inner Larry the Cable Guy and say, “Lord, forgive me and bless the pygmies in New Guinea …”
What bothered me wasn’t that I insulted her, but that I lost control. I pride myself on staying calm, understanding when someone is emotional, having a rough day or just feeling the need to lash out. I don’t take it personally. Usually, a sarcastic response that’s lost on them keeps me entertained instead of angry.
Maybe after all of these years in the newspaper business, and now as a divorced father raising a teenager, I’ve just become accustomed to being a punching bag, at the office and at home.
I live vicariously through Jim when it comes to handling complainers. He will bend over backward to make something right if we were wrong and if the caller or visitor is reasonable. But if they’re just attacking us to be petty, Jim has a standard response … it’s three words, four syllables and an activity that is impossible to perform alone, as instructed. Call it the standard Jersey Jim GFY reply.
Well, I channeled my inner Jersey Jim last week in the courtroom, and for that, I apologize to all of the court officials who heard my outburst.
Right after Justin Blakeney was sentenced to 18 years in prison for killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter Victoria Viner, his mother Marsha Blakeney walked past me, turned around and said, “Maybe you’ll print the truth now instead of lies,” before continuing toward the door.
“What did I lie about?” I asked, and her response was … well, I’m not quite sure what her response was because I’m not fluent in Insane Redneck. But my response was loud and clear, unfortunately, with an f-bomb and a name that women detest.
After a year of being called a liar by local law enforcement officials for writing nothing but the truth, I finally exploded, and afterward, I felt bad about it. Not because of the insult but because I didn’t keep my wits about me. All I should have said is, “Yep, I’m finally going to print the truth because your son just confessed it — he killed a toddler. You should be proud.”
Seriously, what kind of screwed-up person listens to her grown son admit that he killed an angelic-looking 2-year-old, fawns over him for a few minutes, then a moment later vilifies a responsible reporter for doing his job?
Marsha, Marsha, Marsha … You obviously have trouble getting to the root of problems. After prosecutor J. Ronald Parrish got her son convicted and sentenced to death, she and her mother both went on a tirade against Parrish as they left the courtroom. One called him “Satan.” That was funny considering that one of Justin’s jailhouse friends who was nicknamed “Satan” had just testified and produced a letter that he signed admitting to killing Victoria because she was a “mixed breed” and he boasted about it so he could get into the Aryan Brotherhood for protection in prison.
That’s the evidence the state Supreme Court ruled couldn’t be used in the re-trial. The letter detailed how he got a phone book and pounded her little head — the same one we’ve seen in so many pictures, with those brown eyes, blond hair and big pink bow.
Yes, Marsha, he’s a real prince of a fellow, but me — a guy who has been on the clock almost constantly in the newspaper profession for 25-plus years — I’m the bad guy. I’ve had custody of my kid for three years now and we’re working through life’s challenges together. You’ve had two sons in prison during that same time.
I don’t usually blame parents for the sins of their spawn, but in this case, I’m not going on speculation, I’m going by the testimony of a well-known and trusted local professional who is also your kin.
Justin’s physician and great uncle Dr. Charles Hollingshead testified in the trial back in 2014. His testimony was brutal — brutally honest and on target. He said that Marsha “got an abnormal satisfaction from (Justin) being sick,” and always insisted that he be sent to a specialist when nothing was wrong with him. He testified that Marsha’s parenting style “kept him from developing a normal male personality.”
Maybe one day you’ll look in a mirror, Marsha, and finally figure out that’s the person you should be mad at.
•
Mark Thornton is editor -in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
